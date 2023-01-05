TCU vs. Georgia preview, Bobby Petrino hired at Texas A&M & fans won't be able to tailgate at the National Championship game

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger have their full breakdown of the biggest game of the year as the TCU Horned Frogs face off against the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Before getting into the preview, the guys provide details for their upcoming live show in Los Angeles at the CFP Main Stage. As fun as the Playoff Fan Central activities will be, Sofi Stadium and the CFP are not allowing fans at the game to tailgate beforehand causing much consternation ahead of college football's biggest game. This decision disappointed the guys greatly, prompting the show to offer alternatives to tailgating close to the stadium.

In non-CFP title news, the disingenuous grifter is back in the FBS, as Bobby Petrino is being hired by the Texas A&M Aggies to be the next offensive coordinator in College Station & the NCAA Transformation Committee has proposed a possible expansion to the March Madness bracket. The fellas wish the committee luck as they try to tamper with the most popular tournament in America.

The show then breaks down the upcoming national championship between the TCU Horned Frogs and Georgia Bulldogs. TCU will try to create as much mayhem against the rock-solid Georgia team in a David vs. Goliath re-enactment this upcoming Monday.

Lastly, a road trip went poorly for a married couple in Thailand after a miscommunication during a roadside stop.

1:50 The College Football Enquirer will be live at Los Angeles

5:22 Fans won’t be allowed to tailgate at the college football national championship

10:32 Bobby Petrino has been hired by Texas A&M as their offensive coordinator.

18:08 The NCAA Transformation Committee is recommending a March Madness expansion

25:55 Takeaways from TCU’s press conference ahead of the National Championship

34:30 Is this year’s Georgia team even better than last year’s?

43:00 How can TCU pull and upset against Georgia?

50:46 A married couple in Thailand were separated during a roadside break

