“When I get drunk, my favorite thing to shout is, ‘Prove it!’ I love to fucking prove it.”. Elle King is sitting on her sofa in East Nashville, donning a yin-yang print cardigan sweater and switching between two bright yellow vapes as she shares one of her life’s mottos. Though the room is filled with road cases bearing her name, the house represents a transition for King, as it actually belongs to another musician friend. King and her husband, tattoo artist Dan Tooker, are right in the middle of moving to a home they purchased elsewhere in the neighborhood, with the nomadic Los Angeles native taking a major step toward establishing real roots in Nashville. Their son, Lucky Levi Tooker, sings and laughs upstairs.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO