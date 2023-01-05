ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham Township, PA

jerseydigs.com

125 Acre Farm and Vineyard Listed for $18 Million in New Jersey

A piece of Napa Valley nestled in New Jersey’s rural west has hit the open market with a sprawling property that allows one to get lost in the region’s rolling hills. A multi-building complex known as Windward Farm has been listed for $18 million after being taken off the market earlier this year. The estate is situated on a whopping 125 acres within Hunterdon County’s Holland, a township of just over 5,000 next to Milford along the Delaware River.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
WNYT

Beloved Capital Region bear dies in accident

A black bear that was spotted earlier this year in the Capital Region, has now died from injuries sustained from a car crash in Pennsylvania. The bear was originally spotted in a Washington Park tree in Albany, then traveled roughly 140 miles to neighboring Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Game Commission says...
ALBANY, NY
southarkansassun.com

DEHAP closure leaves Delawareans struggling to keep a roof over their heads

The Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA) will no longer accept new applications to the Delaware Housing Assisting Program (DEHAP) at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, January 2, 2023, due to high demand for assistance. DEHAP assistance is not guaranteed, and applications or recertification will be processed in the order they are received, according to a report by Delaware News on December 13, 2022.
DELAWARE STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Here's the scoop on 32-year-old ice cream shop moving to larger location in Whitehall

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A longstanding destination for banana splits, milkshakes and other cool treats is making moves in Whitehall Township. King Kone, which opened in 1990 at 5503 MacArthur Road in the Eagle Point Plaza, is expected to move within the next couple of months to 4128 Springmill Road, owner Rick Safi said.
sauconsource.com

3 Announce Bids for Lower Saucon Township Council Seats

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly indicated that Victoria Opthof-Cordaro ran for a Lower Saucon Township Council seat in 2019. She only ran in 2021. Three Democrats, one of whom is an incumbent council member, announced their campaign for three open seats on Lower Saucon Township Council Thursday.
LOWER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, PA
thesunpapers.com

‘I don’t want coal’ cleanup aimed at the Pinelands

The first Pinelands “I Don’t Want Coal” cleanup at Brendan T. Byrne State Forest took place on Dec. 17 to address the area’s harmful substances and nonrenewable energy resources – coal among them – and its overabundance of pesticides, pathogens and volatile organic compounds.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Land development plans approved for former Kmart plaza

An ALDI discount grocery store could be coming to the former Kmart store along Route 309 in Wilkes-Barre Twp. A site plan for Union Center on the website for Metro Commercial, the realtor that has been advertising available space in the plaza, shows a proposed ALDI label on the former Kmart site.
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
therecord-online.com

Fines totaling $1.3M for the industry, environmental costs of $1.8B for taxpayers

HARRISBURG, PA – Across Pennsylvania, thousands of violations have been issued in recent years over the “improper abandonment” of oil and gas wells. While the Department of Environmental Protection has collected more than $1.3 million in fines, reporting requirements are routinely flouted and improperly abandoned wells present environmental hazards to the public – as well as new burdens on taxpayers, who could be on the hook to pay for environmental remediation.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania raising prices at all state liquor stores

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — As prices have been going up for everything from gasoline to eggs, another price hike is about to hit your wallets in Pennsylvania at all “Fine Wine and Good Spirits” stores The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) will be raising prices on various items across the state stores beginning January 15. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
buckscountyherald.com

Shapiro: Men raided area gas station gaming machines to fund gun buys

Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced the arrests of Brandyn Warren and Antoine Laster for their involvement in the robbery of 25 Pennsylvania Skill gaming machines in gas stations and 7-Elevens in the Philadelphia area, including Bucks and Montgomery counties. While executing search warrants, agents from the Office of Attorney...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

