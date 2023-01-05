Read full article on original website
Former George Jones Museum becoming sports bar
DraftKings Sports and Social Bar will replace the museum, which has been closed since 2021.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Nashville
Nashville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Nashville.
Brentwood girl with terminal cancer honored with princess birthday party
The Brentwood community threw a birthday party fit for a princess on Saturday in honor of a three-year-old who has undergone 30 rounds of treatment for a form of a fatal brain tumor.
Music in the City: Elle King
“When I get drunk, my favorite thing to shout is, ‘Prove it!’ I love to fucking prove it.”. Elle King is sitting on her sofa in East Nashville, donning a yin-yang print cardigan sweater and switching between two bright yellow vapes as she shares one of her life’s mottos. Though the room is filled with road cases bearing her name, the house represents a transition for King, as it actually belongs to another musician friend. King and her husband, tattoo artist Dan Tooker, are right in the middle of moving to a home they purchased elsewhere in the neighborhood, with the nomadic Los Angeles native taking a major step toward establishing real roots in Nashville. Their son, Lucky Levi Tooker, sings and laughs upstairs.
The Nashville Dispatch, Ya Gotta Love It: Attitude
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Welcome to The Nashville Dispatch, a feature on NRI NOW. The Nashville Dispatch is a monthly column submitted by Burrillville native Keith Bradford, host of Ya Gotta Love It, a country music show on NBRN based in Nashville, Tenn. Bradford covers topics in the music business...
Ascension Saint Thomas Announces New President and CEO
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (January 6, 2023) – Ascension Saint Thomas today announced that Fahad Tahir, the system’s chief strategy officer and former president and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and West campuses, will replace Tim Adams as president and CEO of the health system. Tahir’s tenure is effective immediately as Adams assumes a new role as Regional Operating Officer and Senior Vice President for Ascension where he will oversee Ascension ministries in 10 states, including Tennessee. He and his family will continue to reside in the Nashville area.
Surprise Squad: How one volunteer’s longtime efforts led to surprise for hundreds
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thousands of children across the Mid-State are able to experience the joy of Christmas with help from one special organization. Christmas 4 Kids is a nonprofit organization in Middle Tennessee that gives the gift of Christmas to children who might not otherwise have the opportunity to celebrate on their own.
Enter Your Pet in the Nashville Lifestyles Top Pet Photo Contest
Nashville Lifestyles is hosting the annual Top Pet Photo Contest! Submit your furry friend (dog, cat, snake, pig, etc.) for a chance to win!. All entrants will receive a digital faux Nashville Lifestyles cover personalized with your pet's name and image. Each submission is $30. Submissions for the contest are open until February 28.
This Is The Best Pancake House In Tennessee
Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
Becky Isaacs, of The Isaacs, Released from Skyline Medical Center Over The Weekend Following Dec. 15 Car Accident
Nashville, Tenn. – On December 15 Nashville based artist Becky Isaacs was hit head-on in a two car collision in Hendersonville, Tennessee, leaving one person dead. Isaacs who was travelling alone at the time, was given immediate care by Hendersonville-based first responders. Isaacs was taken to Skyline Medical Center...
Middle Tennessee welcomes first babies born in 2023
Ascension Saint Thomas, TriStar Health, Williamson Medical Center, Vanderbilt University Medical Center and more area hospitals celebrated the first babies born at their maternity wards in the early hours of 2023.
Arnold’s Country Kitchen Owners Share Reason For Closure After 40 Years
It’s the disappointing end of an era for Nashville, with Arnold’s Country Kitchen, the city’s most-beloved meat-and-three, closing for good on Saturday, January 7. The restaurant, which has been open for 40 years, is not only a favorite for locals, but a popular destination for tourists as well.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never tried their burgers, definitely give them a try next time you get the chance.
‘Devastating’: Pastor killed in South Nashville remembered for serving
A well-loved community member is being remembered for the impact he leaves behind, while police continue searching for the shooter.
The 10 Best Restaurants In Hendersonville, Tennessee
Located just outside of Nashville, Tennessee, Hendersonville is a popular spot for travelers and locals alike. While in Hendersonville, where is the best place to eat?. Let’s review the best places to grab a bite in Hendersonville, Tennessee. We’ll be going by ratings and local reviews to know what locals and travelers like.
PAWS Pets for Adoption Jan 6, 2023
Here’s a look at our PAWS visit today. No cats!! But there were two little guinea pigs and a whole lot of dogs. A big thank you to A Mortgage Boutique for sponsoring our PAWS videos!. PAWS of Rutherford County is located at 285 John Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN...
This Restaurant in Tennessee is the First of its Kind and You’ll Want to Visit
Tennessee is a state that’s overflowing with great restaurants and bars. But, there are a few establishments that definitely stand out from the rest. Buck + Board is definitely one of those places. This restaurant is located in the small town of Columbia in central Maury County.
The Factory at Columbia Offers Unique Shopping and Dining
In spite of having their grand opening two weeks before COVID-19 hit, The Factory at Columbia has survived and thrived because of its sophisticated but funky vibe. The 71,000 square foot former factory now houses a collection of locally owned businesses, craftspeople, a chiropractor, and a yoga studio. Owner Darrell...
This Tennessee City Is One Of The Top 'Boomtowns' In America
SmartAsset analyzed nearly 500 U.S. cities to find the top-growing cities across the country.
Developers plan mixed-use development at Belle Meade Plaza shopping center
For decades it's been a big retail space in the area, but now developers are hoping to transform it into a spot where the community can shop, live and enjoy the outdoors.
