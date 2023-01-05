LOS ANGELES (AP) — Based solely on the recruiting rankings, this national championship game between No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU is the most lopsided in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff. The defending national champion Bulldogs face the upstart Horned Frogs on Monday night at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The rosters are built differently in recruiting, but both teams pride themselves in player development. Georgia has 15 players who were five-star recruits on its roster and 53 who were four stars. TCU has one five-star and 16 four-stars.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO