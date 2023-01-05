Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Detroit Lions could catch huge break depending on NFL playoff decision
By now, you have certainly heard about what happened on Monday Night Football when Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin had to be taken to the hospital via ambulance when he collapsed on the field. You also probably know that the game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals ended up being postponed, and according to reports, the NFL is still considering plenty of different options moving forward, including adding extra teams to the NFL Playoffs. That option could be a huge break for the Detroit Lions.
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Who would the Green Bay Packers face in the NFC wild-card playoffs if they win Sunday vs. the Lions?
Four games — and arguably five — on Sunday bear impact on the Green Bay Packers' destiny beyond Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season, aside from the obvious must-win against Detroit to even qualify for the postseason. The debatable game in that equation would be Seattle against the Los Angeles Rams...
Detroit Lions to get much-needed boost vs. Packers
This coming Sunday night, the Detroit Lions will take on the Green Bay Packers in a game that may or may not have playoff implications for both teams. Depending on what happens earlier in the day when the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams play, Sunday night’s game could be a win-and-get-in situation for both the Lions and Packers. If the Seahawks were to win earlier in the day, the Lions would be eliminated from playoff contention, but if the Seahawks lose, the Lions will still have an opportunity to squeeze their way into the playoffs by beating the Packers.
Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin’s 2-word take on Tom Brady being on the doorstep of reaching this incredible feat
Tom Brady could reach a notable feat in his upcoming 50th regular season game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady heads into Tampa Bay’s road matchup against the Atlanta Falcons sitting in third place in the franchise’s all-time passing yards list. He has logged 14,559 passing yards in 49 regular season contests played with the NFC South powerhouse. If the seven-time Super Bowl winner can tally 262 passing yards in Week 18, he will then move past Vinny Testaverde (14,820 passing yards in 76 games) for second place on this leaderboard.
Jim Harbaugh’s Level 1 violation allegedly over lying about burgers
The Michigan football program is under investigation by the NCAA for a Level 1 violation for non-compliance or misleading NCAA investigators. The violation may relate to head coach Jim Harbaugh buying a couple of hamburgers for recruits during Covid, and then failing to be truthful about the informal meal. The...
What channel is the Lions vs. Packers game on Sunday? Free live stream
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions (8-8) and Green Bay Packers (8-8) will have all eyes on them as they close the NFL’s regular season, in what could potentially decide the NFC’s final wild-card spot. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch or listen...
Chiefs rule out Patrick Mahomes weapon for Week 18 vs Raiders
Patrick Mahomes will be missing one of his weapons out wide in Week 18 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Wide receiver Skyy Moore, who suffered a laceration on his hand during Week 17, has been ruled out for the season finale. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the situation on Thursday. Via Chiefs Wire:
Titans news: Derrick Henry stiff arms Rayshawn Jenkins into oblivion, stares him down after
There is arguably no scarier player to stop on the open field than Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry. Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins perhaps could attest to that after his face got really rearranged by a vicious stiff arm by Henry Saturday night. From another angle:. Derrick Henry’s list...
Chiefs news: Patrick Mahomes adds to Kansas City’s total ownage of the Raiders in Week 18 blowout
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs finished their schedule in the 2022 NFL regular season with an absolute domination of the Las Vegas Raiders Saturday night, scoring an easy 31-13 win in Sin City to bring their record to 14-3. The game already looked over before even the end of the first half, with the Chiefs heading to their locker room with a 21-point lead.
Detroit Lions 3 Keys to victory vs. Green Bay Packers
The Detroit Lions will know if they need to beat the Green Bay Packers to get into the playoffs by the time they kick off. I suspect, and head coach Dan Campbell has confirmed, that the Lions will be going for victory even if doesn’t help extend their season.
Pete Carroll has faith in Dan Campbell, while Diggs makes plea to Lions
The Lions have plenty to play for Sunday, whether or not they get the help they need. They have a chance to knock the Packers out of the playoffs.
Aidan Hutchinson wants prime-time games to become the norm for Detroit Lions
ALLEN PARK -- Aidan Hutchinson and the Detroit Lions aren’t hiding from the magnitude and implications waiting for them when they face the Green Bay Packers in a prime-time game to end the regular season. They’re embracing the attention and pressure, hoping to make this the new norm for...
Yardbarker
Seahawks Eavesdrop? Lions Call Out ‘Disrespectful’ Aaron Rodgers, Packers
As the Seattle Seahawks get set to host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in a must-win game, they could be getting exactly the fiery approach they need from the Detroit Lions. Along with a Seattle victory, Detroit needs to win or tie with the Green Bay Packers in order for the Seahawks to clinch a playoff berth.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
NFL World Reacts To The Lambeau Field Turf Problem
The Green Bay Packers saved their season with a resounding 41-17 victory over the Minnesota Vikings last weekend. Green Bay dominated its NFC North rival at Lambeau Field after losing at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 1. According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, the Vikings had some gripes with the playing conditions.
T.J. Watt drops truth bomb on Steelers’ resilient spirit
It was only two months ago that the Pittsburgh Steelers held a 2-6 record and were on the outside looking in on the AFC playoff picture. Many threw in the towel on the Steelers’ season, but not T.J. Watt. Even as the Steelers sat near the bottom of the AFC standings at their bye week […] The post T.J. Watt drops truth bomb on Steelers’ resilient spirit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills safety Damar Hamlin shares emotional reaction to outpour of support from NFL, rest of nation
Damar Hamlin is now on his way back to full strength. The Buffalo Bills safety is now recovering in a hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during their Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Since waking up, Hamlin has had the opportunity to take in the outpouring of support he’s received since the horrific injury. At this point, Damar is clearly overwhelmed by all the love.
