3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Our Rich History: Cathedral window recounts the story of the visit of the mysterious magi
The stories of Christmas are ever present to us this time of year. No matter our ages or backgrounds, most of us can remember those wee days growing up with stories told to us about the mysteries of Christmas and the coming of the Christ child. As young children, who among us didn’t gaze upon a Nativity scene with an empty manger and feel a sense of expectation? Who didn’t look forward to staying up late the one night of the year we were allowed so we could go to Midnight Mass? Or what youngster, in their wide-eyed innocence, didn’t look up into the winter sky on a Christmas night and hope to see the star of Bethlehem? Young or old, there is still mystery in Christmas, and one doesn’t have to go very far in Covington to find it.
Joe Deters reflects on legacy, cases that still haunt him
For a generation of Hamilton County residents, prosecutor Joe Deters was the face of law and order. After 25 years, Deters stepped down from the job Friday.
Robert De Niro movie shoot closes streets in downtown Cincinnati
Film crews blocked off parts of downtown Cincinnati for filming Thursday. WCPO's Brett Buganski was walking near Broadway and Fourth when he stumbled upon the movie shoot.
President Biden speaks on Covington riverfront in view of Brent Spence Bridge, praises bipartisan effort
President Joe Biden visited Covington Wednesday, the first president to make Covington a destination visit since Franklin Delano Roosevelt visited the Latonia Race Course in 1938. Biden immediately reminded everyone about the $1.635 billion in federal funds that has been earmarked for a replacement bridge across the river, and an...
Biden visit put Covington in the national spotlight; first president to speak in Covington in 84 years
President Joe Biden stood on Covington soil – the first sitting president to do so in 84 years — Wedbay to preach the value of bipartisanship and strong leadership and carry out a promise no other president has been able to fulfill: federal funding for the construction of the long-awaited Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project.
Turkeys aplenty at Tewes Farm, where the family-owned Erlanger enterprise has flourished for 80 years
First – it’s Tewes – pronounced like Louis with a T. And that came from the President of Tewes Poultry Farm – Dan Tewes. “But,” he quickly added, “we’ve been called a lot worse.”. Not this week. Tewes Farm on Crescent Springs Pike,...
LifeCenter Organ Donor Network honors Park Hills’ Anne Wolking with Champion for Life Award
LifeCenter Organ Donor Network’s (LifeCenter) 21st annual Community Breakfast was a moving, inspiring occasion to reflect upon how much community matters to our well-being. Among the award winners was Anne Wolking of Park Hills who received the Champion for Life award. She is a living kidney donor. As LifeCenter’s...
Fox 19
Cincinnati Zoo delivers healthy baby animal
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new baby animal was born at the Cincinnati Zoo on Thursday morning. Nine-year-old Isla the tamandua, a type of anteater, gave birth to a healthy baby after being on birth watch for over a month. “The birth window for tamanduas is 130-190 days, and Isla’s pup...
CCPL Drop Your Drawers campaign surpasses goal, collecting for more than 9000 items for those in need
Campbell County Public Library’s (CCPL) Drop Your Drawers campaign surpassed its goal of raising 7,000 new socks and underwear for local public schools. The final result ticked in at 9,106 items donated across all four branches. Every year, the library accepts donations of new pairs of packaged socks, underwear,...
Cincinnati stylist announced as contestant on upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'
Olivia Miller, a stylist from Cincinnati, was introduced as a contestant by host Jesse Palmer during a live stream on TikTok.
Owen County defeats poor shooting Walton-Verona team in 8th Region All “A” Classic boys title game
Walton-Verona had one of its poorest shooting performances of the season and lost to Owen County, 68-50, in the championship game of the 8th Region All “A” Classic boys basketball tournament on Saturday at Gallatin County. The Bearcats shot 33 percent (18 of 54) from the field compared...
Boone County Public Library announces February event schedule, includes family fun for all ages
Boone County Public Library announces its event schedule for February and there’s something for everyone. These events are proof that a library is more than just a place to house books (though there are plenty of those). They are community-gathering places where communities of people can join in activities — and learning new things. Mark your calendars to take advantage of all the special programs the library offers:
WLWT 5
60 photos to celebrate Fiona the hippo's 6th birthday
Cincinnati Zoo's darling hippopotamus Fiona is celebrating her 6th birthday on Jan. 24. To celebrate her birthday, the zoo is offering a prize package that includes a behind-the-scenes tour of Hippo Cove where you can meet all four hippos. The winner will also get a $1,000 Visa gift card, a two-night stay at Graduate Cincinnati, a $50 gift card to Fiona’s, five tickets to the zoo and a library to Fiona books.
linknky.com
Local-based hydroponics company to open its biggest facility in Boone County
A brand new hydroponics farm is coming to Boone County. 80 Acres is a farm that doesn’t need sun, soil, or favorable weather to do its thing and where pesticides have no place because everything’s indoors, monitored and controlled, twenty-four seven. They are opening their largest facility in Boone County.
All “A” Classic: Holy Cross, Ludlow will meet again in championship game of 9th Region girls tournament
St. Henry made its first four field goal attempts and jumped out to a 9-2 lead against Holy Cross in a 9th Region All “A” Classic girls semifinal game on Friday. That’s why Holy Cross switched to a more aggressive trapping defense and it carried the Indians to a 48-26 victory.
WLWT 5
Butler County father accused of murdering 2-month-old daughter, mother says, 'She made me smile every day'
HAMILTON, Ohio — Two-month-old Kiara Powers was her mother, Kylee Johnson's, world. "She made me smile every day. Even if I was having a hard day at work or a tired morning, every time I would look at her, everything would go away. She had a powerful presence to everybody," Johnson said. "For a 2-month-old, she was so calm, so collected. She made everybody smile. Even her little whimpers, her little cries, everybody was just happy around her."
NKU names Zac Strobl new director of school’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship
Northern Kentucky University has announced Zac Strobl will be the next director of the NKU Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship beginning in this month. Strobl takes over for Dr. David Schneider, who is stepping down to serve as the entrepreneur in residence at the CIE, as well as continuing as a professor of practice in the Haile College of Business.
Covington Partners starting new year celebrating National Mentoring Month, looking for volunteers
Covington Partners is looking forward to an exciting 2023, kicking off the new year celebrating National Mentoring Month throughout January. Along with other mentoring organizations across the country, the nonprofit will honor committed mentors who dedicate their time to make a difference in the life of a Covington student, said Executive Director Stacie Strotman in a message to supporters.
linknky.com
A Cape Cod-style home in rural Boone County
This story originally appeared in the Dec. 23 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see these stories first, subscribe here. While many homes in Northern Kentucky are located in population-dense areas with shops and amenities within walking distance, Boone County offers properties with wide open spaces. For those looking...
Cherry Hill subdivision residents, Erlanger council tackle problem of semi-trucks in subdivision
Late last year Erlanger City Council decided to form a task force committee to tackle the problem of tractor trailer semi-trucks which are being directed to go through the Cherry Hill subdivision in Erlanger to get to the Erlanger Commerce Center. The task force met in October to review the...
Comments / 0