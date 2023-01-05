ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
thevalleyledger.com

Support Group available for caregivers of dementia patients

Lamont McClure announces that the Division of Area Agency on Aging will host a Dementia Support Group at the Dept. of Human Services building at 2801 Emrick Blvd. Bethlehem, PA on the third Thursday of each month from 5:30PM – 6:30PM. This programing is specifically designed for families and...
BETHLEHEM, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Government Celebrates Retiring Supervisor After 40 Years of Dedication to His Community

The Bucks County government has acknowledged a local man who has retired after four decades of service to his community. Mike Duncan, who served as the Building Supervisor with General Services, recently retired after 40 years of employment with the county. Beginning his career in the Neshaminy Manor’s kitchen, he worked his way up to being one of the higher-ups of the Bucks County government.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

BCCC announces Michael G. Fitzpatrick Scholars Scholarship Program

The Bucks County Community College Foundation (BCCCF), in partnership with the Michael G. Fitzpatrick Foundation, has announced a new scholarship program with significant support, the Michael G. Fitzpatrick Scholars Scholarship Program. The program has been created in memory of and honors the legacy of longtime Bucks County Commissioner and Congressman...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Doylestown candlelight “Vigil for Democracy” marks Jan. 6

They pledged allegiance to the flag and listened as the Star Spangled Banner was sung from the steps of the former Bucks County Courthouse. They held candles under a moonlit night and they remembered the day two years ago when a violent mob stormed the Capitol in Washington, hoping to stop the certification of the 2020 election.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
aroundambler.com

For Sale | 973 Tennis Ave, Ambler | Kingsley Aliu | Coldwell Banker Realty

Kingsley Aliu of Coldwell Banker Realty added a new listing for sale at 973 Tennis Ave in Ambler. There is an open house on Sunday January 8th from 1:00pm to 3:00pm . For additional details, click here. Charming house with original hardwood floors, sunny bay window, and brick fireplace seeks...
AMBLER, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County Leadership: Mike Fitzgerald, Market President, Univest Bank

Mike Fitzgerald, market president for East Penn and New Jersey at Univest Bank, spoke to VISTA Today about growing up in Philadelphia and Holland in Bucks County and the pervasive influence wrestling has had on his life – from being a captain in high school, returning to coach his alma mater after college for seven years and returning as an assistant coach this year. He also recounted how his parents inspired a work ethic that once earned him a raise on his first day at a new job.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
beckersasc.com

Pennsylvania medical office building portfolio sells for $11.6M

CBRE has sold a three-building medical office portfolio in Broomall, Pa., for $11.6 million, according to a Jan. 4 report from Real Estate Weekly. The three buildings total 57,760 square feet, and are currently 91 percent leased to 21 different tenants, including Premier Orthopedics, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Main Line Healthcare, Kidney Care Specialists and Labcorp.
BROOMALL, PA
buckscountyherald.com

2022 in Review: A mayor mourned, a sewer sale flushed away

Doylestown mourned the passing of former mayor Libby White while the Stockton Inn got a new lease on life. Public outcry prompted the Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority to dump its plan to sell the county’s public sewer system. Projects to build a recreation center in Doylestown Township,...
DOYLESTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy