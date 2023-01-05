ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Billy Donovan Addresses DeRozan, LaVine's Late-Game Dynamic

Donovan addresses DeRozan, LaVine's late-game dynamic originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Remember Chicago Bulls training camp ahead of the 2022-23 season? When “random” was an even more popular buzzword than “continuity?”. That was head coach Billy Donovan’s way of emphasizing the need for his team to...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Zach LaVine Joins Steph Curry in Rare Shooting Company

LaVine joins Steph Curry in rare shooting company originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Zach LaVine sank 11 3-pointers Friday night in the Chicago Bulls’ first victory over the Philadelphia 76ers since March 2019. It’s the second-most 3-pointers for a game in franchise history. The most? LaVine’s 13 on...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Lauri Markkanen Motivated to Face Bulls Amid NBA All-Star Push

Markkanen motivated to face Bulls amid All-Star push originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Seemingly everywhere you turned Saturday morning, a Utah Jazz player or staff member sported a “The Finnisher” sweatshirt as the franchise’s All-Star push for Lauri Markkanen is in full swing. “Gotta give a...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NFL Will Not Resume Bills-Bengals Week 17 Game

NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals Week 17 game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not finish out their Week 17 game that was postponed Monday night, the NFL announced on Thursday. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in Cincinnati due to...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan Explode in Comeback Win Vs. Jazz

10 observations: LaVine, DeRozan lead comeback vs. Jazz originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls are officially streaking. With Saturday's 126-118 victory over the Utah Jazz — which, on the second leg of a road-home back-to-back, featured a seven-point comeback in the fourth quarter — the Bulls have won three straight and are 19-21 for the season. Signs of a turnaround have begun to sprout after an 11-18 start to the campaign.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears Overreactions: Is Drafting C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young Out of Question?

Bears overreactions: Is drafting Young or Stroud a possibility? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The finish line is in sight for the 2022 Bears. The 3-13 Bears enter Week 18 with a realistic shot to land the No. 1 pick. If the Bears lose Sunday to the Minnesota Vikings and the Houston Texans beat the Indianapolis Colts, the Bears will be first on the clock, should they keep the pick, when the 2023 NFL Draft begins.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Tony Bradley Enters NBA COVID Protocol With Positive Test

Bulls' Bradley enters COVID protocol with positive test originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chicago Bulls center Tony Bradley has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols, the team announced via an update to its injury report Saturday afternoon. Bradley's entry into the protocols is because of a positive test...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Hornets Drop 51 First-Quarter Points on the Bucks to Tie NBA Record

The Charlotte Hornets are putting up a franchise night against the Milwaukee Bucks. Charlotte entered Friday's road game off in desperate need of a change of scenery, having lost three straight games at home in the Spectrum Center. Fiserv Stadium in Milwaukee certainly provided that as the Hornets hung 51 points on the Bucks...in the first quarter.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Chicago

What Are the Biggest Upsets in Sports History?

TCU looks to join list of biggest upsets in sports history originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Texas Christian University, the chance at making history is at your fingertips – potentially one for the record books. The No. 3 Horned Frogs are set to take on the No. 1...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
104K+
Followers
86K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy