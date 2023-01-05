ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Jeremiah Gambrell finished with 22 points and eight rebounds to lead Prairie View A&M to a 67-60 victory over Mississippi Valley State. Will Douglas pitched in with 17 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers (6-10, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Brian Myles added 13 points and seven boards off the bench. Rayquan Brown had 16 points to lead the Delta Devils (1-16, 0-3), who have lost 12 straight.

PRAIRIE VIEW, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO