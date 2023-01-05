Read full article on original website
WAFF
Fatal shooting in Huntsville
SWAT, Madison County Sheriff’s Office serve narcotics warrant at Meridianville residence. According to the spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, deputies are conducting a narcotics search warrant. Financial Friday: How Alabama financial institutions work to combat human trafficking. Updated: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST. Redstone Federal Union...
themadisonrecord.com
Man killed in apartment shooting remembered for faith, intelligence
A man who died from a shooting at an apartment complex near Madison is being remembered fondly by those who knew him. Andrew Gilliam, 27, died after someone shot through the window of his Huntsville apartment early Wednesday morning, according to Huntsville police, and his friends remember him for his faith and intelligence.
WAFF
Funeral for Andrew Gilliam held at Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - “It was a pleasure to get to know him and we’re going to miss him.”. Andrew Gilliam was a man celebrated by his friends, family, and his coworkers. His life was tragically cut short when he was shot and killed in the middle of...
WAFF
At least 2 dead, multiple injured in overnight shooting in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At least two are dead and many people are injured following a shooting in Huntsville early Sunday morning. The shooting occurred at a strip mall near Mastin Drive on Highway 72 around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. According to Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, two...
MCSO: 2 dead, several injured after shooting
Madison County Sheriff's Department responded to a shots fire call and found numerous people injured and two dead early Sunday morning.
WAFF
Family disputes claims made in deputy-involved shooting
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - A Hazel Green family is enraged and demanding answers after Madison County Deputies shot and killed their loved one. A statement from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office identified Ray King, age 50, as the man who was shot and killed by a deputy Thursday night.
WAAY-TV
Colleagues of Andrew Gilliam remember Huntsville murder victim killed in bed by stray bullet
Colleagues of 27-year-old Andrew Gilliam reflect on the impact and legacy he left behind. Gilliam was murdered early Wednesday morning at Sunlake at Edgewater apartments in Huntsville. He was hit by crossfire from a gunman who remains on the loose today. As anyone could imagine, this is a very difficult...
WAFF
Chestnut Grove Elementary creates memorial for 4-year-old shooting victim
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur elementary school has found a way to remember a 4-year-old boy who was killed in 2021. Mychal Moultry Jr. (”MJ”) was killed while visiting family in Chicago, IL in Sept. 2021. MJ was shot twice in the head while getting his hair braided.
WHNT-TV
Library Dedication Made in Memory of Mychal 'MJ' Moultry
Friday, Decatur City Schools came together to honor a student at Chestnut Grove Elementary. Library Dedication Made in Memory of Mychal ‘MJ’ …. Friday, Decatur City Schools came together to honor a student at Chestnut Grove Elementary. Leadership Perspectives: Alabama Representative Rex …. Alabama Representative Rex Reynolds joins...
WHSV
Family: Deputies had wrong home during ‘deputy-involved’ shooting
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Family members at the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Hazel Green say deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office had the wrong home and shot the wrong person. The family of the man confirmed he has died from his injuries. A statement from...
WAFF
Family, friends of Antonio Robinson hold candle light vigil
SWAT, Madison County Sheriff’s Office serve narcotics warrant at Meridianville residence. According to the spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, deputies are conducting a narcotics search warrant. Financial Friday: How Alabama financial institutions work to combat human trafficking. Updated: 16 hours ago. Redstone Federal Union officials talked about how...
Huntsville construction accident victim identified
Authorities have identified a man who died at a Huntsville construction site Thursday. Sgt. Rosalind White of Huntsville police said Toribio Perez, 59, was pronounced dead at 1325 Old Monrovia Road after he fell several feet. The incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday. White said investigators believe Perez suffered...
WAAY-TV
Hazel Green neighborhood stunned by altercation with deputies that left a man dead
A Hazel Green family and neighborhood is stunned beyond words after a late-night altercation Thursday involving sheriff's deputies left 50-year-old Ray King dead. According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 600 block of Dixon Road about 11 p.m. due to a call of a domestic disturbance.
WAFF
ALEA agents respond to officer-involved shooting in Gadsden
GADSDEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and officers with the Gadsden Police Department responded to an officer-involved shooting in Gadsden on Friday. According to a press release from the police department, Cody Stewart, 28, was pronounced dead at...
WAFF
Two injured in Huntsville crash Saturday morning
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were injured in a crash Saturday morning in Huntsville. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), two people were injured this morning when the vehicle they were in left the roadway. HEMSI and Huntsville Fire and Rescue received a call...
Popculture
College Basketball Coach Jenae Strong Accused of Murder
A college basketball coach is charged with murder after a 29-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday during a domestic incident in Alabama. A Huntsville Police spokesperson says shots were fired at 5:20 p.m. Dec. 29. After a preliminary investigation of the scene, HPD charged Kashonna Jenae Strong with the murder of Antonio Robinson in connection with the Charles Drive home death investigation, WAFF 48 reported. It is believed that Robinson's murder was the result of a domestic dispute, according to investigators with the HPD Major Crime Unit. Several neighbors said police were called to the same house due to a domestic disturbance Wednesday night. "I don't know when it was but it was about like three loud bangs, like boom, boom, boom," one neighbor said. "I thought it was like maybe like a car crash."
WAFF
Family of Antonio Robinson hosts candlelight vigil at Big Spring Park
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Friday marks eight days since 29-year-old Antonio Robinson was shot and killed during a domestic dispute on Charles Drive in Huntsville. Former Oakwood assistant basketball coach Kashonna Janae Strong is charged with his murder. “I never thought I would have make funeral arrangements for my child,”...
Aerospace engineer killed in Huntsville shooting ‘had tons of potential’
A former Decatur resident and active member of a Decatur church died after someone shot through the window of his Huntsville apartment early Wednesday morning, according to Huntsville police, and his friends remember him for his faith and intelligence. Andrew Gilliam, 27, was a 2013 Austin High graduate and a...
Grant man arrested in connection with Owens Cross Roads Burglary
The Owens Cross Roads Police Department (OCRPD) said they arrested a Grant man Friday in connection with a burglary of a home Thursday night.
Family of man killed in deputy-involved shooting says authorities responded to wrong house
The Madison County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a sheriff's deputy was involved in a fatal shooting early Friday morning while responding to a domestic violence call.
