Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DearbornTed RiversDearborn, MI
TCU Advances to College Football Championship With Win Over MichiganLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Related
Boston Globe
Millions of Americans have left the country. Where are they going, and why?
We all know that America is a nation of immigrants (with the obvious exception of its long-marginalized Native population). But every so often, it feels like it’s on the verge of becoming a nation of emigrants. After the 2004 reelection of George W. Bush, the 2020 election of Joe...
Israel Is Now a Province of Red State America
On Thursday, Benjamin Netanyahu and the most right-wing government in Israel’s history took office.Even before it was sworn in, the Cabinet-to-be had attained marked notoriety. A gaggle of mainstream Jewish leaders met at the Israeli embassy in D.C. to complain about the Jewish supremacist, and anti-LGBTQ policies favored by high-ranking ministers in the new government. Meanwhile, the White House has already held a high-level meeting to determine its approach to Netanyahu and his decidedly illiberal cast of coalition partners.The new crew’s marquee players tell the story. Itamar Ben-Gvir is the public security minister. In 2007, an Israeli court convicted him...
The Jewish Press
Why the Upsurge in Black Attacks on Jews?
The recent increase in verbal and physical assaults on Jews by black Americans has both an internal and external history. The former relates to developments within the black community itself. The latter pertains to ways in which the antisemitism of other segments of American society have had a synergistic impact on black antisemitism.
Uncovering the Dark Secrets: How Nazis Infiltrated America's Intelligence Agencies
I have always been intensely interested in the period before and during World War II, and the atrocities that occurred during this time have always filled me with a sense of horror and sorrow. One of the lesser-known stories of this time is the infiltration of American intelligence agencies by the Nazis, and the devastating impact this had on the nation. In this blog article, we will explore this dark chapter of history and uncover the secrets of how Nazis infiltrated America's intelligence agencies.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
‘Japan will learn with a shudder’ its military buildup was ‘wrong choice’, says North Korea
North Korea has threatened to take “bold and decisive military steps” against Japan and said the country will learn with “a shuddering shiver”, the consequences of gearing up to build up its defence forces.Last week, Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida announced the £263bn military buildup plan that will be its biggest since the Second World War.He said the move was “the answer to the various security challenges that we face” and described Japan’s people as being at a “turning point in history”.On Tuesday, North Korea’s foreign ministry issued a statement and accused Tokyo of attempting to acquire “pre-emptive capability...
The Jewish Press
Israel’s Channel 13 Exposes European Union Plan to Help Palestinian Authority Seize Land in Area C
Israel’s Channel 13 News team on Monday night exposed a shocking document by the European Union revealing a plan to meddle in Israel’s sovereign affairs by secretly helping the Palestinian Authority seize land in Area C. The six-page document was written at the European Union’s mission in eastern...
India, China and Russia abstain from UN resolution on Myanmar to release political prisoners
India, China and Russia abstained from voting on a draft resolution that demanded an end to violence in Myanmar at the United Nations Security Council.The resolution on Wednesday was adopted by the 15-member council with 12 members voting in favour.The council is under India’s presidency this month.The resolution “urges” the junta to “immediately release all arbitrarily detained prisoners”, including Aung San Suu Kyi and ex-president Win Myint, reported AFP.It also calls for “an immediate end to all forms of violence” and asks for “all parties to respect human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law”.“Under the current circumstances,...
Russia plans to mobilize 500,000 soldiers in days. If they don't deliver victory, then 'Putin will collapse,' says Ukrainian spy chief.
Putin's first mobilization draft in October was heavily criticized for deploying soldiers who were untrained, elderly, ill, or too young to fight.
Think the war in Ukraine is the world’s deadliest conflict? Think again
A war is raging that has cost more than an estimated 600,000 lives. Its victims have borne witness to shocking human rights abuses and, tragically, civilians have been deliberately targeted. Tens of thousands of women have been raped. It has lasted two years and is happening today, yet the chances are you don’t even know where it is. Though it is far deadlier than the war in Ukraine, the western media have mostly ignored it.
Biden Apologizes To African Leaders For 'Unimaginable Cruelty' Of Slavery
Speaking at a US-Africa leadership summit hosted in Washington D.C., Biden expressed regret for America's 'original sin:' the enslavement of millions of people.
BBC
Fleeing China's Covid lockdowns for the US - through a Central American jungle
China may be easing some of its severe anti-Covid restrictions but its draconian pandemic policies have driven many citizens to seek a better future elsewhere - whatever the risks in getting there. Three days into their trek through a Central American rainforest, some 9,300 miles (15,000 kilometres) away from home,...
China tests America’s will with clashes along India border
Given India’s desire to maintain sovereign autonomy, China wants to provoke India into ending its current close relationship with the U.S.
The Jewish Press
Biden Admin Demands Israel Provide ‘Equal Allocation of Resources’ to Countering Israeli ‘Extremists’ and ‘Palestinian’ Terrorists
Making a false comparison, both in terms of numbers and severity, the Biden administration insisted on Monday that Israel apply the same effort and funding to counter Israeli “extremists” as the Jewish state utilizes to defend itself from “Palestinian” terrorists. At a U.N. Security Council meeting,...
Wednesday briefing: Why a far-right Israeli politician’s visit to the al-Aqsa mosque compound prompted fears of new violence
Good morning. A visit yesterday by the new Israeli national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, to the al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem lasted only 15 minutes. Ben-Gvir has visited before. He did not enter the mosque. And he did not pray. Nonetheless, the far-right politician’s trip drew an immediate wave of...
97-year-old former secretary at a Nazi death camp is convicted by German court
MAINZ, Germany — A 97-year-old woman who worked as a secretary at a Nazi concentration camp was convicted by a German court Tuesday of being an accessory to the murder of more than 10,000 people. In what could be the last trial of its kind, Irmgard Furchner — dubbed...
Holy Land fight: Israeli lawmakers condemn EU's 'illegal' actions on biblical land
As Netanyahu looks set to become Israel's next prime minister, a recently leaked European Union letter has some Israeli lawmakers demanding that the EU stops it 'illegal' funding of Palestinian infrastructure projects in the West Bank.
The Jewish Press
The ‘Beautiful People’ HATE ‘Ugly Israel’s’ New Government
In 1981, the Israeli Labor Party held an election rally in Tel Aviv. The Left hoped to wrest power back from Prime Minister Menachem Begin: the country’s first conservative leader who had unthinkably broken the socialist monopoly and opened up free enterprise to the public. The Left pathologically hated...
Netanyahu says Israel not bound by 'despicable' U.N. vote
JERUSALEM, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday said a United Nations General Assembly vote asking the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to provide an opinion on Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories was "despicable."
Comments / 0