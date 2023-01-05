Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
10 Philadelphia Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPhiladelphia, PA
This is the Best Buffet in Pennsylvania According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher Creates Selfie Wall at Gentlemen's Club After Viral Inappropriate Pic LeakBridget MulroyPhiladelphia, PA
Related
papreplive.com
Connor Shanahan, Downingtown East boys basketball fend off late effort from Owen J. Roberts
BUCKTOWN >> Ben Condillo knows just how explosive Downingtown East’s Connor Shanahan is. The second-year Owen J. Roberts boys basketball coach witnessed firsthand when he watched him from the bleachers as Shanahan put up 15 points against Pottstown at the Pottsgrove invitational to kick off the 2022-23 season. A...
papreplive.com
Big day for Kushner sends WC East over WC Rustin
WEST GOSHEN>> The three time defending Ches-Mont League champion West Chester East boys basketball team has had many changes through its three year run. But, one constant has been the superlative inside play of now senior Jack Kushner. Saturday afternoon at Jack Byrne Gymnasium, Kushner put on another of his...
papreplive.com
Hill School girls basketball opens MAPL schedule with win over Peddie
POTTSTOWN >> After having played over a dozen games already this season, including a recent one against a perennial powerhouse opponent, experience is paying off for the Hill School girls basketball team. The Blues came out playing well on offense and defense Saturday afternoon and opened their Mid-Atlantic Prep League...
papreplive.com
Seaton Kukla leads Upper Dublin past William Tennent
UPPER DUBLIN >> Seaton Kukla and his teammates knew it was going to be a special night when he hit his second three-pointer. The trey gave the Upper Dublin senior eight points early on in a Suburban One League crossover matchup against William Tennent. He finished the first quarter with 11 points en route to a 30-point performance in a 73-49 win at Upper Dublin High School Friday night.
papreplive.com
Renninger helps Archbishop Wood cruise past Conwell-Egan in home opener
WARMINSTER >> Perhaps the Archbishop Wood girls basketball team’s slow start Thursday night could be attributed to it getting reacquainted with its home court. The Vikings’ five games in December were all on the road, none of them in Pennsylvania as Wood twice made trips to the Washington, D.C. area with a jaunt over to New Jersey in between.
papreplive.com
Phoenixville girls basketball holds on late, fends off Pottstown
POTTSTOWN >> The Phoenixville girls basketball team has struggled to close out games against Pioneer Athletic Conference Frontier foes this season. A pair of one-point losses to Pope John Paul II and Upper Merion to begin divisional play was less than ideal for the Phantoms. And with Pottstown chipping away at Phoenixville’s lead in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter on Thursday, it was time for a gut-check.
papreplive.com
Croyle, Pennridge shut down Pennsbury for 3rd straight win
EAST ROCKHILL >> Just about anywhere Pennsbury’s Sofia Vitucci went Friday night, Pennridge’s Anna Croyle was right there with her. “I’m sure it was frustrating but I hope she knows that it’s a compliment,” Croyle said. A standout defender on the soccer field, Croyle showed...
papreplive.com
Perkiomen School National wins wild tournament opener
PENNSBURG >> A packed gym with enthusiastic fans, an athletic and physical opponent and a game with 51 fouls and 39 turnovers all made for a wild ride for the Perkiomen School National team in the opening round of its tournament on Friday night. The Panthers had a bit of...
papreplive.com
Downingtown East’ Matta is DLN Football Coach of the Year
A coach is someone who leads a group of athletes and if he or she is one of the top coaches, their respective teams start to pick up the traits of their leader. This 2022 scholastic football season saw the Downingtown East Cougars post a 9-4 record and advance to the District 1 6A semifinals. The Cougars got to the Final Four by avenging losses to their two top rivals, Coatesville and Downingtown West.
