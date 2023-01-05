Nets' Kevin Durant says NBA is 'always on notice' after loss to Bulls

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant tries to keep everything in perspective either during good times or bad times. When the Nets were having their struggles during the beginning of the season, he stayed confident in the team’s ability to bounce back.

When Brooklyn was in the midst of its 12-game winning streak, Durant preached never getting too high or too low because of how quickly situations can change. Wednesday was the perfect example of that mantra coming to life.

In Wednesday’s 121-112 loss to the Chicago Bulls, in which Durant had 44 points and five assists, the Nets were unable to out-score their opponent for the first time in about a month. During the winning streak, Brooklyn was clicking on offense to the point that few teams could stop them from doing what they wanted to do. The Bulls, however, started the game hot and stayed that way no matter what Brooklyn tried to do on defense.

Durant spoke during his postgame availability about how confident he is in his team despite the winning streak coming to an end: