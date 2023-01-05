Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Crypto venture investments to worsen in 2023? Galaxy Research says…
As per a Galaxy Research report, the downward market conditions prevalent in the cryptocurrency industry will likely continue into 2023. The number of deals and amount invested by venture firms into Web3 and crypto start-ups was a little over $30 billion in 2022. As per a report by Galaxy Research...
ambcrypto.com
Binance Coin: Could this move by Binance clear FUD and help BNB rally?
Binance recently announced becoming a member of the ACSS. This move came after the FUD surrounding BNB due to the FTX collapse and SEC inquisitions. In recent weeks, there has been a lot of fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) surrounding Binance Coin [BNB] after FTX’s [FTT] collapse and the downward trend of its native cryptocurrency. The collapse caused exchange tokens to be looked at with distrust.
ambcrypto.com
Assessing the current status of MakerDAO for long-term MKR holders
MakerDAO reported a profit of more than $2.8 million through its real-world assets. The revenue generated by the protocol grew, alongside an increasing interest in the MKR token. MakerDAO [MKR], the protocol which was reigning atop the DeFi space in terms of TVL, lost its spot to Lido on 3...
ambcrypto.com
Are merry MATIC holders in good spirits thanks to Polygon’s latest market moves?
Mastercard has tapped Polygon for its Web3 and NFT journey. Polygon in 2022 had added The Sandbox and Yoots to its network to expand NFT projects on the network. With its recent alliances and moves in the industry, Polygon has made many appearances in the NFT and Web3 debates. In a recent release, Mastercard disclosed a collaboration with Polygon.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum: Despite the current drawback, can whales help ETH soar?
Deep-pocket investors renewed their interest in ETH as the coin hit its highest value in three weeks. Buyers from the last few weeks were in slight profits, but on-chain data suggested a possible decrease in the coming days. Whales interested in topping up their Ethereum [ETH] holdings resumed their activities,...
ambcrypto.com
VeChain (VET) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can VET reach $100 by 2025?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. VeChain is a blockchain platform that was created to improve supply chain management and business processes. It utilizes a dual-token system, with the VeChain Token (VET) serving as the main currency on the platform and the VeChainThor Energy (VTHO) used to pay for transactions.
ambcrypto.com
Crypto winter unrivaled as Digital Currency Group forced to shut down HQ
HQ Digital has ceased its operations due to the ongoing crypto winter. The firm was the wealth management division of the Digital Currency Group. The after-effects of 2022’s crypto winter seem to have followed the Digital Currency Group (DCG) into 2023. DCG boasted of an impressive portfolio which included companies such as Grayscale Investments Inc and Genesis Global. However, the firm lost a key part of its crypto empire on 2 January, according to a 5 January report by The Information.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum retail investors’ sentiment looks bullish, but will it help ETH?
Investors sentiment toward Ethereum improved of late. Key metrics such as the MVRV ratio and long/short difference suggest that there may be some selling pressure on Ethereum in the coming days. Ethereum faced a lot of volatility over the past year, especially after the merge. However, according to Santiment’s recent...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: This data clarifies whether investors should remain in fear or go all in
Investors remain terrified of trading BTC despite a possible bullish breakout. Altcoins dominated the market in the first week of 2023; although on-chain signals protected a BTC market balance. The antics of Bitcoin [BTC] over the last few months have been swindled in unpredictability, leading many investors torn between aping...
ambcrypto.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Your DOGE holding is on the cusp of…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. As we enter the new year, it has now been nearly two months since the collapse of the now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. The price of DOGE has fallen from $0.11 to $0.072 following the FTX debacle. Similarly, its market capitalization has fallen from $14.5 billion to $9.5 billion over this period of time.
ambcrypto.com
Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025-30: Can SOL cross its long-term resistance?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Solana (SOL) has been one of the most severely impacted coins as a result of the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX. In fact, in the last seven days alone, the cryptocurrency has not only fallen out of the top 20, but it has depreciated by 17% too.
ambcrypto.com
Solana witnessed a massive decline in market cap, but here’s the catch
Solana, in the past year, has seen over $40 billion wiped out of its market cap. The alt has rallied by almost 60% in the past few days, but not enough to stem its bleeding market cap. Solana’s [SOL] community has gone “BONKers” since the release of its very own...
ambcrypto.com
Mark Cuban: Wash trading will lead to crypto’s next implosion in 2023
Mark Cuban believed that wash trading on centralized exchanges will lead to crypto’s next implosion. A report by the NBER found that as much as 80% of the trading volume on unregulated exchanges may be fake. Billionaire investor Mark Cuban has shared his outlook for the crypto industry in...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: More pain for holders as on-chain readings suggest a further drop in…
A look at on-chain metrics indicated that BTC’s price might decline further in 2023. Many BTC holders have failed to see profits on their investments since FTX collapsed. An assessment of two on-chain metrics revealed that Bitcoin’s [BTC] holders might face a tough year in 2023 as negative sentiment continued to trail the king coin. Trading at $16,941.08 at press time, the BTC traded within the $16,500 and $16,900 since last December, per data from CoinMarketCap.
ambcrypto.com
BTC records historic low in volatility; is this the end of the ‘Crypto Wild West’ ?
Bitcoin’s volatility hits all time low as per head of research at CoinShares. Bitcoin [BTC] continued to disappoint both the bulls and bears as its volatility hit fresh lows as of 7 January. As per a tweet posted by James Butterfill, the head of research at CoinShares, BTC’ 30-day volatility fell to an all time low of 18.7, in the range of popular equity indices like Nasdaq and S&P 500.
ambcrypto.com
LDO holders might be in profitable position, thanks to upcoming ETH upgrade
LDO demand may surge thanks to an upcoming Ethereum upgrade. LDO bulls for the win, but short-term momentum is losing steam. Anyone planning to stake Ethereum [ETH] and other cryptocurrencies is probably contemplating going the route of Lido Finance [LDO]. The latter is currently one of the largest staking platforms, and this, by extension, makes LDO quite an interesting investment option.
ambcrypto.com
Litecoin garners second spot in the list of most traded cryptocurrencies on BitPay
Litecoin gained recognition in terms of transaction activity, which made it ideal for fast-paced trading. Assessing LTC’s potential for a good short trade as it swings within a 2-month range. Litecoin [LTC] turned out to be one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies in Q4 2022. The cryptocurrency will likely maintain...
ambcrypto.com
ApeCoin: Why this 4% drop could work in favor of APE short traders
APE sees an increase in volume among ETH whales, but this might be selling pressure. A look at the minimum level of downside that investors should anticipate. If you are thinking of purchasing some ApeCoins [APE], you might want to delay that decision. The monkey-themed token showed bearish signs at press time, which might convert into a good shorting opportunity.
ambcrypto.com
Can Huobi Token [HT] overcome FUD as exchange outflow exceeds $75M
Huobi Token could lose another round of its already depleted value after the exchange experienced unusual outflows. Exchange director Justin Sun tweeted that the firm was unconcerned with the FUD. The exchange token of the Huobi Global exchange, Houbi Token [HT] drastically lost about 9% of its value after the...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Paper hands can short SHIB at…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) has fallen by around 65% since the collapse of the Terra ecosystem in May this year. The now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX also had a particularly adverse impact on the Shiba Inu (SHIB) coin.
Comments / 0