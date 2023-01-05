Prep Wrestling: Gulf Breeze goes on pin barrage to dethrone Pace at District 1-2A Duals

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former NFL Star in ICU After Tragic AccidentOnlyHomersPensacola, FL
Sherriff Says 13-Year-Old Girl Was Reported Missing Months After She Vanished. Her Family Says He Is LyingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPensacola, FL
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Bridging the Racial Divide: Overcoming the Challenges of an Interracial MarriageDwayne PiergiovanniPensacola, FL
Related
Pensacola Blue Wahoos stadium going cashless in 2023
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Blue Wahoos Stadium will turn into a cashless stadium starting during the 2023 season, the team announced on Thursday. The Blue Wahoos said the transition to cashless payments at Blue Wahoos Stadium brings the ballpark in alignment with Major League Baseball stadiums across the country, joining 29 MLB teams […]
Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis in ICU after saving children from drowning
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Former NFL star Peyton Hillis is recovering in intensive care after a swimming accident in Florida. A family member told KNWA that Hillis was taken to the hospital in a helicopter after an accident while swimming in Pensacola on Thursday. The family member told the station that Hillis remains unconscious, but his breathing is improving.
Florida man becomes multi-millionaire after winning $15 million top lottery prize
A Pensacola man is now the fourth newest millionaire in 2023 from playing the Florida Lottery.
wvua23.com
Pensacola man wins $15 Million on a scratch off ticket
A Pensacola man won the $15 million top prize from the Florida Lottery’s “Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme Scratch-Off” game. The Florida Lottery announced Friday that 50-year-old Bryan Allen purchased the winning ticket from a Cumberland Farms gas station located on Nine Mile Road in Pensacola. The...
navarrenewspaper.com
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT FRIDAY 1-6-23
SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 6 am until 6 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
Florida woman kicks off 2023 with $1 million lottery win
A Santa Rosa County woman is a $1 million richer after scoring a winning Florida Lottery ticket from a Publix supermarket.
‘It was intense’: Divers describe shark encounter off Pensacola coast
A man who had a close encounter with a shark and his friends who rushed to help him say they're thankful no one was hurt.
NOLA.com
Want to take a train from New Orleans to Miami? Amtrak has ‘big time’ plans for Florida
The agreement is forged for Amtrak to run from New Orleans to Mobile starting in 2023, and now there is talk that passenger trains could continue on from South Mississippi to Orlando and Miami. A map outlining possible new service — revealed at a public meeting of the Amtrak board...
getthecoast.com
City of Fort Walton Beach crew ‘dives in’ to repair Liza Jackson Boat Ramp
On a chilly day in Fort Walton Beach, members of the City of Fort Walton Beach’s Parks and Recreation crew braved the cold waters at Liza Jackson Park to repair the boat ramps. The ramps, which had developed two large cracks across the concrete slabs, posed a potential hazard...
utv44.com
Drew Brees owned 'Surge Entertainment' to open Mobile location
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A surge of excitement is coming to Mobile!. A portion of Bel Air Mall on Airport Boulevard is getting a facelift and being transformed into Surge Entertainment Center, a franchise owned by NFL star Drew Brees. While the project is only in the early stage...
niceville.com
F-15EX proves full air-to-air capability over Eglin’s Gulf water range
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — Two F-15EX Eagle II aircraft launched missiles from their new weapon stations, known as Stations 1 and 9, over the Gulf of Mexico here on Nov. 29, Eglin Air Force Base has announced. The 96th Test Wing’s pilots fired an AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range...
nwfsc.edu
Triumph Gulf Coast Awards $21 Million Grant for Expansion of Nursing Program at Northwest Florida State College
NICEVILLE, Fla.– The Triumph Gulf Coast board has awarded Northwest Florida State College $21,787,560 for its Nursing Program Expansion project. Triumph Gulf Coast is a competitive development fund in Northwest Florida that supports infrastructure needs and develops industry-driven workforce and education training programs. With the support from Triumph Gulf...
A Florida Man Won $15M From A Convenience Store Scratch-Off & Here's How Much He Takes Home
A 50-year-old Florida man named Bryan Allen just made one of the best $30 investments of his life. He purchased a scratch-off and won the top prize the ticket has to offer at $15 million. He went to a Cumberland Farms convenience store located at 405 East Nine Mile Road...
floridasportfishing.com
Targeting Inshore Blackfin Tuna on Florida’s Panhandle
Those first few seconds are the best. It’s chaos. It can be violent. It can be beautiful, and it’s uncomfortable. It also comes with an element of shock and surprise. This is one of those feelings I look for every day — to feel alive, to not be in complete control. It is something to separate this day from every other day. I call it the “oh, sh*t moment,” and it’s generally easy to find here.
floridaing.com
Destin Public Beach Access: What you need to know
If you’re looking for an affordable, family-friendly beach destination with plenty of activities, look no further than Destin, Florida! Even though Destin public beach access can be a little tricky to find, we’ve got all the tips and you’ll be enjoying the sun and surf in no time.
Senior Bowl moves free Nelly concert; show still follows Mobile’s 1st Mardi Gras parade of season
It’s time for your best “Hot in Herre” joke: A free Feb. 3 Nelly concert in Mobile has been relocated due to “extraordinarily high levels of social media engagement and general public interest.”. That’s the word from the Reese’s Senior Bowl, which announced the change on...
ssrnews.com
Rudman Files First Bill, Opens First-Ever District 3 Office in Navarre
Florida House District 3 Representative Dr. Joel Rudman on January 6 hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the District’s first-ever office in Navarre. He also filed his first bill during the event. Rudman welcomed members of the public to see his new office, located on the north side of U.S....
Replica of Christopher Columbus’ Pinta ship arrives in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A replica of the Pinta ship that Christopher Columbus sailed in 1492 has arrived in Pensacola. The floating museum is docked at Plaza de Luna on Palafox Street, and will be downtown until January 2022. The 85-foot long boat is home to the crew members who travel and share their knowledge, just […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Despite challenges, crawfish season expected to start soon across the area
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The search for crawfish could be a long one. At least for another few weeks as places struggle for ample supply of the popular mudbugs. J.J. Saurage with DIP Seafood says he’s not concerned. “I’ve seen it start in January and I’ve seen it start...
Milton man loses daughter, grandson in apartment fire
A local man is grieving after he lost his daughter and grandson to a fire in Jacksonville.
Comments / 0