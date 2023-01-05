The stories of Christmas are ever present to us this time of year. No matter our ages or backgrounds, most of us can remember those wee days growing up with stories told to us about the mysteries of Christmas and the coming of the Christ child. As young children, who among us didn’t gaze upon a Nativity scene with an empty manger and feel a sense of expectation? Who didn’t look forward to staying up late the one night of the year we were allowed so we could go to Midnight Mass? Or what youngster, in their wide-eyed innocence, didn’t look up into the winter sky on a Christmas night and hope to see the star of Bethlehem? Young or old, there is still mystery in Christmas, and one doesn’t have to go very far in Covington to find it.

COVINGTON, KY ・ 6 DAYS AGO