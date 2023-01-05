ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Our Rich History: Cathedral window recounts the story of the visit of the mysterious magi

The stories of Christmas are ever present to us this time of year. No matter our ages or backgrounds, most of us can remember those wee days growing up with stories told to us about the mysteries of Christmas and the coming of the Christ child. As young children, who among us didn’t gaze upon a Nativity scene with an empty manger and feel a sense of expectation? Who didn’t look forward to staying up late the one night of the year we were allowed so we could go to Midnight Mass? Or what youngster, in their wide-eyed innocence, didn’t look up into the winter sky on a Christmas night and hope to see the star of Bethlehem? Young or old, there is still mystery in Christmas, and one doesn’t have to go very far in Covington to find it.
COVINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

President Biden speaks on Covington riverfront in view of Brent Spence Bridge, praises bipartisan effort

President Joe Biden visited Covington Wednesday, the first president to make Covington a destination visit since Franklin Delano Roosevelt visited the Latonia Race Course in 1938. Biden immediately reminded everyone about the $1.635 billion in federal funds that has been earmarked for a replacement bridge across the river, and an...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Cincinnati Zoo delivers healthy baby animal

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new baby animal was born at the Cincinnati Zoo on Thursday morning. Nine-year-old Isla the tamandua, a type of anteater, gave birth to a healthy baby after being on birth watch for over a month. “The birth window for tamanduas is 130-190 days, and Isla’s pup...
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Boone County Public Library announces February event schedule, includes family fun for all ages

Boone County Public Library announces its event schedule for February and there’s something for everyone. These events are proof that a library is more than just a place to house books (though there are plenty of those). They are community-gathering places where communities of people can join in activities — and learning new things. Mark your calendars to take advantage of all the special programs the library offers:
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

60 photos to celebrate Fiona the hippo's 6th birthday

Cincinnati Zoo's darling hippopotamus Fiona is celebrating her 6th birthday on Jan. 24. To celebrate her birthday, the zoo is offering a prize package that includes a behind-the-scenes tour of Hippo Cove where you can meet all four hippos. The winner will also get a $1,000 Visa gift card, a two-night stay at Graduate Cincinnati, a $50 gift card to Fiona’s, five tickets to the zoo and a library to Fiona books.
WLWT 5

Butler County father accused of murdering 2-month-old daughter, mother says, 'She made me smile every day'

HAMILTON, Ohio — Two-month-old Kiara Powers was her mother, Kylee Johnson's, world. "She made me smile every day. Even if I was having a hard day at work or a tired morning, every time I would look at her, everything would go away. She had a powerful presence to everybody," Johnson said. "For a 2-month-old, she was so calm, so collected. She made everybody smile. Even her little whimpers, her little cries, everybody was just happy around her."
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

NKU names Zac Strobl new director of school’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Northern Kentucky University has announced Zac Strobl will be the next director of the NKU Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship beginning in this month. Strobl takes over for Dr. David Schneider, who is stepping down to serve as the entrepreneur in residence at the CIE, as well as continuing as a professor of practice in the Haile College of Business.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Covington Partners starting new year celebrating National Mentoring Month, looking for volunteers

Covington Partners is looking forward to an exciting 2023, kicking off the new year celebrating National Mentoring Month throughout January. Along with other mentoring organizations across the country, the nonprofit will honor committed mentors who dedicate their time to make a difference in the life of a Covington student, said Executive Director Stacie Strotman in a message to supporters.
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

A Cape Cod-style home in rural Boone County

This story originally appeared in the Dec. 23 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see these stories first, subscribe here. While many homes in Northern Kentucky are located in population-dense areas with shops and amenities within walking distance, Boone County offers properties with wide open spaces. For those looking...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

