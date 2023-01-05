ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

TheDailyBeast

Israel Is Now a Province of Red State America

​​On Thursday, Benjamin Netanyahu and the most right-wing government in Israel’s history took office.Even before it was sworn in, the Cabinet-to-be had attained marked notoriety. A gaggle of mainstream Jewish leaders met at the Israeli embassy in D.C. to complain about the Jewish supremacist, and anti-LGBTQ policies favored by high-ranking ministers in the new government. Meanwhile, the White House has already held a high-level meeting to determine its approach to Netanyahu and his decidedly illiberal cast of coalition partners.The new crew’s marquee players tell the story. Itamar Ben-Gvir is the public security minister. In 2007, an Israeli court convicted him...
The Jewish Press

Why the Upsurge in Black Attacks on Jews?

The recent increase in verbal and physical assaults on Jews by black Americans has both an internal and external history. The former relates to developments within the black community itself. The latter pertains to ways in which the antisemitism of other segments of American society have had a synergistic impact on black antisemitism.
Lord Ganesh

Uncovering the Dark Secrets: How Nazis Infiltrated America's Intelligence Agencies

I have always been intensely interested in the period before and during World War II, and the atrocities that occurred during this time have always filled me with a sense of horror and sorrow. One of the lesser-known stories of this time is the infiltration of American intelligence agencies by the Nazis, and the devastating impact this had on the nation. In this blog article, we will explore this dark chapter of history and uncover the secrets of how Nazis infiltrated America's intelligence agencies.
The Independent

‘Japan will learn with a shudder’ its military buildup was ‘wrong choice’, says North Korea

North Korea has threatened to take “bold and decisive military steps” against Japan and said the country will learn with “a shuddering shiver”, the consequences of gearing up to build up its defence forces.Last week, Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida announced the £263bn military buildup plan that will be its biggest since the Second World War.He said the move was “the answer to the various security challenges that we face” and described Japan’s people as being at a “turning point in history”.On Tuesday, North Korea’s foreign ministry issued a statement and accused Tokyo of attempting to acquire “pre-emptive capability...
The Independent

India, China and Russia abstain from UN resolution on Myanmar to release political prisoners

India, China and Russia abstained from voting on a draft resolution that demanded an end to violence in Myanmar at the United Nations Security Council.The resolution on Wednesday was adopted by the 15-member council with 12 members voting in favour.The council is under India’s presidency this month.The resolution “urges” the junta to “immediately release all arbitrarily detained prisoners”, including Aung San Suu Kyi and ex-president Win Myint, reported AFP.It also calls for “an immediate end to all forms of violence” and asks for “all parties to respect human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law”.“Under the current circumstances,...
The Guardian

Think the war in Ukraine is the world’s deadliest conflict? Think again

A war is raging that has cost more than an estimated 600,000 lives. Its victims have borne witness to shocking human rights abuses and, tragically, civilians have been deliberately targeted. Tens of thousands of women have been raped. It has lasted two years and is happening today, yet the chances are you don’t even know where it is. Though it is far deadlier than the war in Ukraine, the western media have mostly ignored it.
BBC

Fleeing China's Covid lockdowns for the US - through a Central American jungle

China may be easing some of its severe anti-Covid restrictions but its draconian pandemic policies have driven many citizens to seek a better future elsewhere - whatever the risks in getting there. Three days into their trek through a Central American rainforest, some 9,300 miles (15,000 kilometres) away from home,...
The Jewish Press

The ‘Beautiful People’ HATE ‘Ugly Israel’s’ New Government

In 1981, the Israeli Labor Party held an election rally in Tel Aviv. The Left hoped to wrest power back from Prime Minister Menachem Begin: the country’s first conservative leader who had unthinkably broken the socialist monopoly and opened up free enterprise to the public. The Left pathologically hated...
Reuters

Netanyahu says Israel not bound by 'despicable' U.N. vote

JERUSALEM, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday said a United Nations General Assembly vote asking the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to provide an opinion on Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories was "despicable."

