techlunchpail.com
#9 Virginia Tech Beats Virginia 74-66 Without Elizabeth Kitley
The injury bug once again bit #9 Virginia Tech women's basketball leading into their matchup with 13-1 Virginia leaving the Hokies without their two former All-Americans. However, this is a team that does not lack for star power with 3 healthy stars who were All-ACC or All-Big 10 previously. That...
techlunchpail.com
Transfer DE Darian Varner Flips His Commitment From Virginia Tech to Wisconsin
Virginia Tech fans received some surprising news Thursday evening as Temple DE transfer Darian Varner, who had signed with the Hokies during the Early Signing Window, flipped his commitment to Wisconsin. Varner had originally chosen the Hokies over a litany of other quality options including Colorado, Indiana, Vanderbilt, Tulane, East...
kentuckytoday.com
Black gold is goal for Virginia biochar startup
FLOYD, Va. (AP) — Bio is business in this bucolic community, where a high-tech biochar facility readies for production. The wood-based biochar that Jack Wall and Jeff Wade are readying to cook is turned into such pure carbon, you could eat the stuff, Wall said. But there are better uses.
theriver953.com
Global Advanced Materials Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia
Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Hollingsworth & Vose (H&V), a global manufacturer of advanced. materials used in filtration, battery, and industrial applications, will invest $40.2 million to expand its operation in. Floyd County. The company will add over 28,000 square feet to its facility at 365 Christiansburg Pike Northeast...
WDBJ7.com
Three southwest Virginia historic sites added to state Landmarks Register
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three historic sites in our hometowns are now a part of the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Colony House Motor Lodge in Roanoke, the Boude-Deaver House in Lexington and the Gravel Hill Christian Church in Craig County. “When the registers were created in 1966, the idea was...
Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline
By Elle De La Cancela The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team? MVP is a monstrous, 303-mile fracked-gas pipeline planned to run through the Blue Ridge and Appalachian regions of […] The post Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formation
Roanoke, VA.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Virginia witness at Roanoke reported watching and videotaping a hovering object with four orange lights at about 6:01 p.m. on January 2, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Gary Jack Buckner
Gary Jack Buckner, 69, of Radford, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. He was preceded in death by his father, Cleven Jack Buckner; and a special brother-in-law, Gary “Billy” Roop. Survivors include his mother, Edna Buckner; brothers and sister-in-law, Audie and Sandy Buckner, and Larry Buckner and...
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Wintry Weather Sunday
We have Winter Weather Advisories for our region along and west of the Blue Ridge. The types of winter precipitation will vary with freezing rain and sleet the greater threat along I-81 and the Blue Ridge and snow more likely in the WV Mountains. This wintry precipitation is part of...
wfxrtv.com
Foodie Friday: Empanada Nirvana Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. WFXR News’ Hazelmarie Anderson spoke with Nelson Pantoja, owner of Empanada Nirvana, about Empanadas and his extensive menu that represents Latin culture, and the importance of supporting local businesses.
cardinalnews.org
Floyd County manufacturer to expand, add 25 jobs
A Floyd County manufacturer will expand its operations, investing $40.2 million and creating 25 new jobs, according to announcement by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Hollingsworth & Vose (H&V), a global manufacturer of advanced materials used in filtration, battery, and industrial applications, will add over 28,000 square feet to its facility at 365 Christiansburg Pike Northeast to accommodate new production equipment to meet increased demand. Virginia successfully competed with Georgia for the project, which will create 25 new jobs, the governor’s office said.
WSLS
Christiansburg Middle School closed on Jan. 9 due to water line repair
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Christiansburg Middle School students are getting an extra day added onto their winter break due to water line repairs in the facility, according to school officials. CMS will remain closed on Monday, Jan. 9 to allow school staff to prepare the building to reopen after the...
Inside Nova
Highest-paying management jobs in Blacksburg
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford, VA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
btw21.com
General surgeon joins Sovah Physician Practices
MARTINSVILLE, VA – Kareem Hamdy, MD has joined Sovah Physician Practices and will be operating under Sovah Surgical Specialists – Martinsville. “Dr. Hamdy has practiced in our community for many years and is an asset to the growth of our Surgical Services program,” said Spencer Thomas, CEO, Sovah Health – Martinsville. “He brings extensive general surgery experience and training to the Sovah Physician Practices team, and we are excited to continue providing high-quality care to our community.”
WSLS
Virginia businesses turn to electric vehicles
ROANOKE, Va. – More businesses in the New River Valley and the Roanoke Valley are starting to use electric vehicles instead of gas vehicles. Jessie Kirby is a delivery driver and a fan of the new electric vehicles at Dominos. “It’s so smooth, I barely have to think about...
WDBJ7.com
High electric bills in Roanoke Valley: How customers and Appalachian Power are responding
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are now two petitions from customers going around social media to show Appalachian Power Company how high December bills are impacting families. WDBJ7 received dozens of messages from customers sharing concerns about the increased bills. We brought those concerns to the company Friday and they shared some energy conservation tips.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke nursing home speaks on staffing shortages
A house bill being considered in the upcoming legislative session mandates about three hours of staffing for every resident in a nursing facility. If a nursing home fails to comply, it can be fined or suffer administrative sanctions. Roanoke nursing home speaks on staffing shortages. A house bill being considered...
WDBJ7.com
Berglund Center has event-filled January planned
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a lot going on at Roanoke’s Berglund Center in January. Events coming up include the Broadway show “Annie,” the charity Guns ‘n’ Hoses hockey game and the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.
wfxrtv.com
Pick-up truck fire spreads to house in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford Fire Department says it responded to a pick-up truck fire that spread to a home on Friday afternoon. Firefighters say they went to the 1600 block of Karnes Road shortly before 1 p.m. and found a pick-up truck fully covered in flames. Crews report they also discovered flames on the side of the home and throughout parts of the house.
Man faces multiple charges including malicious wounding in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A woman had to be airlifted to the hospital after being stabbed and punched in her home in Martinsville. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a disturbance on Jan. 4 at 755 Stultz Rd. When Deputies arrived a woman came to the door and they noticed she had […]
