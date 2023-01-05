Effective: 2023-01-09 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains; Ventura County Mountains HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 35 to 50 mph with damaging gusts of 70 to 80 mph possible. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains, Los Angeles County Mountains and Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. * WHEN...From late tonight through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The threat of thunderstorms with this storm system combined with very wet soils will bring an increased risk for downed trees and powerlines.

