Osaka mystery continues as whereabouts unknown of two time champion ahead of Australian Open
Naomi Osaka is nowhere to be seen and it seems unlikely that she'll compete at the first grand slam of the year which happens to be one of her better ones. She won four grand slam trophies in her career with two coming at the US Open and four coming at the Australian Open. It seems like Osaka won't play at the Australia this year as she's yet to surface publicly. Nobody really knows where she is and had she been practicing on a court somewhere there would have probably been news about it.
Djokovic sends collective warning to Next Gen: "Nadal and myself will try and mess up their plans"
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are planinig of spoiling the plans of the next gen in 2023 as they look to continue winning trophies this year. Djokovic and Nadal combined to win three of the four grand slam events last year and they are looking to keep that going this year. It's certainly something the next gen of players is hoping doesn't happen. Djokovic commented on that admitting that the future of tennis is on good hands however he and Nadal are still planning on messing up their plans:
Tennis-Retired Australian Open champion Barty announces pregnancy
Jan 6 (Reuters) - Retired Australian Open champion Ash Barty said on Friday she is pregnant with her first child, 12 months on from her triumph at the Melbourne Park major. Three-times Grand Slam champion Barty, who married longtime partner Garry Kissick last year, said in an Instagram post that 2023 was "set to be the biggest year yet" with a picture of her dog alongside a pair of baby shoes.
Fritz and Keys get the job done, USA through to United Cup final
The US completed a clean sweep against Poland in the semi-finals of the first ever United Cup. After the victories of Jessica Pegula, who made the world No 1 Iga Swiatek cry, and Frances Tiafoe on Friday, Taylor Fritz put an end to the suspense on Saturday by defeating Hubert Hurkacz in two tiebreaks, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5).
Australian Open has been closed
The Wildlife Studios mobile game brings players to a new Australian Open-brand virtual arena and competes like world champions. In-game content includes officially licensed themed outfits, custom strings and rewards. Wildsters announce their new collaboration with Tennis Australia (TA) to celebrate Australian Open with a month-long event in tennis Clash,...
US Open champ Ash Barty announces she’s pregnant, a year after retirement
From tennis champion to expectant mother in under a year. Former world number one and four-time grand slam champion Ash Barty announced on Friday she is expecting her first child with husband Garry Kissick. “2023 set to be the best year yet. We are so excited for our new adventure,” the Australian native said. “Origi already the protective big sister” Barty used her adorable border collie Origi to help reveal the news to her 516K Instagram followers. The 26-year-old shocked the tennis community when she announced her retirement last March — two months removed from winning the Australian Open. Kissick, 32, made...
“Helpless” Swiatek in tears as USA take 2-0 lead over Poland in United Cup
Sometimes it’s easy to forget that Iga Swiatek is human, given her achievements over the past year. But on Friday at the United Cup in Brisbane, the world No 1, who won two Grand Slams and six other events in 2022, suffered one of her heaviest defeats on Tour as Poland fell 2-0 down to the United States in the semi-finals.
Australian Open 2023: Start date, schedule, players, draw date
The world's top tennis players gather in Melbourne later this month for the Australian Open. Spain's Rafael Nadal is the defending men's champion and will be chasing a record-extending 23rd men's Grand Slam singles title, but Australian Ashleigh Barty will not be defending her women's singles champion following her shock retirement from the sport last year.
Swiatek in doubt for Australian Open with injury after Adelaide withdrawal
Iga Swiatek withdrew from the Adelaide International 2 event due to an injury leaving her Australian Open participation in doubt. Swiatek last competed in the United Cup helping Poland reach the semi-final. She lost to Jessica Pegula in straight sets 2-6 2-6 and now pulled out of Adelaide due to an apparent injury. It's not clear what kind of injury it is but it's believed to be a light one. Even so, the Australian Open participation is in doubt due to the event being only 10 days away.
Mardy Fish out as US Davis Cup captain before next matches
Mardy Fish is out as captain of the U.S. Davis Cup team after the U.S. Tennis Association said Friday that the two sides “mutually agreed to move in a new direction.” The USTA announced the change as part of a news release that began by listing the members of the American roster for a qualifying matchup at Uzbekistan on Feb. 3-4. Those players are doubles specialist Rajeev Ram, Tommy Paul, Jenson Brooksby, Mackenzie McDonald and Austin Krajicek. Ram was notably left off the squad by Fish for the Davis Cup Finals in November. That was shortly after the 38-year-old Ram reached the No. 1 ranking in men’s doubles for the first time on the heels of winning a second consecutive U.S. Open doubles championship for his third Grand Slam trophy overall. Fish, a former professional player who had been the U.S. captain since 2019, and Davis Cup coach Bob Bryan were fined $10,000 apiece in November by the International Tennis Integrity Agency for promoting a gambling operator via social media.