GoPSUsports.com
Men’s Basketball Returns to Philadelphia to host #1 Purdue in Sold-Out Palestra Sunday
PHILADELPHIA – The Penn State men's basketball team makes its return to Philadelphia Sunday evening to host #1/1 Purdue in a Big Ten battle inside the historic Palestra on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania. Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. General public tickets for the highly-anticipated matchup sold out within hours in early November.
philadelphiasportsdigest.com
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Villanova and Delaware face off in their rivalry match up “THE BATTLE OF THE BLUE”
VILLANOVA, PA – On Saturday, November 19, Villanova University and Delaware University faced off in their last regular season game of 2022. The Villanova Wildcats were able to secure the win against the Delaware Blue Hens, beating them 29-26 for the “Battle of the Blue” trophy. Although Villanova did not make the FCS playoffs, winning the Battle of the Blue was a positive end to their 2022 season.
This Bucks County High School Football Player was Named One of the Mini Max Award Winners of the 2022 Season
A Bucks County football player has recently been awarded for his skills on the field, and he plans on taking his career even further. Nicholas Buchys, a senior and Neshaminy High School and a member of the school’s football team, was recently named one of the 55 Mini Max Award Winners in Pennsylvania for the 2022 football season.
Chester County Leadership: Mike Fitzgerald, Market President, Univest Bank
Mike Fitzgerald, market president for East Penn and New Jersey at Univest Bank, spoke to VISTA Today about growing up in Philadelphia and Holland in Bucks County and the pervasive influence wrestling has had on his life – from being a captain in high school, returning to coach his alma mater after college for seven years and returning as an assistant coach this year. He also recounted how his parents inspired a work ethic that once earned him a raise on his first day at a new job.
sanatogapost.com
Teams Successful in Lower Salford Township Search
LOWER SALFORD PA – First responders have successfully ended their early Saturday (Jan. 7, 2023) search for a missing 27-year-old Lower Salford woman whom township police say seemingly left her home of “her own choosing.” An afternoon announcement indicated she was located “safe and unharmed.”. Details...
60 Restaurants Coming to Region, Including 2 in Delaware County
The Philadelphia restaurant scene is action-packed this year and restaurant growth includes expansions, comebacks, and new locations as restaurateurs move past the uncertain pandemic years, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Restaurant growth is seen with at least five dozen restaurant projects in the region for 2023, two of...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Restaurants in Coatesville, PA
- You are in luck if you are searching for the best restaurants in Coatesville, PA. We have compiled a list of the best must-try restaurants in the area to help you make the most of your time in this charming town. The restaurants listed below include The Whip Tavern, Little Chef, Victoria's Pizza and Pasta, and Double D Diner.
Whitemarsh Township’s 1856 ‘Camp Hill Disaster’ Was Once the Deadliest Train Accident in the World
Frank Leslie, an illustrator for his eponymous period newspaper (Frank Leslie’s Weekly), recreated the Camp Hill Disaster for publication. Deep in Montgomery County lore is the July 17, 1856, Camp Hill Disaster, a tragic train collision that took 59–67 passengers (many of them children) and injured more than 100 others. The Accessible Archives, a history-themed blog, contained the details.
Playing with Pele a ‘Dream Come True’ for Ridley Park Man
Back in 1975, Ridley Park native Bob Rigby found himself playing with Pele in Sweden as a last-minute goalkeeper for the New York Cosmos, writes Matt Breen for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
The 23 most anticipated Lehigh Valley concerts to start 2023
As 2023 has gotten underway, you likely have a whole calendar to fill with events and nights out and activities to make your year a memorable one. Fortunately, you live in the Lehigh Valley. The area is home to quite a few impressive music venues that are consistently filling up...
PhillyBite
9 Must-Try Best Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
Choosing a steak from Pennsylvania's many steakhouses can be a fun experience. In addition to choosing your meat by type, many top steakhouses allow you to select your knife. Whether you choose from a classic T-bone with vegetables or an exotic beef cut. Pennsylvania Steak-Houses has something for everyone. List...
Comments / 0