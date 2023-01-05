Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Cary Mayor Harold Ritter Passes Away at 89, Current Mayor Issues StatementJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham market forces put profit over peopleThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Jump into Bungee Fitness at 2 locations in the TriadThe Planking TravelerBurlington, NC
Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
Wake County Libraries Extend Opening HoursJames TulianoWake County, NC
UNC Men’s Basketball Dispatches Notre Dame, Moves to 3-2 in ACC Play
A rare early-morning start did nothing to slow down the Tar Heels Saturday. After tipping off at 11:30 a.m., Carolina handled Notre Dame 81-64 to remain undefeated at home this season. The team has won six of seven games following its four-game losing streak. “One of the things I love...
UNC Women’s Basketball vs. Notre Dame: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time
The UNC women’s basketball team will look to snap its four-game losing streak Sunday in Chapel Hill when No. 4 Notre Dame visits Carmichael Arena. The Fighting Irish is Carolina’s highest-ranked opponent this season. The Tar Heels have won two consecutive home games against Notre Dame, including in 2019 when the Irish were ranked No. 1.
UNC Women’s Basketball Drops Fourth Straight Game at Miami
Miami residents know the phrase all too well: when it rains, it pours. It certainly did for the No. 22 UNC women’s basketball team Thursday night in Coral Gables, as the Tar Heels dropped their fourth straight game in a 62-58 loss to Miami. The loss also sent Carolina to an 0-3 start in ACC play for just the fourth time in program history.
UNC Men’s Lacrosse Reveals 2023 Regular Season Schedule
The No. 17 UNC men’s lacrosse team unveiled its regular season schedule for 2023 on Wednesday, featuring eight home games in Chapel Hill. The season begins with a home game against Mercer on February 10 at 5 p.m.. After that, the Tar Heels embark on a difficult three-game road trip to Johns Hopkins, No. 11 Ohio State and Syracuse. That road trip is followed by a stretch of six games out of seven played at home, including high-profile clashes with No. 13 Denver, No. 12 Brown and No. 1 Virginia. The only road game in that stretch will come at No. 7 Duke. The Denver game will be played in Kenan Stadium, which will host a men’s lacrosse game for the first time since 2021.
Chapel Hill Starts Replacing Athletics Turf at Cedar Falls Park
A series of turf renovations at one of Chapel Hill’s largest park is temporarily closing its athletics fields. The town government shared a release on Thursday saying replacement of artificial turf across Cedar Falls Park’s multi-use fields is underway. Community groups and athletics teams that use the field were reportedly notified in advance of the closure, which is expected to last six to eight weeks.
Glen Lennox Stories: Vanessa Blackwood-Spinks
Development in Chapel Hill has long been a controversial subject. Those who want the town to keep pace with the changing world are in favor. Those who prefer retaining the “Village on the Hill” aura are often against it. Clay Grubb knew that when his company, Grubb Properties,...
Date Night: Beard Awards!
After their first trip to the Saltbox Seafood Joint, Brad and Aaron recommend other local spots that have been nominated for James Beard Awards.
UNC Health’s Hospitals Experiencing Post-Holiday COVID Surge
COVID-19 cases within the UNC Hospital system are climbing, according to a recent report. Alan Wolf, Director of News for UNC Health, told Chapelboro Wednesday that COVID patients had quadrupled at the health system’s hospitals from about 80 in mid-November to about 320 this month. “Our physicians expect that...
The Morning News: Want To Be An Orange County Commissioner?
In today’s news: the Board of Orange County Commissioners looks to fill a vacancy, and UNC women’s basketball looks to break a losing streak.
Carrboro: Bike Friendly Town, Libba Cotten Day, and More
Carrboro Mayor Damon Seils spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Friday, January 6th. He discussed Carrboro’s designation as bicycle friendly town, the proclamation of Libba Cotten Day, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
WHUP-FM: Local Is Where the Niche Is
Story via David Menconi, Down on the Copperline, the Orange County Arts Commission. On the one hand, Orange County’s community radio station WHUP, 104.7-FM in Hillsborough, is a modern enterprise. Founded in the wake of the U.S. Congress’ 2010 Local Community Radio Act, it’s a low-power station that nevertheless has enough technically sophisticated broadcast gear for station manager Bob Burtman to quip that WHUP is “a technology company masquerading as a radio station.”
Chapel Hill: People’s Academy, Let’s Talk Town, and ARPA Funds
Chapel Hill Senior Project Manager Sarah Poulton spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Thursday, January 5th. She discussed the upcoming People’s Academy, the Let’s Talk Town events, and some ongoing projects happening with the town’s ARPA funds. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
The 5:00 News – Hillsborough Commissioner Charged With DWI, Open Commissioner Seat, and More
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the afternoon news, including Hillsborough Town Commissioner Matt Hughes charged with a DWI, the application for the open Orange County Commissioner seat, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Hillsborough Mayor Pro Tem Matt Hughes Shares Statement Following DWI Charge
Matt Hughes, a Town of Hillsborough commissioner and a leader in North Carolina’s Democratic Party, was recently arrested by Chapel Hill Police for driving while impaired. Records from the local police department reflect an incident during the early morning hours of Thursday, December 29. Hughes was seen at 1670 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, the Walgreens pharmacy off the popular road, at 3:18 a.m.
Orange County Living Wage Rises Again for 2023
Orange County Living Wage has once again raised its numbers from 2023, setting this year’s rate at $16.60 an hour for hourly workers and $15.10 for employers who pay at least half of employees’ health insurance costs. Those marks stood at $15.85 and $14.35 last year. Orange County...
Orange County Chair Discusses Commissioner Vacancy, Appointment Plan
The Board of Orange County Commissioners won’t return for a business meeting in 2023 for the whole first month of the year. But with the election of Renée Price to the North Carolina House of Representatives this past fall, the county’s elected officials still have a top priority to finish: filling Price’s vacant seat.
Siler City Town Hall Renovations Still Inching Toward Completion
Renovations began at Siler City’s town hall back in 2020, with the expectation that all necessary work would be completed within six months. Town administration said at the time that the renovations were necessary to make the building more accessible and efficient for the public. But one pandemic and...
