Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
msn.com
Lauren Boebert Issues Warning After GOP's Speaker Battle
Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, tweeted a warning on Saturday morning telling people to "wait" and see what Republicans have planned after the five-day battle for House speaker concluded on Friday night. Boebert took to Twitter and wrote, "If y'all thought that was good, just wait till we take...
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
Louisville’s Rep. Nima Kulkarni plans to file constitutional amendment to legalize personal cannabis
State Rep. Nima Kulkarni of Louisville plans today to file a constitutional amendment and a second bill that would codify the decriminalization of cannabis and automatic expungement of low-level drug offenses in state law. Kulkarni and several advocates for cannabis decriminalization will hold a press conference in the Capitol Rotunda...
12 Republican candidates — but not former Gov. Bevin — seek to oust Democratic Gov. Beshear
The field of candidates is set for this year’s race for governor of Kentucky – and former Gov. Matt Bevin is not in it. The field includes twelve Republicans and three Democrats, including Gov. Andy Beshear, who is seeking his second consecutive four-year term. Friday was the filing...
Bill Straub: From calamity to farce, House speaker election highlights a GOP circus lead by the clowns
McCarthy, meanwhile, remains doggedly determined to capture the prize that he has somehow determined he is entitled to. Vote after vote he is told to take a hike. And vote after vote, like Sheldon Whiteside, he keeps sticking around. In the words of Jagger and Richards, you can’t always get...
Kentucky Senate Democratic Caucus elects leadership team ahead of 2023 Legislative Session
The Kentucky Senate Democratic Caucus held leadership elections this week, selecting Sen. Gerald Neal as Floor Leader, Sen. David Yates as Minority Whip, and re-electing Sen. Reggie Thomas as Caucus Chair, each for a two-year term. The pair of vacancies in leadership came as Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey successfully...
KACo presents Sen. Damon Thayer the 2022 County Advocate award for leadership, responsiveness
Senator Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, has been awarded the 2022 County Advocate Award from the Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo) for his leadership and responsiveness to county needs. “Leader Thayer understands the vital role counties play in the commonwealth,” said KACo Executive Director and CEO Jim Henderson. “He works closely with...
NKY to welcome President Joe Biden, Sen. Mitch McConnell to celebrate Brent Spence Bridge funding
When President Joe Biden and Senator Mitch McConnell make a rare joint appearance in Covington on Wednesday they will be welcomed by a grateful community eager to say thanks for the nearly $1.6 billion in infrastructure spending lawmakers approved on a bipartisan basis to help build an addition to the overworked Brent Spence Bridge.
'There are no rules right now': South Carolina Congresswoman brought her dog to historic multiday House Speaker vote
Rep. Nancy Mace held her dog, Libby, on the House floor on the third day of voting on Thursday, ahead of Kevin McCarthy's election on Saturday.
Amye Bensenhaver: Open Government Coalition’s Top Five (of Ten) Government stories of 2022
In 2022, we were reminded of the critical role of the courts in securing the rights guaranteed under Kentucky’s open government laws as public officials in the legislative and executive branches of government continued to expose their contempt for those rights. Here are five of the Top Ten Open...
Biden visit put Covington in the national spotlight; first president to speak in Covington in 84 years
President Joe Biden stood on Covington soil – the first sitting president to do so in 84 years — Wedbay to preach the value of bipartisanship and strong leadership and carry out a promise no other president has been able to fulfill: federal funding for the construction of the long-awaited Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project.
Brent Spence Bridge project awarded more than $1.6 billion, given green light to proceed to construction
The Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project has been awarded federal funding grants worth more than $1.6 billion, giving the landmark bridge and corridor project the green light to move toward construction. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made the announcement Thursday.
