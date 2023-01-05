Prep Wrestling: Gulf Breeze goes on pin barrage to dethrone Pace at District 1-2A Duals

Those first few seconds are the best. It’s chaos. It can be violent. It can be beautiful, and it’s uncomfortable. It also comes with an element of shock and surprise. This is one of those feelings I look for every day — to feel alive, to not be in complete control. It is something to separate this day from every other day. I call it the “oh, sh*t moment,” and it’s generally easy to find here.

DESTIN, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO