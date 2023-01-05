ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie View, TX

Prairie View A&M hands MVSU 12th straight loss 67-60

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Jeremiah Gambrell finished with 22 points and eight rebounds to lead Prairie View A&M to a 67-60 victory over Mississippi Valley State. Will Douglas pitched in with 17 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers (6-10, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Brian Myles added 13 points and seven boards off the bench. Rayquan Brown had 16 points to lead the Delta Devils (1-16, 0-3), who have lost 12 straight.
Brown powers Louisiana to 78-70 victory over Georgia State

LAFAYETTE, La. — Jordan Brown totaled 16 points and 10 rebounds as Louisiana beat Georgia State 78-70. Jalen Dalcourt hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 for the Ragin’ Cajuns (11-4, 1-2 Sun Belt Conference). Greg Williams Jr. also scored 11. Dwon Odom led the way for the Panthers (8-7, 1-2) with 18 points.
