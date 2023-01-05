Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Kansas State 14-1 after overtime victory at No. 19 Baylor
WACO, Texas (AP) — New Kansas State coach Jerome Tang had a tough time enjoying another big victory for the Wildcats. This one came against one of his closest friends and former team. Markquis Nowell had the first 30-point, 10-assist game in school history, his 14th assist coming on...
Post Register
Andrews scores 27, No. 23 Baylor women beat No. 21 Kansas
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Sarah Andrews scored 27 points, Darianna Littlepage-Buggs and Caitlin Bickle had double-doubles, and No. 23 Baylor defeated No. 21 Kansas 75-62 on Saturday night. Littlepage-Buggs had 17 points and 13 rebounds, Bickle had 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Ja'Mee Asbury scored 11 for the...
Post Register
Column: A round of applause, please, for playoff-crasher TCU
Let's all give a round of applause to TCU, the interloper at this year's national championship game. The Horned Frogs might not win the title — reigning champ Georgia is a two-touchdown favorite heading into the game Monday night — but they've given the College Football Playoff something it desperately needed.
Post Register
Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Based solely on the recruiting rankings, this national championship game between No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU is the most lopsided in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff. The defending national champion Bulldogs face the upstart Horned Frogs on Monday night at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The rosters are built differently in recruiting, but both teams pride themselves in player development. Georgia has 15 players who were five-star recruits on its roster and 53 who were four stars. TCU has one five-star and 16 four-stars.
Comments / 0