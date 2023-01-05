Read full article on original website
Bulls' Billy Donovan Addresses DeRozan, LaVine's Late-Game Dynamic
Donovan addresses DeRozan, LaVine's late-game dynamic originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Remember Chicago Bulls training camp ahead of the 2022-23 season? When “random” was an even more popular buzzword than “continuity?”. That was head coach Billy Donovan’s way of emphasizing the need for his team to...
Bulls' Zach LaVine Joins Steph Curry in Rare Shooting Company
LaVine joins Steph Curry in rare shooting company originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Zach LaVine sank 11 3-pointers Friday night in the Chicago Bulls’ first victory over the Philadelphia 76ers since March 2019. It’s the second-most 3-pointers for a game in franchise history. The most? LaVine’s 13 on...
Zach LaVine Sends Big Message To Chicago Bulls Amid Trade Links
Zach LaVine knows what the Chicago Bulls are capable of doing when they're really focused.
Lauri Markkanen Motivated to Face Bulls Amid NBA All-Star Push
Markkanen motivated to face Bulls amid All-Star push originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Seemingly everywhere you turned Saturday morning, a Utah Jazz player or staff member sported a “The Finnisher” sweatshirt as the franchise’s All-Star push for Lauri Markkanen is in full swing. “Gotta give a...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears rumored trade destination for former struggling All-Pro WR
The Chicago Bears need more help at WR than any other team in the NFL. Darnell Mooney was injured and out for the season, Chase Claypool hasn’t lived up to expectations and the rest of the roster is just garbage. So the Chicago Bears are rumored to be a...
‘I Couldn't Believe It:' Dick Butkus Recalls Chuck Hughes' Death After Damar Hamlin Collapses During NFL Game
After Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, a flood of memories came rushing back for Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus. Butkus was on the field during an Oct. 1971 game against the Detroit Lions when wide receiver Chuck Hughes...
NFL Will Not Resume Bills-Bengals Week 17 Game
NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals Week 17 game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not finish out their Week 17 game that was postponed Monday night, the NFL announced on Thursday. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in Cincinnati due to...
No. 5 UConn-DePaul game postponed due to lack of players
STORRS, Conn (AP) — The Big East game between No. 5 UConn and DePaul on Sunday at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut, has been postponed because the Huskies don’t have enough healthy players available to suit up, the conference said Friday. The conference requires schools to suit up...
10 Observations: Alex Stalock, Blackhawks Shut Out Coyotes Without Patrick Kane
10 observations: Stalock, Hawks shut out Coyotes without Kane originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks shut out the Arizona Coyotes 2-0 at the United Center on Friday. Here are 10 observations from the win:. 1. Patrick Kane did not play because of a lower-body injury. It's the first...
Why Bears Wanted to Sign Equanimeous St. Brown Contract Extension
Why Bears wanted to re-sign Equanimeous St. Brown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears made their first big decision for 2023 this week when they announced a contract extension for Equanimeous St. Brown. It will be a one-year deal for St. Brown, and according to Ian Rapoport he’ll earn $1.25 million.
Bulls' Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan Explode in Comeback Win Vs. Jazz
10 observations: LaVine, DeRozan lead comeback vs. Jazz originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls are officially streaking. With Saturday's 126-118 victory over the Utah Jazz — which, on the second leg of a road-home back-to-back, featured a seven-point comeback in the fourth quarter — the Bulls have won three straight and are 19-21 for the season. Signs of a turnaround have begun to sprout after an 11-18 start to the campaign.
Bears Overreactions: Is Drafting C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young Out of Question?
Bears overreactions: Is drafting Young or Stroud a possibility? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The finish line is in sight for the 2022 Bears. The 3-13 Bears enter Week 18 with a realistic shot to land the No. 1 pick. If the Bears lose Sunday to the Minnesota Vikings and the Houston Texans beat the Indianapolis Colts, the Bears will be first on the clock, should they keep the pick, when the 2023 NFL Draft begins.
Bulls' Tony Bradley Enters NBA COVID Protocol With Positive Test
Bulls' Bradley enters COVID protocol with positive test originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chicago Bulls center Tony Bradley has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols, the team announced via an update to its injury report Saturday afternoon. Bradley's entry into the protocols is because of a positive test...
NFL Announces Scenarios for Potential Neutral AFC Championship Game Site
NFL announces scenarios for potential neutral AFC Championship Game site originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL has canceled the Week 17 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, the league announced Thursday. In a statement, the league acknowledged the potential inequities canceling a game could create for...
Examining Four Bears' 2023 NFL Draft Scenarios Entering Week 18
Examining four Bears' NFL draft scenarios entering Week 18 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There will be a lot at stake for the 3-13 Bears on Sunday when they host the Minnesota Vikings. Chicago enters the season finale with a realistic chance to land the No. 1 pick Sunday....
Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan Take Star Turns as Bulls' Offense Clicks
LaVine, DeRozan take star turns as Bulls' offense clicks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Saturday night marked the first time this season that Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan each scored 30 or more points in the same game. That the Chicago Bulls won and improved to 8-3 over their...
Chase Claypool Wanted to Send Message With Sideline Outburst Vs. Lions
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chase Claypool was heated on the sideline Sunday when quarterback Justin Fields came over to calm him down and talk through his frustration. The Bears were getting dismantled by the division rival Detroit Lions, the offense was going nowhere, and Claypool had had enough. "I was...
Hornets Drop 51 First-Quarter Points on the Bucks to Tie NBA Record
The Charlotte Hornets are putting up a franchise night against the Milwaukee Bucks. Charlotte entered Friday's road game off in desperate need of a change of scenery, having lost three straight games at home in the Spectrum Center. Fiserv Stadium in Milwaukee certainly provided that as the Hornets hung 51 points on the Bucks...in the first quarter.
What Are the Biggest Upsets in Sports History?
TCU looks to join list of biggest upsets in sports history originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Texas Christian University, the chance at making history is at your fingertips – potentially one for the record books. The No. 3 Horned Frogs are set to take on the No. 1...
Eagles' Jalen Hurts ‘Trending in the Right Direction' for Sunday
Hurts ‘trending in the right direction’ for Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni wouldn’t definitively say Jalen Hurts is playing on Sunday against the Giants but it seems like that’s where this is heading. “It’s trending in the right direction,”...
