ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nashvillelifestyles.com

Music in the City: Elle King

“When I get drunk, my favorite thing to shout is, ‘Prove it!’ I love to fucking prove it.”. Elle King is sitting on her sofa in East Nashville, donning a yin-yang print cardigan sweater and switching between two bright yellow vapes as she shares one of her life’s mottos. Though the room is filled with road cases bearing her name, the house represents a transition for King, as it actually belongs to another musician friend. King and her husband, tattoo artist Dan Tooker, are right in the middle of moving to a home they purchased elsewhere in the neighborhood, with the nomadic Los Angeles native taking a major step toward establishing real roots in Nashville. Their son, Lucky Levi Tooker, sings and laughs upstairs.
NASHVILLE, TN
nrinow.news

The Nashville Dispatch, Ya Gotta Love It: Attitude

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Welcome to The Nashville Dispatch, a feature on NRI NOW. The Nashville Dispatch is a monthly column submitted by Burrillville native Keith Bradford, host of Ya Gotta Love It, a country music show on NBRN based in Nashville, Tenn. Bradford covers topics in the music business...
NASHVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

Ascension Saint Thomas Announces New President and CEO

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (January 6, 2023) – Ascension Saint Thomas today announced that Fahad Tahir, the system’s chief strategy officer and former president and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and West campuses, will replace Tim Adams as president and CEO of the health system. Tahir’s tenure is effective immediately as Adams assumes a new role as Regional Operating Officer and Senior Vice President for Ascension where he will oversee Ascension ministries in 10 states, including Tennessee. He and his family will continue to reside in the Nashville area.
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillelifestyles.com

Enter Your Pet in the Nashville Lifestyles Top Pet Photo Contest

Nashville Lifestyles is hosting the annual Top Pet Photo Contest! Submit your furry friend (dog, cat, snake, pig, etc.) for a chance to win!. All entrants will receive a digital faux Nashville Lifestyles cover personalized with your pet's name and image. Each submission is $30. Submissions for the contest are open until February 28.
NASHVILLE, TN
iheart.com

This Is The Best Pancake House In Tennessee

Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
NASHVILLE, TN
thecountrynote.com

Becky Isaacs, of The Isaacs, Released from Skyline Medical Center Over The Weekend Following Dec. 15 Car Accident

Nashville, Tenn. – On December 15 Nashville based artist Becky Isaacs was hit head-on in a two car collision in Hendersonville, Tennessee, leaving one person dead. Isaacs who was travelling alone at the time, was given immediate care by Hendersonville-based first responders. Isaacs was taken to Skyline Medical Center...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
everythingnash.com

Arnold’s Country Kitchen Owners Share Reason For Closure After 40 Years

It’s the disappointing end of an era for Nashville, with Arnold’s Country Kitchen, the city’s most-beloved meat-and-three, closing for good on Saturday, January 7. The restaurant, which has been open for 40 years, is not only a favorite for locals, but a popular destination for tourists as well.
NASHVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never tried their burgers, definitely give them a try next time you get the chance.
TENNESSEE STATE
addictedtovacation.com

The 10 Best Restaurants In Hendersonville, Tennessee

Located just outside of Nashville, Tennessee, Hendersonville is a popular spot for travelers and locals alike. While in Hendersonville, where is the best place to eat?. Let’s review the best places to grab a bite in Hendersonville, Tennessee. We’ll be going by ratings and local reviews to know what locals and travelers like.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

PAWS Pets for Adoption Jan 6, 2023

Here’s a look at our PAWS visit today. No cats!! But there were two little guinea pigs and a whole lot of dogs. A big thank you to A Mortgage Boutique for sponsoring our PAWS videos!. PAWS of Rutherford County is located at 285 John Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN...
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy