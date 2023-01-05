I have always been intensely interested in the period before and during World War II, and the atrocities that occurred during this time have always filled me with a sense of horror and sorrow. One of the lesser-known stories of this time is the infiltration of American intelligence agencies by the Nazis, and the devastating impact this had on the nation. In this blog article, we will explore this dark chapter of history and uncover the secrets of how Nazis infiltrated America's intelligence agencies.

11 DAYS AGO