FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
10 Philadelphia Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPhiladelphia, PA
This is the Best Buffet in Pennsylvania According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher Creates Selfie Wall at Gentlemen's Club After Viral Inappropriate Pic LeakBridget MulroyPhiladelphia, PA
Newtown-Based Soup Company is Cooking Up Creative and Easy Dishes for Everyone
A Bucks County food producer is creating a variety of unique and easy-to-make dishes that is sure to be a hit at your next family gathering. Diana Cercone wrote about the local company for Bucks County Magazine. Founded and operated by Newtown resident Hamish Christall, Bowlface offers a wide variety...
This Quakertown Hotel is Known for Its Ambiance, History, and Amazing Restaurant
The hotel's bar and restaurant has become known throughout Bucks County. A Bucks County hotel has become known for its amazing service and its incredible food and drink in their own restaurant. Michael Drabenstott discussed the location for The Inside Dish. The Spinnerstown Hotel, located at 2195 Spinnerstown Road in...
Aunt Mary Pat’s Doing a Farewell Tour, Ending Live Shows
The personification of Delaware County, Aunt Mary Pat, is stepping down from live performances, the character’s creator, Troy Hendrickson, announced. The comedic character, created in 2018 as a loving tribute to the Eagles and Hendrickson’s mother, has generated a huge following over the years, writes TaRhonda Thomas for 6abc.
Copy of This Bucks County Town Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Charming in all of the Country
One of Bucks County’s most popular towns has been ranked as one of the most charming in America, and for several very good reasons. Staff writers for News Feed Hub wrote about the local town. New Hope has been ranked in the top 12 charming small towns in America....
Bring Bailey into your home
Bailey is a 4-year-old beautiful chocolate brown mixed-breed dog who came into the shelter as a stray after being found on someone’s porch on Nov. 20. Bailey was understandably scared when first brought into the shelter, but warmed up quickly to staff. Bailey is the cutest dog, and attracts...
YAHOO!
Tears, comforting words and 'Happy Birthday' shared at vigil for slain Hopewell child
HOPEWELL — The candles lighted Tuesday night should have been on P'aris Mi-Unique Angel Moore's birthday cake. Instead, they were in the hands of her mourners in a neighborhood church parking lot. A vigil was held Tuesday night in the city's Arlington neighborhood memorializing the little girl killed last...
New Pottery Studio in Kennett Square Ideal Place to Explore Joy of Creating
Debby Wyatt recently opened Centered Clay Studio in a beautiful space in Kennett Square where everybody can discover the joy of creating with clay, writes Tara Smith for The Daily Local News.
Esquire: 70-Hour 2019 National Dog Show in Oaks Precipitated Anger, Chaos, and Disappointment
Using last week’s National Dog Show held at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Esquire Magazine provides a behind-the-scene look at “the wild microcosm that is competitive dog showing.” Image via WHYY.org. Many dog handlers were shocked when an unexpected winner was announced at the 2019...
fox5ny.com
NJ art teacher overdoses in front of students
Westfield, N.J. - An art teacher at a suburban New Jersey school is facing felony charges after a shocking overdose in a classroom of students. The Westfield Police Department said it happened at Roosevelt Intermediate School. 57-year-old Frank Thompson was found unconscious and unresponsive on the floor of his second-floor...
Ambler’s Three Stooges Museum Featured in Canadian Newspaper
As Montgomery County slides forward into the January-February doldrums, it’s prime season for exploring some of its lesser-known sites of interest. One in Ambler is definitely a hidden gem, especially for fans of a particular brand of film comedy. The Stoogeum, a Three Stooges Museum, is a shrine to...
Popular Bar in Philadelphia, PA, Once Featured on Food Network Closing After 15 Years
Try to keep the tears out of your beer: a popular bar in Philadelphia has announced that it is shutting down after 15 years. And by "popular," it once caught the attention of Guy Fieri who featured it on his "Diners Drive-Ins and Dives" show on Food Network. As for...
'Catsnip Clinic' to help with feral cat problem in the Poconos
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — It's always a busy day inside Pocono Peak Veterinary Center near Stroudsburg. But this weekend, employees say all of their examination rooms will be full. The vet center is hosting a low-cost spay and neuter day for cats on Saturday. "This is something we're offering...
buckscountyherald.com
Outdoor Tai Chi Class
Join me for ongoing outdoor Tai Chi classes in Lambertville, N.J. Beginners welcome. Attend as often as you like.
Philly's first & oldest Black-owned bookstore will become Pa. historical landmark
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A West Philadelphia bookstore has been advocating the power of knowledge in the fight for racial justice for decades and now, they're making it into our state's history books. Hakim's Bookstore is the first and oldest Black-owned bookshop in Philadelphia.In just a few weeks, the small storefront that houses hundreds of works by African American authors will receive a big honor. It will soon be bookmarked in Pennsylvania's history by an official blue and yellow historical marker."Yeah, and I always get teary-eyed because I just wish he were here to see it," Yvonne Blake said.Blake is the daughter...
goleader.com
Family Spreads Awareness In Honor of Their Son
WESTFIELD — When David Kabakow, 23, awoke on the morning of August 3, 2015, something felt off. “He said he wasn’t feeling well and had decided to stay home from work,” David’s mother, Robin Kabakow, said, speaking with The Westfield Leader last week. “I wasn’t that concerned. I think I went to the gym, maybe ran to the grocery store, but when I came home, his fever was up to 103.5 and he had a terrible cough.”
African American doll maker’s van torched by arsonist on Christmas morning
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A vehicle owned by My Kutie Poo, an African American doll maker was set on fire by an arsonist on Christmas morning. My Kutie Poo makes dolls for children, modeled after African Americans, giving children a chance to have dolls that represent them and their community. At around 12:37 am, the suspect approached the vehicle in the 1600 block of Francis Street and put a combustible accelerant on the windshield of the vehicle. He then set it on fire and fled. The vehicle was severely damaged as a result of the incident. At this time, police did The post African American doll maker’s van torched by arsonist on Christmas morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox29.com
Mustard Pies at Delorenzo’s The BURG
He may not be in Trenton, but Bob found Trenton Tomato Pie in Bucks County! He dropped by Delorenzo’s The Burg in Levitttown to learn about the style of pizza and got to try some of their creative toppings like mustard and clams.
Priest dies after serving community for over 70 years
CRESCO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monsignor Arthur James Kaschenbach, a priest of the Diocese of Scranton, had passed away after serving the community for over 70 years. Kaschenbach passed away on Tuesday afternoon and Bolock Funeral Home will be handling all of the arrangements. According to Reverand John Polednak, two viewings will be held in […]
Philadelphia comedian held at gunpoint, carjacked following show on Christmas Eve
Carjackings happened more than a thousand times in 2022 in Philadelphia, up 55% from 2021. It is a new record for the city.
billypenn.com
Domb triggers ‘millionaire’s amendment’; Mummers deny blackface allegations; Schools hit with anti-mask graffiti | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Domb triggers ‘millionaire’s amendment’ for mayoral campaign. Annual campaign contribution limits for the Philadelphia mayor’s race are now doubled, KYW reports,...
