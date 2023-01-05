Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Popular family-owned restaurant set to open new Pennsylvania location this monthKristen WaltersEmmaus, PA
Washington Crossing Sites RestoredGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Forks Township Fire Department battles New Year’s Day blazeLauren JessopForks Township, PA
Delaware Water Gap: the rich history of the Castle InnLauren JessopDelaware Water Gap, PA
jerseydigs.com
125 Acre Farm and Vineyard Listed for $18 Million in New Jersey
A piece of Napa Valley nestled in New Jersey’s rural west has hit the open market with a sprawling property that allows one to get lost in the region’s rolling hills. A multi-building complex known as Windward Farm has been listed for $18 million after being taken off the market earlier this year. The estate is situated on a whopping 125 acres within Hunterdon County’s Holland, a township of just over 5,000 next to Milford along the Delaware River.
Facing 'emergent structural needs,' NJDOT begins work on rotting I-80 wall panels
KNOWLTON — A contractor began laying down concrete barriers along Interstate Route 80 in the Delaware Water Gap Thursday to create work space for the repair and possible replacement of four concrete panels which are part of the retaining wall which holds I-80 against the base of Mount Tammany.
abc27.com
Counties in Pennsylvania with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history.
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: New grocery store to fill void on Bethlehem's South Side
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The new year is bringing a new grocery store to Bethlehem's South Side. Ideal Food Basket, offering a wide assortment of fresh produce, meats, baked goods and more, is expected to open in the second quarter of 2023 at 410 Montclair Ave. The renovated building previously housed...
WNYT
Beloved Capital Region bear dies in accident
A black bear that was spotted earlier this year in the Capital Region, has now died from injuries sustained from a car crash in Pennsylvania. The bear was originally spotted in a Washington Park tree in Albany, then traveled roughly 140 miles to neighboring Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Game Commission says...
buckscountyherald.com
Quarry-to-lake plan in Solebury awaits engineer’s comments
It has been a long time coming but plans to create a 71-acre lake as a water source for Primrose Creek out of the defunct New Hope Crushed Stone Quarry pit on Phillips Mill Road are close at hand. The Department of Environmental Protection ordered the quarry to stop mining...
southarkansassun.com
DEHAP closure leaves Delawareans struggling to keep a roof over their heads
The Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA) will no longer accept new applications to the Delaware Housing Assisting Program (DEHAP) at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, January 2, 2023, due to high demand for assistance. DEHAP assistance is not guaranteed, and applications or recertification will be processed in the order they are received, according to a report by Delaware News on December 13, 2022.
Trucking company involved in Pa. monkey crash shuts down
Pennsylvania State Police and the PA Game Commission searched for and found the monkeys who were later euthanized humanely.
WFMZ-TV Online
Here's the scoop on 32-year-old ice cream shop moving to larger location in Whitehall
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A longstanding destination for banana splits, milkshakes and other cool treats is making moves in Whitehall Township. King Kone, which opened in 1990 at 5503 MacArthur Road in the Eagle Point Plaza, is expected to move within the next couple of months to 4128 Springmill Road, owner Rick Safi said.
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
sauconsource.com
3 Announce Bids for Lower Saucon Township Council Seats
Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly indicated that Victoria Opthof-Cordaro ran for a Lower Saucon Township Council seat in 2019. She only ran in 2021. Three Democrats, one of whom is an incumbent council member, announced their campaign for three open seats on Lower Saucon Township Council Thursday.
thesunpapers.com
‘I don’t want coal’ cleanup aimed at the Pinelands
The first Pinelands “I Don’t Want Coal” cleanup at Brendan T. Byrne State Forest took place on Dec. 17 to address the area’s harmful substances and nonrenewable energy resources – coal among them – and its overabundance of pesticides, pathogens and volatile organic compounds.
WFMZ-TV Online
Land development plans approved for former Kmart plaza
An ALDI discount grocery store could be coming to the former Kmart store along Route 309 in Wilkes-Barre Twp. A site plan for Union Center on the website for Metro Commercial, the realtor that has been advertising available space in the plaza, shows a proposed ALDI label on the former Kmart site.
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania gas station
Someone who purchased a lottery ticket at a Pennsylvania gas station this week is about to become a millionaire. Read on to learn where the winning ticket was sold and what to do if you find yourself in possession of a winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket.
therecord-online.com
Fines totaling $1.3M for the industry, environmental costs of $1.8B for taxpayers
HARRISBURG, PA – Across Pennsylvania, thousands of violations have been issued in recent years over the “improper abandonment” of oil and gas wells. While the Department of Environmental Protection has collected more than $1.3 million in fines, reporting requirements are routinely flouted and improperly abandoned wells present environmental hazards to the public – as well as new burdens on taxpayers, who could be on the hook to pay for environmental remediation.
After 32 Years, One of Bensalem, Pa’s Most Popular Eateries Closes Forever
It had been open for 32 years, but at the start of the new year, a popular fast-food eatery in Bensalem (Bucks County), PA closed its doors. We were able to confirm the news on Friday that the Chick-fil-A restaurant in the Neshaminy Mall closed its doors on December 31st, 2022.
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped object
A Pennsylvania witness at Orefield reported watching a massive, black-colored, cigar-shaped object heading east overhead at 6:25 a.m. on December 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Visit This Small New Jersey Town For The Absolute Perfect Day Trip
New Jersey is known for a lot of things, but what really sets us apart from other states is all of our unique small towns, and one town is getting some serious props for being one of the best places in the state to visit for a day trip!. There's...
Pennsylvania raising prices at all state liquor stores
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — As prices have been going up for everything from gasoline to eggs, another price hike is about to hit your wallets in Pennsylvania at all “Fine Wine and Good Spirits” stores The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) will be raising prices on various items across the state stores beginning January 15. […]
buckscountyherald.com
Shapiro: Men raided area gas station gaming machines to fund gun buys
Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced the arrests of Brandyn Warren and Antoine Laster for their involvement in the robbery of 25 Pennsylvania Skill gaming machines in gas stations and 7-Elevens in the Philadelphia area, including Bucks and Montgomery counties. While executing search warrants, agents from the Office of Attorney...
