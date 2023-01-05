The No. 17 UNC men’s lacrosse team unveiled its regular season schedule for 2023 on Wednesday, featuring eight home games in Chapel Hill. The season begins with a home game against Mercer on February 10 at 5 p.m.. After that, the Tar Heels embark on a difficult three-game road trip to Johns Hopkins, No. 11 Ohio State and Syracuse. That road trip is followed by a stretch of six games out of seven played at home, including high-profile clashes with No. 13 Denver, No. 12 Brown and No. 1 Virginia. The only road game in that stretch will come at No. 7 Duke. The Denver game will be played in Kenan Stadium, which will host a men’s lacrosse game for the first time since 2021.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO