W.Va. journalist let go after reporting on abuse allegations
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — (AP) — A West Virginia journalist lost her job last month after she reported about alleged abuse of people with disabilities within the state agency that runs West Virginia's foster care and psychiatric facilities. Amelia Ferrell Knisely, a reporter at West Virginia Public Broadcasting, said...
West Virginia State Senator proposes at swearing-in ceremony
The West Virginia Senate District 12 has a new senator taking office, and he put on quite a show at his swearing-in ceremony in Clarksburg on Friday.
W.Va. leadership discusses taxes, education ahead of session
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Public education, health insurance for government employees and restructuring the ailing Department of Health and Human Resources will be key priorities for West Virginia lawmakers during the new legislative session beginning next week. Also, tax cuts, if Republican leaders can agree on a plan for...
PEIA, teacher’s aides near top of West Virginia legislative agenda
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — We are now just five days away from the 2023 West Virginia Legislative Session and the agenda is becoming very clear. We knew some of the big issues, but now we are getting some last minute surprises. On Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, the West Virginia Press Association and the AARP hosted […]
Lawmakers debate DHHR reforms as West Virginia Legislative Session nears
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The push continues to reform the troubled West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Lawmakers from both parties say fixing major problems within the DHHR will be a big priority of the annual legislative session that begins next week. The leadership of both parties has written letters to the acting […]
Washington Examiner
Family affair: West Virginia governor's race pits familiar names against each other
MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA — West Virginia voters in 2024 will see some familiar names on ballots. Several of them, in fact. The state's governorship is now open because term limits are forcing Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) to retire, and the race to replace him has one clan squaring off against another.
$516k goes to two West Virginia housing authorities
According to a release from the office of Senator Joe Manchin, $516,228 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will go to two West Virginia housing authorities to help provide housing for West Virginians.
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for January 6
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
State legislative session start dates, 2023
BALLOTPEDIA – The Tenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution declares that any power not already given to the federal government is reserved to the states and the people.[1] State governments across the country use this authority to hold legislative sessions where a state’s elected representatives meet for a period of time to draft and vote on legislation and set state policies on issues such as taxation, education, and government spending. The different types of legislation passed by a legislature may include resolutions, legislatively referred constitutional amendments, and bills that become law.
WTAP
Broadband in W.Va. slowed by governor’s veto
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Equipping you with a better internet connection -- that was a top priority for the West Virginia House of Delegates last year, but then everything fizzled. “We don’t want people paying for services they don’t receive, and we want to make sure people are treated fairly,”...
West Virginia state senator says the legislature doesn’t control PEIA
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As of July 1, state employees may no longer have their medical care covered at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital. Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, made that announcement on MetroNews TalkLine on Thursday. It comes after years of issues funding West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA). […]
West Virginia annual pay increases 6.1%, doesn’t even match inflation
A recent report said that the average pay increase for West Virginians did not keep up with the rate of inflation, the highest the state has seen in years.
WV health leaders announce collaboration to enhance health care services for residents of Logan and southern West Virginia
LOGAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Mountain Health Network, Marshall Health, and Logan Regional Medical Center (LMRC), a ScionHealth Community Hospital, announced a new collaboration aimed at bringing more opportunities for specialty care to southern West Virginia. Through a new memorandum of understanding (MOU), the organizations will work to establish a...
WSAZ
Kanawha County Commission speaks out about West Virginia American Water rate increase
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of Jan. 1, West Virginia American Water customers are paying a little more on their water bill because of a newly approved rate increase. Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said this is not something they wanted to be approved by the state Public Service Commission.
DHHR Transitions Child Welfare Information System to West Virginia People’s Access to Help (WV PATH)
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) this weekend began transitioning its social services/child welfare system from the Families and Children Tracking System (FACTS) to the West Virginia People’s Access to Help (WV PATH). DHHR staff will now use this system to assist DHHR clients.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Daycation: Palace of Gold in West Virginia on National Register of Historic Places
There’s gold in the rural hills of West Virginia. Prabhupada’s Palace of Gold is a tourist attraction and part of the New Vrindaban Temple community, which houses more than 250 members of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). Listed on the National Register of Historical Places, the...
“It looks like COVID is here to stay”: West Virginia doctor predicts the future of COVID
(WTRF) – A new year means we look ahead to the future. For medical experts, they’re evaluating what the next year will look like with COVID-19. Now there’s the new XBB.1.5 Omicron variant that’s making up a large portion of cases across the country. What we know about XBB.1.5, the dominant COVID variant in the […]
woay.com
WVSOM leads state medical schools with lowest tuition; WV medical schools among most affordable in the nation
Lewisburg, WV (WOAY) – According to a report issued by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, in-state tuition at all West Virginia medical schools is among the most affordable in the U.S. The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine is at the top of the list, boasting the...
2023 Interest Rate on Judgments and Decrees announced
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Administrative Office of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia has set the interest rate at 7 percent for judgments and decrees entered during the 2023 calendar year. West Virginia Code § 56-6-31 requires the Administrative Office to annually determine the interest rate...
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in West Virginia
Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not […]
