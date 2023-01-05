ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

Fatal shooting in Huntsville

SWAT, Madison County Sheriff’s Office serve narcotics warrant at Meridianville residence. According to the spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, deputies are conducting a narcotics search warrant. Financial Friday: How Alabama financial institutions work to combat human trafficking. Updated: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST. Redstone Federal Union...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Man killed in apartment shooting remembered for faith, intelligence

A man who died from a shooting at an apartment complex near Madison is being remembered fondly by those who knew him. Andrew Gilliam, 27, died after someone shot through the window of his Huntsville apartment early Wednesday morning, according to Huntsville police, and his friends remember him for his faith and intelligence.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

At least 2 dead, multiple injured in overnight shooting in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At least two are dead and many people are injured following a shooting in Huntsville early Sunday morning. The shooting occurred at a strip mall near Mastin Drive on Highway 72 around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. According to Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, two...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Family disputes claims made in deputy-involved shooting

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - A Hazel Green family is enraged and demanding answers after Madison County Deputies shot and killed their loved one. A statement from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office identified Ray King, age 50, as the man who was shot and killed by a deputy Thursday night.
HAZEL GREEN, AL
WHNT-TV

Library Dedication Made in Memory of Mychal 'MJ' Moultry

Friday, Decatur City Schools came together to honor a student at Chestnut Grove Elementary. Library Dedication Made in Memory of Mychal ‘MJ’ …. Friday, Decatur City Schools came together to honor a student at Chestnut Grove Elementary. Leadership Perspectives: Alabama Representative Rex …. Alabama Representative Rex Reynolds joins...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Family, friends of Antonio Robinson hold candle light vigil

SWAT, Madison County Sheriff’s Office serve narcotics warrant at Meridianville residence. According to the spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, deputies are conducting a narcotics search warrant. Financial Friday: How Alabama financial institutions work to combat human trafficking. Updated: 16 hours ago. Redstone Federal Union officials talked about how...
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

Huntsville construction accident victim identified

Authorities have identified a man who died at a Huntsville construction site Thursday. Sgt. Rosalind White of Huntsville police said Toribio Perez, 59, was pronounced dead at 1325 Old Monrovia Road after he fell several feet. The incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday. White said investigators believe Perez suffered...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

ALEA agents respond to officer-involved shooting in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and officers with the Gadsden Police Department responded to an officer-involved shooting in Gadsden on Friday. According to a press release from the police department, Cody Stewart, 28, was pronounced dead at...
GADSDEN, AL
WAFF

Two injured in Huntsville crash Saturday morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were injured in a crash Saturday morning in Huntsville. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), two people were injured this morning when the vehicle they were in left the roadway. HEMSI and Huntsville Fire and Rescue received a call...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Popculture

College Basketball Coach Jenae Strong Accused of Murder

A college basketball coach is charged with murder after a 29-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday during a domestic incident in Alabama. A Huntsville Police spokesperson says shots were fired at 5:20 p.m. Dec. 29. After a preliminary investigation of the scene, HPD charged Kashonna Jenae Strong with the murder of Antonio Robinson in connection with the Charles Drive home death investigation, WAFF 48 reported. It is believed that Robinson's murder was the result of a domestic dispute, according to investigators with the HPD Major Crime Unit. Several neighbors said police were called to the same house due to a domestic disturbance Wednesday night. "I don't know when it was but it was about like three loud bangs, like boom, boom, boom," one neighbor said. "I thought it was like maybe like a car crash."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Family of Antonio Robinson hosts candlelight vigil at Big Spring Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Friday marks eight days since 29-year-old Antonio Robinson was shot and killed during a domestic dispute on Charles Drive in Huntsville. Former Oakwood assistant basketball coach Kashonna Janae Strong is charged with his murder. “I never thought I would have make funeral arrangements for my child,”...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy