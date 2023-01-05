ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Trenton locks down Notre Dame in key CVC Colonial clash

When you think back over years about the Trenton boys basketball team, there has been one constant, whether the Tornadoes are having a great year or an average one. The High ALWAYS plays defense, because if you do not play defense, you do not play for The High. So far...
TRENTON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

WOW! Win the Mega Millions and Buy the Most Expensive Condo in New Jersey?

There was no winner in the last Mega Millions drawing, so this means that the next drawing on Tuesday, January 10th is valued at 1.1 billion dollars. Wow! that is a lot of money! Imagine if you did win. maybe you would want to relocate? We have one of the most expensive condos, if not the most expensive, here in New Jersey for you to check out! Better get the bank on the phone for this one.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

Democratic showdown in NJ? Who runs for Governor?

His term does not expire for another three years, but Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop says he will not seek reelection. That has prompted some to speculate that Fulop will again seek the Democratic nomination for governor in 2025. Fulop surprised many in 2016 when he withdrew from the gubernatorial...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Barnes & Noble to close N.J. store after 28 years

Barnes & Noble is planning to shutter one of its longstanding New Jersey locations. The popular bookstore chain announced in a Facebook post its Paramus location at 765 Route 17 will close on Saturday, Feb. 11. “We wish we could have served the community from this location for many, many...
PARAMUS, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Former treasurer of Mount Olive Township Junior Marauder Football Association accused of stealing $74K from organization

MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – The former treasurer of the Mount Olive Township Junior Marauder Football Association was arrested after he allegedly stole $74,000 from the association, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. During the month of October, 2022, the Mount Olive Township Police Department...
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Popular Burger Chain To Open Another N.J. Restaurant

A popular burger chain has decided to create another New Jersey restaurant. The fast-casual burger joint named The Habit Burger Grill is set to open in East Brunswick at 751 Route 18 on Friday, Jan. 14. “We have a long history with the state of New Jersey, and we’re so...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
fox29.com

Mustard Pies at Delorenzo’s The BURG

He may not be in Trenton, but Bob found Trenton Tomato Pie in Bucks County! He dropped by Delorenzo’s The Burg in Levitttown to learn about the style of pizza and got to try some of their creative toppings like mustard and clams.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NJ.com

Man, 33, shot and killed in Newark

A 33-year-old man was shot and killed in Newark’s West Ward early Friday, authorities said. Khalif McDaniel was gunned down around 12:20 a.m. near the corner of South Orange Avenue and South 20th Street, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. McDaniel, of Newark, was brought to an area...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

18-year-old killed in New Year’s Day shooting in North Jersey, officials say

An 18-year-old man was found shot to death on an Elizabeth street on New Year’s Day, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday. Police were called to the 400 block of First Avenue around 4:30 a.m. and found Vladimir Martinez, 18, of the Bronx, New York, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Assistant Prosecutor Robert Grady who is prosecuting the case. Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene.
ELIZABETH, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Morris County Narcotics Task Force arrest man on drug charges

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – An Essex County man is facing a slew of drug charges in Morris County, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. Jimmy Taveras-Rodriguez, 26, of Newark was arrested in Morristown on Jan. 6 for the alleged distribution over five ounces of heroin mixed with fentanyl, Carroll said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ

