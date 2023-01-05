ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Three things we learned from the Lightning’s loss to the Wild

By Eduardo A. Encina
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VLIDR_0k412Zjg00
Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) stops a shot by Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) in the first period Wednesday night. [ ANDY CLAYTON-KING | AP ]

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — The Lightning entered Wednesday’s game against the Wild looking for road wins on back-to-back nights in a place where they haven’t had much success.

Tampa Bay entered the night having lost nine straight in Minnesota, their last win at the Xcel Energy Center coming April 2, 2011.

There was a lot going against the Lightning. They arrived in the Twin Cities early Wednesday morning following a postgame flight in Chicago. The Wild were well-rested, having not played since Saturday.

Add in the fact that starting goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy was pulled from the lineup at the last minute, unable to play with an illness, and the Lightning had to push backup Brian Elliott back into action for the second straight night, marking the first time he started both ends of back-to-back games since 2017.

Here are three things we learned from the Lightning’s 5-1 loss to the Wild:

Second period continues to bedevil Lightning

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44JueP_0k412Zjg00
Minnesota Wild defenseman Calen Addison (2) is congratulated by Ryan Hartman (38), Frederick Gaudreau (89) and Matt Boldy (12) after scoring in the second period. [ ANDY CLAYTON-KING | AP ]

The Lightning have had some great starts, and some solid finishes, but their most inconsistent play has come in the second period all season. In Wednesday’s loss, they were outscored 3-1 in the middle 20 minutes. On the season, they have been outscored 36-33, the only period in which they don’t have more goals than their opponent.

They fell behind 1-0 in the opening period after an unlucky bounce on a puck that went off Nick Perbix’s stick and into the back of the net. The Lightning started the second strong, but once Kirill Kaprizov scored on the power play, the game started to snowball on Tampa Bay. Less than two minutes after Karpizov’s goal, defenseman Calen Addison freed himself for a shot from the point that went through a Matt Boldy screen in front and through Elliott.

From there, the Lightning found themselves chasing the game down 3-0. Brayden Point kept Tampa Bay from being scoreless in the period with a power-play goal, but Sam Steel’s answer with 4:25 left in the second made it a three-goal game again.

Kirill Kaprizov is the best player we don’t see enough of

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10RHns_0k412Zjg00
Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) is congratulated for his goal during the second period. [ ANDY CLAYTON-KING | AP ]

The Wild star is one of the game’s top young players, but Lightning fans only see him a few times a season because he’s in the Western Conference.

It’s clear that Kaprizov is the engine that makes the Wild go, and that his energy on the ice is something that his teammates feed off of.

Kaprizov scored what might have been the biggest goal of the night with a redirection from the slot on the power play, giving Minnesota a 2-0 lead at the 7:09 mark of the second period.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fDoE9_0k412Zjg00

Boldy fed Kaprizov, who used his hands and positioning to redirect the puck between his legs and past defenseman Erik Cernak and Elliott. The puck wasn’t especially quick coming off Kaprizov’s stick, but he has the perfect touch to leave the Lightning looking.

But Kaprizov’s best play wasn’t on a goal. He closed in on the net and flung a shot behind him between his legs that beat Elliott but hit off the crossbar and off.

Kaprizov added an empty net goal late in the third period.

Colton-Paul-Maroon line shines again

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jaNxL_0k412Zjg00
Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) works for the puck against Minnesota Wild defenseman Jon Merrill (4) as Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) and defenseman Calen Addison (2) watch during the second period. [ ANDY CLAYTON-KING | AP ]

The Lightning’s reworked third line of Ross Colton, Nick Paul and Pat Maroon anchored Tampa Bay in Tuesday’s win in Chicago, especially after the team’s slow start against the Blackhawks. And on Wednesday, the line’s ability to play a heavy game made an impact in a different way by taking away the Wild’s speed, which the Lightning struggled with for most of the night.

Through the first two periods, the combination was the only line that produced more shot attempts than it allowed, meaning it was successful possessing the puck and creating zone time.

The three players seem to be a good fit, and their play was one of the few bright spots in Minnesota. Their games mesh well because they’re all strong forecheckers, play well behind the net and win puck battles. They needed more help from their other lines on Wednesday.

• • •

Sign up for Lightning Strikes, a weekly newsletter from Bolts beat writer Eduardo A. Encina that brings you closer to the ice.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning’s process better than their outcome against Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Lightning are honest with themselves. When they play poorly, they accept it. But following their 5-1 loss to Minnesota on Wednesday night at the Xcel Energy Center, where they have lost 10 straight games and haven’t won since 2011, they thought they were more snake-bitten than anything.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning penchant for penalties becoming an issue

The Lightning have been one of the league’s most penalized teams for the past several seasons, and they’ve been able to overcome it because they’ve played well on special teams and, of course, have exemplary skill. But Friday night’s 4-2 loss to the Jets in Winnipeg was...
TAMPA, FL
VikingsTerritory

4 Reasons Why the Vikings Would Be Better off Losing at CHI

A loss to the lowly Bears? I know you are all bewildered right now. Why in the world would the Minnesota Vikings want to lose this game?. Yeah, grabbing the No. 2 seed back from the San Francisco 49ers isn’t likely, but Minnesota should still try to win, right? Especially since they must wash the taste of last week’s disaster out of everyone’s mouths.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tampa Bay Times

Fatal crash closes I-75 exit ramp to I-4

The exit ramp from southbound Interstate 75 to Interstate 4 remained closed early Thursday after a fatal single-car crash. A woman was driving a Volkswagen Jetta south on I-75 near milepost 262 at a high rate of speed about 3:20 a.m. when she lost control and struck several construction barrels and a guardrail, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The Jetta came to rest blocking the inside lane of the ramp.
Tampa Bay Times

DeSantis activates Florida National Guard to respond to South Florida migrant surge

Gov. Ron DeSantis called out the Florida National Guard on Friday to help respond to the surge of migrants that have been arriving in South Florida by boat in recent weeks. The sudden jump in migrant arrivals in the Florida Keys has overwhelmed local authorities and raised fears of a mass migration event. Almost 500 Cubans and 130 Haitians have arrived since Christmas.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Byron Leftwich get defensive: ‘Everybody wants to throw dirt on the Bucs’

TAMPA — Four days after watching Tom Brady finally re-gain his downfield mojo, the Bucs’ offended coordinator was ready to unleash a few shots of his own. Byron Leftwich, one of the NFL’s most beleaguered play-callers this season, was asked Thursday about a light finally coming on for his unit, which gained a season-high 478 yards and watched the Brady-Mike Evans connection regenerate in Sunday’s 30-24 win against the Panthers.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov named to initial All-Star Game roster

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov, who entered Thursday night as the NHL’s assist leader, has been named to his fourth career All-Star Game. The league announced its initial All-Star Game roster Thursday night, with the Hockey Operations Department selecting one player from each team to make up eight-player teams (seven skaters and one goaltender) for each of the four division teams for the game’s 3-on-3 tournament format. Three additional players — two skaters and one goaltender — will be added to each roster through a fan vote.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa International Airport’s famed flamingo finally has a name

After more than 65,000 entries and 37,000 votes from around the world, the 21-foot flamingo sculpture at Tampa International Airport finally has a name: Phoebe. The winning submission for the pink behemoth came from 63-year-old retired educator Bryan M., the airport announced late Thursday morning. Tampa International Airport launched the...
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has...
COLUMBUS, OH
Tampa Bay Times

Two pedestrians killed in St. Pete Beach crash

Two pedestrians were killed Tuesday when the driver of a vehicle struck them on Gulf Boulevard in St. Pete Beach, deputies said. The crash happened about 6:15 p.m. in the area of 4506 Gulf Blvd., according to Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Responding deputies found two pedestrians who had been hit.
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
Tampa Bay Times

What could be next for George Santos in the House?

The unusually drawn-out voting for House speaker has overshadowed the tale of Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., during the first days of the 118th Congress. According to news reports, Santos seems to have fabricated most of his biography, including his college degree (he has none), his employment (he was never employed by Citigroup or Goldman Sachs), and even his ethnicity (he does not appear to have Jewish ancestry nor be a descendant of Holocaust survivors).
OHIO STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Sit this one out? Not Tom Brady. ‘I’m ready to play.’

TAMPA — Aside from when he tore his ACL in the 2008 season opener, Tom Brady has always been an ironman at quarterback. His mind is just as unbending when it comes to not sitting out of a game even when there is nothing at stake. Though the Bucs are locked into the No. 4 seed in the NFC, Brady insists on playing Sunday in Atlanta.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
88K+
Followers
28K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy