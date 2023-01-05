ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

saturdaytradition.com

Brad Underwood details Illinois' first win of conference play: 'We trusted and we believed'

Illinois basketball has been all over the place this season and was lacking a B1G win heading into a matchup against No. 14 Wisconsin Saturday afternoon. The Fighting Illini took care of business at the State Farm Center, downing the Badgers 79-69 behind a combined 44 points from Terrence Shannon and Coleman Hawkins. Illinois, with wins over UCLA, Texas and now Wisconsin, has shown it can battle with anyone in the country despite possessing a 10-5 record.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
d1sportsnet.com

Malik Elzy commits to Illinois

4 star wide receiver Malik Elzy has committed to Illinois. The 6-2, 204 pound Elzy, from Simeon High School in Chicago IL, chose Illinois over 28 offers. He originally chose Cincinnati in June. He is rated the No. 43 wide receiver in the 2023 class and No. 305 overall. January...
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

Inside the Locker Room: Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard as well as sophomore guard Chucky Hepburn, junior forward Carter Gilmore, and junior center Steven Crowl address the media following Saturday's 79-69 loss at Illinois. Gard:. Crowl:. Hepburn:
MADISON, WI
WGN Radio

Will the Bears draft a quarterback?

On Episode 59, Kevin Powell is joined by Herb Howard from The Bigs. They look back at Justin Fields’ season, look ahead to the draft, and preview the Bears-Vikings matchup.  Follow Kevin Powell on Twitter: Follow @kpowell720
CHICAGO, IL
FOX 28 Spokane

Chicago-area players sent to hospital after grueling workout

RIVER FOREST, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago college has postponed two men’s basketball games after a rigorous workout sent five players to the hospital. The Chicago Tribune reports that Concordia University Chicago also temporarily removed coach Steve Kollar. Athletic director Pete Gnan sent a letter to parents saying that the team was put through an intense “collegiate-level circuit training” on Dec. 31. Gnan says the difficult workout allegedly was because some players missed curfew on a trip to California to play two games. It’s not immediately known whether any players are still in the hospital. The Cougars postponed games Tuesday and Saturday.
RIVER FOREST, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Isaiah Adams, key Illinois OL, reveals plans for 2023 season

Isaiah Adams was a key piece for Illinois in the trenches during the 2022 season. Friday evening, he confirmed his intentions for 2023. In a brief statement on Twitter, Adams announced he will return to the Illini for another season. Adams transferred to Illinois for the 2022 season after playing his 2021 season at Garden City CC. He turned into an All-B1G selection in his first season with 11 starts at left guard and another start at left tackle.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Brad Underwood highlights importance of Illini regaining confidence, challenges 1 player to be aggressive

Brad Underwood knows the importance of a win for Illinois. The Fighting Illini are fighting for a winning record and relevancy this season. At 9-5 overall, and 0-3 in conference play Illinois sits almost dead last in the B1G, narrowly inching ahead of Minnesota. The Illini have lost 3 of their last five, including getting thumped by Northwestern 73-60 on Wednesday.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ILLINOIS STATE
thechampaignroom.com

3 issues plaguing Illinois at the season’s midway point

There’s always a light at the end of the tunnel. But sometimes that light is an oncoming train. No, I’m not saying this to be hyperbolic. This season for Illinois Men’s Basketball was once confusing. But now it’s coming into focus. And the conclusions aren’t all sunshine and rainbows.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Report: Illinois freshman PG, former 4-star recruit via 2022 class, leaving basketball program

The Illinois men’s basketball team reportedly had a player leave the program on Friday. The news was reported on by Ryan Evan of 200Columns. Skyy Clark joined the Fighting Illini as a 4-star PG from the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite. Clark was the No. 6 PG and No. 9 prospect out of Florida in his class. The Montverde, Florida native is now no longer a part of the team based on Evan’s report.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
CBS Chicago

Six tornadoes confirmed in central Illinois from Tuesday storms

CHICAGO (AP) — Severe weather that swept Illinois on Tuesday produced at least six tornadoes, the largest number of rare January tornadoes recorded in the state since 1989, the National Weather Service said.Five of the tornadoes occurred in central Illinois in or around the city of Decatur, while the sixth touched down near the Ford County community of Gibson City, the weather service said Wednesday.Staff from the agency's Chicago office planned to survey storm damage Wednesday in the Gibson City area, where at least two homesteads suffered damage and power lines were knocked down.The weather service had not determined the strength of Tuesday's tornadoes by Wednesday morning.Tuesday's storms damaged a former bowling alley in Decatur, tearing siding off the building and leaving its parking lot strewn with debris and insulation, the (Decatur) Herald & Review reported.Although the final number of tornadoes from Tuesday's outbreak is not necessarily six, the weather service said the six confirmed twisters were the most tornadoes produced by a January severe weather event in Illinois since eight were recorded on Jan. 7, 1989.The weather service said the six tornadoes were spawned by "mini supercell thunderstorms," which are rotating thunderstorms often capable of producing severe weather.
GIBSON CITY, IL
foxillinois.com

Danville man missing

DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Vermillion Sheriff is searching for a missing Danville man. Officials say that Matthew Wilfong lives in Danville Illinois and is a truck driver and he is missing. Wilfong is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall. We're told Wilfong was last driving a 2015...
DANVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Vermilion Advantage: A Feeling “23” is Gonna be a Good Year !!

Changing an old lyric THE WHO once used, Vermilion Advantage CEO Tim Dudley “Has a feeling ‘23’ is gonna be a good year.” During his recent appearance with Laura Williams on 1490 WDAN’s “Community Connection” program, Dudley especially emphasized three major openings coming this year. One of them is the new FedEx facility on Lynch Road, just south of I-74.
DANVILLE, IL
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

