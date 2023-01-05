Read full article on original website
Holmes High School career and technical education carpentry program among winners of KDE mini-grant
The Kentucky Department of Education’s (KDE’s) Office of Career and Technical Education (OCTE) has announced the list of 32 schools that will receive mini-grants to help defray expenses as they represent the Commonwealth at the 2022-2023 CTE Showcase at the Capitol on Feb. 21 and the Kentucky School Board Association (KSBA) Annual Conference on Feb. 24.
Registration is now open for 2023 Educators Rising Kentucky state conference and competitions
Registration for the Educators Rising Kentucky State Conference is now open. The conference will be held on March 2 at Bellarmine University in Louisville. There are some changes to this year’s competition. • Registration for the state conference will close on Jan. 31, 4 p.m. ET. • New this...
State Veterinarian Katie Flynn to step down; KY Ag Board seeking applications for replacement
The Kentucky State Board of Agriculture (SBA) has launched a national search for the position of Kentucky State Veterinarian following the announcement of Dr. Katie Flynn that she will step down at the end of February. Dr. Flynn joined the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) in 2020 as Deputy State...
Sponsors sought for KDE/USDA’s summer meal program to ensure kids get healthy meals
Many Kentucky families depend on free or reduced-price meals during the school year. When school is out for the summer, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Kentucky Department of Education’s Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) helps to ensure that children continue to receive nutritious meals to bridge the nutrition gap during these months.
Nominations, applications now open for Leadership Kentucky Class of 2023; deadline mid-March
Leadership Kentucky is now accepting nominations and applications for the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2023. Leadership Kentucky connects a selected group of leaders, with a variety of career accomplishments and volunteer activities, to gain insight on the complex issues facing the state. In a series of seven monthly, three-day sessions held at various locations throughout the state, participants will meet with Kentucky leaders and explore the state’s resources and opportunities.
American Heart Association and KAHP expand infant CPR kit initiative, now serving 21 counties
The American Heart Association and the Kentucky Association of Health Plans (KAHP) announced an expansion of their statewide infant CPR kit initiative, with a goal of reaching more rural communities across Kentucky. The program now serves 21 counties. The kits are being delivered to healthcare facilities to distribute to new...
Jason Bailey: Regressive Kentucky laws are bringing back the bad old days for the Commonwealth
Addressing the long list of pressing modern challenges facing Kentucky requires a unified effort from all of us. How will we create good jobs in a globalized economy, stem climate change and deal with its effects, protect public health against the threat of future pandemics, and more?. Instead of tackling...
Boone Co. remains among those with lowest jobless rate; unemployment rises in 84 counties across KY
Unemployment rates rose in 84 counties between November 2021 and November 2022, fell in 20, and stayed the same in 16 counties, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS). Oldham and Woodford counties recorded the lowest jobless rates in the commonwealth at 2.9%. They were followed by Cumberland, Henry,...
KY General Assembly wraps up organizational week — return February 7 for remainder of 30-day session
Members of the Kentucky General Assembly wrapped up their organizational week Friday and will return to Frankfort on February 7 for the remainder of the 30-day regular session. House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect, says he was pleased with the way the first week went. “The significant legislation we passed was...
Applications open for NKY Chamber’s 2023 Business Impact Awards; nomination deadline February 24
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for its 2023 Business Impact Awards. The annual awards honor businesses that are positively impacting the Northern Kentucky community through innovation, creativity, strong business practices and leadership. The Business Impact Awards will be held on May 3 at Drees Pavilion...
Northern Kentucky author Barry Long releases second book, The Ocean Swimmer’s Prayer
Northern Kentucky author and former pastor Barry Long has announced the release of his second book, The Ocean Swimmer’s Prayer, a sequel to Long’s first book, Swimming in the Ocean. Long’s new book is an in-depth meditation on the Lord’s Prayer, one verse at a time.
12 Republican candidates — but not former Gov. Bevin — seek to oust Democratic Gov. Beshear
The field of candidates is set for this year’s race for governor of Kentucky – and former Gov. Matt Bevin is not in it. The field includes twelve Republicans and three Democrats, including Gov. Andy Beshear, who is seeking his second consecutive four-year term. Friday was the filing...
Kentucky NORML, an advocacy group for legalizing, regulating medical cannabis, to visit Capitol Tuesday
On January 3rd, Kentucky NORML, will be joined by multiple organizations, coming together at the start of the 2023 Kentucky General Assembly to show legislators the importance and need for cannabis policy reform in the Commonwealth. Organizations from across the political spectrum will join together to stand in solidarity to...
House supermajority passes priority legislation reducing state income tax to four percent
Legislation that would reduce the state’s income tax by one-half percent has become the first measure to clear the Kentucky House during the 2023 regular session of the General Assembly. The measure, designated House Bill 1 to show its priority by the Republican supermajority, follows legislation approved last year...
Louisville’s Rep. Nima Kulkarni plans to file constitutional amendment to legalize personal cannabis
State Rep. Nima Kulkarni of Louisville plans today to file a constitutional amendment and a second bill that would codify the decriminalization of cannabis and automatic expungement of low-level drug offenses in state law. Kulkarni and several advocates for cannabis decriminalization will hold a press conference in the Capitol Rotunda...
Secretary of State Michael Adams tells legislative committee Kentucky needs more polling places
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams offered a plan to increase the number of polling locations and the recount process during an appearance this week before a House legislative committee. Adams told the House Elections, Constitutional Amendments, and Intergovernmental Affairs Committee he understood lawmakers didn’t want to make major changes...
State General Assembly convenes — swearing in of new/re-elected members, electing top leaders
The Kentucky General Assembly convened its 2023 regular session on Tuesday, with the swearing in of newly elected and re-elected members, as well as the election of leadership for both the House and Senate, the top items in both chambers. Ninety-nine of the 100 House members elected in November, including...
Permanent income tax reductions went into effect Jan. 1, some Kyians concerned about the impact
Permanent income tax reductions went into effect in Kentucky on Jan. 1. Some residents said they are concerned about the effects the cuts will have on education, affordable housing and public services. House Bill 8, passed last year, reduces the state’s income tax rate by 0.5%. Seth Littrell, communications...
Art Lander’s Outdoors: A look back at the history of Lake Cumberland’s fabled striped bass fishery
Lake Cumberland’s fabled Striped Bass fishery dates back some 65 years to the late 1950s. The story behind the first stocking of Striped Bass in the 50,250-acre reservoir is unprecedented and unique in the state’s fishery management history. In 1957, a crew of employees from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) traveled to South Carolina and caught 12 adult Striped Bass on rods and reels. The fish were transported in a fish truck back to Kentucky, where they were placed in Lake Cumberland.
Brent Spence Bridge project awarded more than $1.6 billion, given green light to proceed to construction
The Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project has been awarded federal funding grants worth more than $1.6 billion, giving the landmark bridge and corridor project the green light to move toward construction. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made the announcement Thursday.
