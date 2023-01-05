Read full article on original website
Outlook 2023: Patrick Scheideler, MultiLynq
Patrick Scheideler is Co-Founder of MultiLynq. The expansion of our service in terms of both scope and connectivity has been a highlight for us. This year, we added support for auction style trading, feeds from market data services, and axe distribution. Support for auction style trading has been a focus for us as its high volume nature makes it an ideal candidate for automation. Additionally, amidst increased demand from the buy-side for access to pre-trade price transparency and access to liquidity, we added connectivity to five new electronic venues and enhanced MultiLynq’s comprehensive RFQ solution to deliver a more flexible tool for better price discovery.
Nadine Chakar Joins Securrency as CEO from State Street
Chakar to lead next stage of growth as Securrency accelerates commercialization of compliance-driven digital asset technology for global financial institutions. Securrency, a leading developer of institutional-grade, blockchain-based financial and regulatory technology, announced that Nadine Chakar will join the company and assume the role of Chief Executive Officer effective January 9th, 2023.
FLASH FRIDAY: Looking Back at a Look Ahead
FLASH FRIDAY is a weekly content series looking at the past, present and future of capital markets trading and technology. FLASH FRIDAY is sponsored by Instinet, a Nomura company. Year-ahead outlooks are a dime a dozen. But looking back and assessing a previous outlook? That is a rarer bird. Kevin...
Custody and Settlement to Separate from Centralized Crypto Exchanges
The current turmoil in the crypto market will leave more specialized firms with stronger governance and risk management, and institutions increasingly looking to work with firms they trust with a track record of prudent governance according to Coalition Greenwich. The consultancy said in its report, Top Market Structure Trends to...
