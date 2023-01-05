Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brooklyn, A 60-year-old woman has been slaughtered, Boyfriend's in CustodyNewsing the StatesBrooklyn, NY
White House Told Mayor Adams No to His Billion Dollar Request - He was Not Their PriorityTom HandyNew York City, NY
Bronx Man Scammed IRS, State Out of Covid Relief $BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing thousands of migrants to sanctuary citiesMark StarTexas State
Did You Get Your One-Time Payment up to $1,050? If Not, You Still May QualifyR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Scouting the top prospects from the Iverson Signature Series Blackout Showcase in New Jersey
UNION, New Jersey - - The Allen Iverson Roundball Classic Signature Series came to New Jersey this week, culminating with a match-up of two of the state’s top teams, Camden High School and Don Bosco Prep, both of which are led by national five-star prospects. It was very much...
No. 2 Camden boys basketball dominates 2nd half in win over No. 3 Don Bosco Prep (PHOTOS)
For 16 minutes on Friday night, Dylan Harper and Don Bosco Prep made a pretty good case in front of a star-studded, standing-room only crowd that the Ironmen were the best team in the state of New Jersey. Everything that could go right for Don Bosco Prep was going right,...
Trenton locks down Notre Dame in key CVC Colonial clash
When you think back over years about the Trenton boys basketball team, there has been one constant, whether the Tornadoes are having a great year or an average one. The High ALWAYS plays defense, because if you do not play defense, you do not play for The High. So far...
Popular West Coast burger chain opens another NJ spot
There are a ton of great burger places in New Jersey, but it's always good to have options right? This place is expanding in Jersey and has been grilling up tasty burgers since 1969!. I'm not gonna lie, I feel like I write about food a lot, but when a...
WOW! Win the Mega Millions and Buy the Most Expensive Condo in New Jersey?
There was no winner in the last Mega Millions drawing, so this means that the next drawing on Tuesday, January 10th is valued at 1.1 billion dollars. Wow! that is a lot of money! Imagine if you did win. maybe you would want to relocate? We have one of the most expensive condos, if not the most expensive, here in New Jersey for you to check out! Better get the bank on the phone for this one.
Democratic showdown in NJ? Who runs for Governor?
His term does not expire for another three years, but Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop says he will not seek reelection. That has prompted some to speculate that Fulop will again seek the Democratic nomination for governor in 2025. Fulop surprised many in 2016 when he withdrew from the gubernatorial...
Barnes & Noble to close N.J. store after 28 years
Barnes & Noble is planning to shutter one of its longstanding New Jersey locations. The popular bookstore chain announced in a Facebook post its Paramus location at 765 Route 17 will close on Saturday, Feb. 11. “We wish we could have served the community from this location for many, many...
hudsoncountyview.com
Murphy, Booker, Scutari, & Menendezes join HCDO in backing 7 candidates for June primary
Gov. Phil Murphy (D), U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ), New Jersey Senate President Nick Scutari (D-22), and U.S. Rep. Rob Menendez (D-8) joined the county Democrats in backing seven June primary candidates. “When I looked at the lineup led by two dear friends, Brian Stack,...
wrnjradio.com
Former treasurer of Mount Olive Township Junior Marauder Football Association accused of stealing $74K from organization
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – The former treasurer of the Mount Olive Township Junior Marauder Football Association was arrested after he allegedly stole $74,000 from the association, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. During the month of October, 2022, the Mount Olive Township Police Department...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Popular Burger Chain To Open Another N.J. Restaurant
A popular burger chain has decided to create another New Jersey restaurant. The fast-casual burger joint named The Habit Burger Grill is set to open in East Brunswick at 751 Route 18 on Friday, Jan. 14. “We have a long history with the state of New Jersey, and we’re so...
Another Big Chain Store is Closing Another One of its NJ Locations
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. In 2022, shoppers here in the Garden State saw one of the last Kmart stores in existence close, a few supermarkets shut down, and countless mom-and-pop stores and restaurants ended their runs.
fox29.com
Mustard Pies at Delorenzo’s The BURG
He may not be in Trenton, but Bob found Trenton Tomato Pie in Bucks County! He dropped by Delorenzo’s The Burg in Levitttown to learn about the style of pizza and got to try some of their creative toppings like mustard and clams.
Man, 33, shot and killed in Newark
A 33-year-old man was shot and killed in Newark’s West Ward early Friday, authorities said. Khalif McDaniel was gunned down around 12:20 a.m. near the corner of South Orange Avenue and South 20th Street, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. McDaniel, of Newark, was brought to an area...
Crash scene cop impersonator slashed tires of NJ state troopers, officials say
A former Wallington special police officer pretended to be an active duty cop at a Route 80 crash site on New Year's Day and later slashed the tires of a State Police vehicle, officials say. Kenneth David Delgado, 53, of Wallington, pulled up to a crash in Hackensack around 11:30...
This Bucks County Town Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Charming in all of the Country
The small town is considered to be one of the best in the whole country.Photo byVisit New Hope. One of Bucks County’s most popular towns has been ranked as one of the most charming in America, and for several very good reasons. Staff writers for News Feed Hub wrote about the local town.
18-year-old killed in New Year’s Day shooting in North Jersey, officials say
An 18-year-old man was found shot to death on an Elizabeth street on New Year’s Day, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday. Police were called to the 400 block of First Avenue around 4:30 a.m. and found Vladimir Martinez, 18, of the Bronx, New York, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Assistant Prosecutor Robert Grady who is prosecuting the case. Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man collapses, dies while being chased by NJ police, AG investigating
A man died while police chased him on foot through Newark on Thursday, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office announced Friday night. Officers were pursuing a man they suspected of an unspecified crime.
wrnjradio.com
Morris County Narcotics Task Force arrest man on drug charges
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – An Essex County man is facing a slew of drug charges in Morris County, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. Jimmy Taveras-Rodriguez, 26, of Newark was arrested in Morristown on Jan. 6 for the alleged distribution over five ounces of heroin mixed with fentanyl, Carroll said.
