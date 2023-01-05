Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. As we enter the new year, it has now been nearly two months since the collapse of the now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. The price of DOGE has fallen from $0.11 to $0.072 following the FTX debacle. Similarly, its market capitalization has fallen from $14.5 billion to $9.5 billion over this period of time.

1 DAY AGO