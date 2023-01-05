Read full article on original website
GASTONIA, N.C. — A North Carolina teen is accused of stealing a vehicle and leading police on a chase with a 1-year-old child in the car, authorities said Friday. The juvenile, who is believed to be 14 years old, is facing kidnapping and car theft charges, WSOC-TV reported. According...
Diana Cojocari and Christopher Palmiter were indicted for failing to report a child's disappearance to law enforcement; she had been missing since November, but her mother didn't report her missing until Dec. 15.
A Hickory man is facing charges after his arrest on Wednesday, January 4th. Beauford Lee Lindsay Jr, age 55, was taken into custody by the Hickory Police Department. He ‘s charged with carrying a concealed weapon, assault by pointing a gun, possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor probation violation. Lindsay is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $13,000. His next court date is January 10th in Newton.
GASTONIA, N.C. — One man is in police custody after authorities say he threatened to shoot up a local hospital. Gastonia Police say the threats were made around 1:00 Saturday afternoon at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. The hospital went on lockdown as a safety precaution. Police say...
Judge issues order to unseal parts of search warrants in Madalina Cojocari case. The judge said she will unseal certain parts of the search warrants, but just things the public already knows. Charlotte cyclists ask for safety improvements following crash near Plaza Midwood. Updated: 7 hours ago. Local cyclists say...
GASTONIA, N.C. — A 14-year-old was arrested Friday, accused of stealing a car and leading authorities on a chase with a one-year-old child inside, Gastonia police posted on Facebook shortly before 7 p.m. The car was stolen from Broad Leaf Court in Dallas and Gastonia police located it near...
RANLO, N.C. — The Ranlo town manager told Channel 9 he knew that an officer now charged with murder had a previous charge while working as a police officer in Gastonia. It’s one of the new details Channel 9′s Ken Lemon discovered while digging into the employment history of Ranlo Police Officer Kawaku “Riley” Agyapon.
Gastonia police looking for men who may have information on home invasion, deadly shooting. Officers are looking to identify men they say saw Moore the day of his murder. They are not considered suspects. Authorities: Possible family member of Madalina Cojocari spotted in Madison Co. Updated: 2 hours ago. Law...
The incident ended around 6:30 p.m. at Highway 321 and Main Avenue's intersection.
RANLO, N.C. — The family of a man authorities say was shot and killed by a Ranlo Police officer is speaking out about the moments leading up to his death. Authorities say 33-year-old Juan Avalo was shot to death by Ranlo Police Officer Kwaka Agyapon on January 1, 2023.
CHARLOTTE — An arrest report has new details about a shooting that happened inside Northlake Mall just days before Christmas. Police said one person was shot multiple times on Dec. 15 outside a jewelry store there. Officers said a bullet also hit a worker inside that store. It happened...
GASTONIA, N.C. — A Ranlo police officer is in jail three days after investigators said he shot and killed a man during a domestic incident. Channel 9′s Ken Lemon was inside the Gaston County Courthouse Wednesday afternoon as the officer faced a judge for the first time. Kawaku...
A man was arrested Thursday after deputies seized 400 fentanyl pills and three guns from a home in Rutherford County.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One person is hurt after a shooting in North Charlotte. It happened around 4:20 on Saturday afternoon near Davis Lake Community Park off David Cox Road. MEDIC took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There’s no word on any arrests or what led up...
STATESVILLE, N.C. — For 31 years, Mary Davidson has lived with the pain of not knowing who killed her mother. “I’m sorry that they did it to you,” Davidson said right after looking at a picture of her mother. On January 4th, 1992, 68-year-old Ethel Weaver was...
LANCASTER, S.C. — A man was found dead with gunshot wounds Wednesday night in Lancaster, and now the sheriff’s office is investigating the homicide after witnesses reported seeing a man with a gun leaving the building. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was found in...
Iredell-Statesville Schools receives grant to provide mental health support to students. The federal grant, called Project RESOLVE, awards the school system with $17 million to enhance mental health services. Charlotte city leaders to vote on rezoning of Cotswold Chick-Fil-A Updated: 7 hours ago. The proposal consists of making the restaurant...
A search warrant revealed a Ranlo cop was off duty at the time of the incident and said the altercation between the cop and Juan Avalo started over Avalo's significant other.
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting Wednesday afternoon in north Charlotte. Shortly before 4:30 p.m., investigators responded to the parking lot of a shopping center at the corner of North Graham and West 24th streets, CMPD said. Police said Charles Jimmie Maxie, Jr.,...
Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 51-year old Shelly Atkison of Taylorsville on Tuesday and charged her with simple assault. She was placed without bond in the Alexander County Detention Center. Her court date is set for February 13th.
