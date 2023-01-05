ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Norwalk, Connecticut

Norwalk is a city located on the northern shore of the Long Island Sound. It is part of the New York and Bridgeport metropolitan areas. It is located in southern Fairfield County. The city of Norwalk in Connecticut offers a wide variety of things to do. From historic sites and museums to outdoor activities and the beach, there is something for every person.
NORWALK, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Venezuelan eatery relocates from Trumbull to Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — Running a Venezuelan eatery in a city without many Venezuelan people would seem to be a daunting challenge. But Adriana Muñoz isn't deterred. She plans to get the city hooked on arepas and cachapas, a corn and cheese dish, and other Venezuelan staples. "We hope to...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Florence Carmela

The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut

In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Takeout

Why Cooking Oil Thefts Are on the Rise

Small-town crime can reveal a lot about the restaurant industry. Take for instance the recent news out of East Lyme, Connecticut, reported by Eyewitness News 3, that a man was arrested for stealing cooking oil from several restaurants in town. Over the past year, there have been reports of the same thing happening in places like Woodstock, New York; Palm Coast, Florida; and Wayne, New Jersey.
EAST LYME, CT
DoingItLocal

NY MAN ARRESTED FOR STEALING DELIVERY PACKAGES IN TRUMBULL

A New York man was arrested Wednesday, January 4, for package thefts from several Trumbull residences. Jesus Felix, age 23, of the Bronx, New York was charged with Larceny for stealing the packages, which contained Apple products worth more than $8,000. At about 12:00 p.m., Trumbull police were notified of...
TRUMBULL, CT
hamlethub.com

City of Danbury makes upgrades to John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant

In this episode of "This Week in the City", Mayor Dean Esposito is joined by Public Works Director/City Engineer Antonio Iadarola P.E., Chief Executive Officer of Municipal Water for Veolia North America Karine Rouge, and Managing Partner of REA Recovery Resources Al Barbarotta to discuss the first biodiesel plant that will deal with brown grease in the entire world located right here in Danbury!
DANBURY, CT
Sports Radio 940

Danbury PD Says Beware of Scam With Impostor Police

There is always someone looking to get over on someone else. These people will do just about anything to separate you from your money. As sad as that is, it's true and to protect yourself, you need to know what to look for. Impostor Police Officers is the new danger in Danbury. The Danbury Police Department issued a scam alert on Christmas Eve to their Facebook page that reads:
DANBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Overheated Truck Causing I-95 Delays

2023-01-06@12:47pm–#Fairfield CT— #cttraffic– An overheated box truck is causing delays on I-95 southbound just before exit 24. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Mail Carrier Robbed in Greenwich: Police

Police are investigating the robbery of a mail carrier in Greenwich. Police said it happened Friday on Lake Avenue, no weapons were reported and there are no injuries. Greenwich police are looking for a white Mercedes Benz with New York plates KZB-7216. It was heading south on Field Point Road...
GREENWICH, CT
WTNH

Westbrook Cinemas to reopen next week

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – The new Westbrook Cinemas is set to open next Friday! Many from the area know this theater at the Marquee Cinema 12 at the Westbrook Outlets. The theater closed in the fall along with several others around the state, but Bill Dougherty and his business partner decided to reopen the theater. […]
WESTBROOK, CT
fox5ny.com

'Check-washing' scams spreading on Long Island

LONG ISLAND - Long Island authorities are raising the alarm over so-called "check washing" scams, where thieves steal envelopes with checks inside from mailboxes and forge fake information on them to take the money. Scammers will take the stolen checks and "wash" them in a simple bath of household chemicals,...
HUNTINGTON, NY

