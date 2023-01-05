ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

msn.com

'This Is A Huge Betrayal': Kellyanne Conway Accused Of Backstabbing Donald Trump With Andrew Cuomo Alliance

Turncoat Trumpster Kellyanne Conway ruthlessly kicked the ex-president to the curb, teaming up with disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in an unlikely political alliance that has shocked Washington, RadarOnline.com has learned. "This is a huge betrayal," one Beltway insider declared. "Kellyanne is embracing one of Donald Trump's biggest...
The Independent

Voices: As a Reverend, I cannot ignore the influence of Christian nationalism in the January 6 attack

Two years ago today, I watched in horror as rioters at the US Capitol unleashed violence and bloodshed in one of the gravest attacks on American democracy in history. They laid siege to the bedrock values that undergird our nation, bent on dismantling the United States’ proud tradition of free, fair, and peaceful elections.For many Americans, the January 6 insurrection was a wake-up call, driving home a very real fear that our divisions could be irreparable, and that the greatest threat to our democratic institutions comes not from a foreign enemy, but from our fellow Americans. The US House Select...
brytfmonline.com

The war in Ukraine – almost empty

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Russian forces will soon unload the Iranian-produced Shahed aircraft. According to Reznikov, Russia will have only 90 “kamikaze” aircraft left. Tankesmia ISW writes that Russia has increased the use of these drones to be able to continue attacks against Ukrainian...
Mother Jones

The George Santos Apology Tour for Lying Doesn’t Explain the Biggest Mystery of All

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. GOP Congressman-Elect George Santos flipped control of New York’s 3rd District in November by touting a long resume of impressive Wall Street and academic accomplishments. He said that he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics and finance from New York’s Baruch College in 2010 and that he later spent time at New York University. Plus, he enjoyed an illustrious financial career that included work at Citigroup, where he said he “quickly advanced to become an associate asset manager in the real asset division of the firm,” and another stint at Goldman Sachs. Plus, he said he was Jewish, the descendant of Holocaust survivors.
The Jewish Press

Countering pro-BDS Jews

This is the most difficult chapter in the ongoing campaign for Israel’s position and good reputation worldwide. This challenge is so painful that most affiliated with it look away, avoid, or circumvent it – so as not to know of it or see it. This is understandable. The most terrible quarrels occur within the family, and in our case – the Jewish family.
The Jewish Press

The Death of Eternal Truths and the New Paganism

Last week, Pope Benedict XVI died at the age of 95, nearly a decade after stepping down as head of the Catholic Church. His life was marked by adherence to a belief in an eternal truth above all. As he stated in a 2008 meeting with Catholic educators at the Catholic University of America, “Truth means more than knowledge: knowing the truth leads us to discover the good… (W)e observe, with distress, the notion of freedom being distorted. Freedom is not an opting out. It is an opting in — a participation in Being itself. Hence authentic freedom can never be attained by turning away from G od.”
Mint Message

Agorism: An Anarchist Ideology With American Origins

Agorism is an early strain of market anarchism associated with an anti-statist, anti-crony capitalist mentality in the United States as described on page 227 of the book The Routledge Companion to Social and Political Philosophy. It was created by an American libertarian named Samuel Edward Konkin III and according to him, the goal of Agorism is agora, which is "The society of the open marketplace as near to untainted by theft, assault, and fraud as can be humanly attained is as close to a free society as can be achieved. And a free society is the only one in which each and every one of us can satisfy his or her subjective values without crushing others' values by violence and coercion.".

