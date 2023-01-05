This is the companion piece to “Scratching the surface of ChatGPT.”. After introducing myself to ChatGPT, its functions, capabilities and restrictions, and brainstorming how I could present discussions ChatGPT raises in an interesting way, I came to the conclusion that I was able to interview this Artificial Intelligence. Every single word of ChatGPT’s response is intentional due to how it forms its responses, and this interview will give me a different perspective on ChatGPT’s current position as a fairly groundbreaking software.

