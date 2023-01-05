ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauren Boebert Issues Warning After GOP's Speaker Battle

Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, tweeted a warning on Saturday morning telling people to "wait" and see what Republicans have planned after the five-day battle for House speaker concluded on Friday night. Boebert took to Twitter and wrote, "If y'all thought that was good, just wait till we take...
Louisville’s Rep. Nima Kulkarni plans to file constitutional amendment to legalize personal cannabis

State Rep. Nima Kulkarni of Louisville plans today to file a constitutional amendment and a second bill that would codify the decriminalization of cannabis and automatic expungement of low-level drug offenses in state law. Kulkarni and several advocates for cannabis decriminalization will hold a press conference in the Capitol Rotunda...
KACo presents Sen. Damon Thayer the 2022 County Advocate award for leadership, responsiveness

Senator Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, has been awarded the 2022 County Advocate Award from the Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo) for his leadership and responsiveness to county needs. “Leader Thayer understands the vital role counties play in the commonwealth,” said KACo Executive Director and CEO Jim Henderson. “He works closely with...
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

