Nets' Kevin Durant says NBA is 'always on notice' after loss to Bulls

By Sharif Phillips-Keaton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant tries to keep everything in perspective either during good times or bad times. When the Nets were having their struggles during the beginning of the season, he stayed confident in the team’s ability to bounce back.

When Brooklyn was in the midst of its 12-game winning streak, Durant preached never getting too high or too low because of how quickly situations can change. Wednesday was the perfect example of that mantra coming to life.

In Wednesday’s 121-112 loss to the Chicago Bulls, in which Durant had 44 points and five assists, the Nets were unable to out-score their opponent for the first time in about a month. During the winning streak, Brooklyn was clicking on offense to the point that few teams could stop them from doing what they wanted to do. The Bulls, however, started the game hot and stayed that way no matter what Brooklyn tried to do on defense.

Durant spoke during his postgame availability about how confident he is in his team despite the winning streak coming to an end:

“We understand how we want to play every night. I feel like the league is always on notice with the talent we have on our team. I don’t think anybody takes us for granted when they’re preparing for us each night. I think for us, we found some things that were good for us on both ends of the floor and we want to be consistent with executing those things as we move forward.”

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

