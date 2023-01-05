Patrick Scheideler is Co-Founder of MultiLynq. The expansion of our service in terms of both scope and connectivity has been a highlight for us. This year, we added support for auction style trading, feeds from market data services, and axe distribution. Support for auction style trading has been a focus for us as its high volume nature makes it an ideal candidate for automation. Additionally, amidst increased demand from the buy-side for access to pre-trade price transparency and access to liquidity, we added connectivity to five new electronic venues and enhanced MultiLynq’s comprehensive RFQ solution to deliver a more flexible tool for better price discovery.

