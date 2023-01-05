ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

techlunchpail.com

#9 Virginia Tech Beats Virginia 74-66 Without Elizabeth Kitley

The injury bug once again bit #9 Virginia Tech women's basketball leading into their matchup with 13-1 Virginia leaving the Hokies without their two former All-Americans. However, this is a team that does not lack for star power with 3 healthy stars who were All-ACC or All-Big 10 previously. That...
BLACKSBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

Transfer DE Darian Varner Flips His Commitment From Virginia Tech to Wisconsin

Virginia Tech fans received some surprising news Thursday evening as Temple DE transfer Darian Varner, who had signed with the Hokies during the Early Signing Window, flipped his commitment to Wisconsin. Varner had originally chosen the Hokies over a litany of other quality options including Colorado, Indiana, Vanderbilt, Tulane, East...
BLACKSBURG, VA
kentuckytoday.com

Black gold is goal for Virginia biochar startup

FLOYD, Va. (AP) — Bio is business in this bucolic community, where a high-tech biochar facility readies for production. The wood-based biochar that Jack Wall and Jeff Wade are readying to cook is turned into such pure carbon, you could eat the stuff, Wall said. But there are better uses.
FLOYD, VA
theriver953.com

Global Advanced Materials Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia

Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Hollingsworth & Vose (H&V), a global manufacturer of advanced. materials used in filtration, battery, and industrial applications, will invest $40.2 million to expand its operation in. Floyd County. The company will add over 28,000 square feet to its facility at 365 Christiansburg Pike Northeast...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline

By Elle De La Cancela The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team?  MVP is a monstrous, 303-mile fracked-gas pipeline planned to run through the Blue Ridge and Appalachian regions of […] The post Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Gary Jack Buckner

Gary Jack Buckner, 69, of Radford, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. He was preceded in death by his father, Cleven Jack Buckner; and a special brother-in-law, Gary “Billy” Roop. Survivors include his mother, Edna Buckner; brothers and sister-in-law, Audie and Sandy Buckner, and Larry Buckner and...
RADFORD, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Wintry Weather Sunday

We have Winter Weather Advisories for our region along and west of the Blue Ridge. The types of winter precipitation will vary with freezing rain and sleet the greater threat along I-81 and the Blue Ridge and snow more likely in the WV Mountains. This wintry precipitation is part of...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Foodie Friday: Empanada Nirvana Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. WFXR News’ Hazelmarie Anderson spoke with Nelson Pantoja, owner of Empanada Nirvana, about Empanadas and his extensive menu that represents Latin culture, and the importance of supporting local businesses.
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Floyd County manufacturer to expand, add 25 jobs

A Floyd County manufacturer will expand its operations, investing $40.2 million and creating 25 new jobs, according to announcement by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Hollingsworth & Vose (H&V), a global manufacturer of advanced materials used in filtration, battery, and industrial applications, will add over 28,000 square feet to its facility at 365 Christiansburg Pike Northeast to accommodate new production equipment to meet increased demand. Virginia successfully competed with Georgia for the project, which will create 25 new jobs, the governor’s office said.
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Highest-paying management jobs in Blacksburg

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford, VA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
BLACKSBURG, VA
btw21.com

General surgeon joins Sovah Physician Practices

MARTINSVILLE, VA – Kareem Hamdy, MD has joined Sovah Physician Practices and will be operating under Sovah Surgical Specialists – Martinsville. “Dr. Hamdy has practiced in our community for many years and is an asset to the growth of our Surgical Services program,” said Spencer Thomas, CEO, Sovah Health – Martinsville. “He brings extensive general surgery experience and training to the Sovah Physician Practices team, and we are excited to continue providing high-quality care to our community.”
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSLS

Virginia businesses turn to electric vehicles

ROANOKE, Va. – More businesses in the New River Valley and the Roanoke Valley are starting to use electric vehicles instead of gas vehicles. Jessie Kirby is a delivery driver and a fan of the new electric vehicles at Dominos. “It’s so smooth, I barely have to think about...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke nursing home speaks on staffing shortages

A house bill being considered in the upcoming legislative session mandates about three hours of staffing for every resident in a nursing facility. If a nursing home fails to comply, it can be fined or suffer administrative sanctions. Roanoke nursing home speaks on staffing shortages. A house bill being considered...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Berglund Center has event-filled January planned

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a lot going on at Roanoke’s Berglund Center in January. Events coming up include the Broadway show “Annie,” the charity Guns ‘n’ Hoses hockey game and the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pick-up truck fire spreads to house in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford Fire Department says it responded to a pick-up truck fire that spread to a home on Friday afternoon. Firefighters say they went to the 1600 block of Karnes Road shortly before 1 p.m. and found a pick-up truck fully covered in flames. Crews report they also discovered flames on the side of the home and throughout parts of the house.
BEDFORD, VA