Tennis-Medvedev relishing potential clashes with Djokovic, Nadal
ADELAIDE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Daniil Medvedev believes it is a privilege to be able to test himself against Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal, with the former world number one saying on Friday he would relish meeting the duo at the Australian Open.
Nadal confirmed as no. 1 seed for 2023 Australian Open after Alcaraz withdrawal
Rafael Nadal is no stranger to being the top seed at a Grand Slam tournament, and he will once again hold that distinction at the 2023 Australian Open. The Spaniard, who is currently ranked second in the world, was elevated to the top spot in the draw after world no. 1 Carlos Alcaraz announced his withdrawal due to an injury. The 22-time Grand Slam champion has had a tricky start to the 2023 season, representing his country at the inaugural United Cup and losing to Cameron Norrie and Alex de Minaur.
Former World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty announces pregnancy
January 6 - Former World No. 1 tennis player Ashleigh Barty announced on social media that she is pregnant. Barty shared her news by posting a photo on Instagram that featured baby shoes with one of her dogs.
Djokovic Downs Shapovalov, Sets Medvedev Showdown In Adelaide
Novak Djokovic came through some staunch resistance from Denis Shapovalov on Friday at the Adelaide International 1, where the top-seeded Serbian pulled away to a 6-3, 6-4 quarter-final victory at the ATP 250 event. An entertaining one-hour, 55-minute matchup provided rich entertainment for a vocal Adelaide crowd, which was treated...
Leylah Fernandez stunned by Ysaline Bonaventure at ASB Classic, eliminated in quarterfinals
Canadian tennis star Leylah Fernandez may have seen her Australian Open preparations take a hit, as she was upset by Belgian Ysaline Bonaventure in their quarterfinal clash at the ASB Classic. Bonaventure looked to be the more consistent of both competitors, as she maintained her composure in the 6-4 6-2...
Scouting Report: Ruud Headlines ATP's Auckland Return; Rublev Goes Again In Adelaide
An executive summary of what every fan should know about the coming week. As the ATP Tour season builds toward the Australian Open, two events Down Under provide players their last chance to compete ahead of the year's first Grand Slam. A pair of ATP 250s — the ASB Classic...
Medvedev heaps praise on Djokovic after Adelaide semi-final win: "Novak is still the best in the world"
Daniil Medvedev got to experience a pretty good show in Adelaide as Djokovic stormed past him easier than anybody would have anticipated 6-3 6-4. The Serbian endured an injury and some other things in this rather comfortable win over Medvedev. He was helped by the Russian who committed two double faults on break point giving him the crucial advantage that he needed. Even when Medvedev started to play well, the Serbian found some amazing serves to take the match.
Aryna Sabalenka downs Marketa Vondrousova to reach Adelaide semifinals
The road to the Australian Open resumed for Aryna Sabalenka, who fought past Marketa Vondrousova to reach the semifinals of the Adelaide International 1 on Friday. Sabalenka recorded a 6-3 7-5 victory over her Czech opponent, relying on her powerful serve and groundstrokes to overwhelm the World No.92. Despite both ladies doing their best to hold serve in the opening set, it was Sabalenka who saved both break points faced. Conversely, Vondrousova was unable to resist the Belarusian onslaught, eventually surrendering her serve at the most crucial moment. This was enough for the second seed to run away with the first set, placing one foot in the semifinals in the process.
Australian Open 2023: Venus Williams withdraws from Grand Slam tournament due to undisclosed injury
Venus Williams' unfortunate run of injuries has led to her missing the year's first Grand Slam tournament. The Australian Open announced Saturday that Williams will withdraw from the 2023 event because of an undisclosed injury she sustained during a tournament in Auckland, New Zealand this week. It would've been the 42-year-old's 22nd major at Melbourne Park.
Tennis Player Emma Raducanu Rolled Her Ankle at the WTA 250 Auckland Classic — Can She Still Compete?
Young tennis player Emma Raducanu is eagerly awaiting news that could make or break her tennis season. The 20-year-old from London recently made headlines when she rolled her ankle during her second-round match against Viktoria Kuzmova at the WTA 250 Auckland Classic on Jan. 5. Emma attempted to continue after receiving medical treatment but ended up leaving the court in tears.
