ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

Clemson claims top spot in ACC with 75-74 win over Pitt

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chase Hunter scored 17 points, Hunter Tyson and PJ Hall added double-doubles and Clemson rallied late to beat Pittsburgh 75-74 on Saturday in a showdown for the top spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Tigers (13-3, 5-0), who have won five straight and are off...
CLEMSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy