ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthEast Times

Bring Bailey into your home

Bailey is a 4-year-old beautiful chocolate brown mixed-breed dog who came into the shelter as a stray after being found on someone’s porch on Nov. 20. Bailey was understandably scared when first brought into the shelter, but warmed up quickly to staff. Bailey is the cutest dog, and attracts...
HOME, PA
fox5ny.com

NJ art teacher overdoses in front of students

Westfield, N.J. - An art teacher at a suburban New Jersey school is facing felony charges after a shocking overdose in a classroom of students. The Westfield Police Department said it happened at Roosevelt Intermediate School. 57-year-old Frank Thompson was found unconscious and unresponsive on the floor of his second-floor...
WESTFIELD, NJ
buckscountyherald.com

Outdoor Tai Chi Class

Join me for ongoing outdoor Tai Chi classes in Lambertville, N.J. Beginners welcome. Attend as often as you like.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
CBS Philly

Philly's first & oldest Black-owned bookstore will become Pa. historical landmark

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A West Philadelphia bookstore has been advocating the power of knowledge in the fight for racial justice for decades and now, they're making it into our state's history books. Hakim's Bookstore is the first and oldest Black-owned bookshop in Philadelphia.In just a few weeks, the small storefront that houses hundreds of works by African American authors will receive a big honor. It will soon be bookmarked in Pennsylvania's history by an official blue and yellow historical marker."Yeah, and I always get teary-eyed because I just wish he were here to see it," Yvonne Blake said.Blake is the daughter...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
goleader.com

Family Spreads Awareness In Honor of Their Son

WESTFIELD — When David Kabakow, 23, awoke on the morning of August 3, 2015, something felt off. “He said he wasn’t feeling well and had decided to stay home from work,” David’s mother, Robin Kabakow, said, speaking with The Westfield Leader last week. “I wasn’t that concerned. I think I went to the gym, maybe ran to the grocery store, but when I came home, his fever was up to 103.5 and he had a terrible cough.”
WESTFIELD, NJ
Shore News Network

African American doll maker’s van torched by arsonist on Christmas morning

PHILADELPHIA, PA – A vehicle owned by My Kutie Poo, an African American doll maker was set on fire by an arsonist on Christmas morning. My Kutie Poo makes dolls for children, modeled after African Americans, giving children a chance to have dolls that represent them and their community. At around 12:37 am, the suspect approached the vehicle in the 1600 block of Francis Street and put a combustible accelerant on the windshield of the vehicle. He then set it on fire and fled. The vehicle was severely damaged as a result of the incident. At this time, police did The post African American doll maker’s van torched by arsonist on Christmas morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Mustard Pies at Delorenzo’s The BURG

He may not be in Trenton, but Bob found Trenton Tomato Pie in Bucks County! He dropped by Delorenzo’s The Burg in Levitttown to learn about the style of pizza and got to try some of their creative toppings like mustard and clams.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Priest dies after serving community for over 70 years

CRESCO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monsignor Arthur James Kaschenbach, a priest of the Diocese of Scranton, had passed away after serving the community for over 70 years. Kaschenbach passed away on Tuesday afternoon and Bolock Funeral Home will be handling all of the arrangements. According to Reverand John Polednak, two viewings will be held in […]
CRESCO, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy