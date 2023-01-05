ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mebane, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Parts of Silas Creek Parkway to remain closed into the weekend in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Parts of Silas Creek Parkway will remain closed through Friday and the rest of the weekend, according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities Department. The closure is currently affecting the southbound lanes of Silas Creek Parkway in between the intersections of Miller Street and Lockland Avenue. The closures began in the area […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WRAL

New lanes on the horizon for 2023

The new year will bring some new lanes for Wake County drivers on one of the busiest interchanges. The Interstate 40 widening project plans to have more sections of the project completed. The North Carolina Department of Transportation has been working on the widening project since 1998, but the state...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Business 85 crash downs power lines, shuts down highway in both directions in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Interstate 85 business was closed in both directions after a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred near the exit for National Highway/NC 68 in Davidson County. The crash caused power lines to be downed across both the north and southbound sides […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Tractor trailer overturned on US 52, road partially closed

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police have closed part of U.S. 52 at University Parkway due to over turned tractor and trailer Saturday morning. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers said this happened on the right southbound lane and entrance ramp to...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Pedestrian airlifted after being struck by vehicle

A pedestrian was airlifted to an area hospital on Friday after she was struck by a vehicle in Southern Pines. The accident occurred in front of the Arts Council of Moore County just before 6:30 p.m. and left the pedestrian with trauma that required immediate treatment. According to authorities on...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Structure fire causes road closures in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Keep this in mind for your morning commute. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive between East Florida Street and Dale Street is closed today due to a structure fire, City of Greensboro reports on Thursday, Jan. 5. Officials say the road will be closed until further notice.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro business owners react to State Street social district

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The point of a social district is to bring people and money to an area. In the past 24-hours, Greensboro City Council members shot down an expansion in downtown, which would’ve included Center City Park and the Tanger Center. Part of their reasoning was there aren’t any retail shops in that […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro homeowners want to know why leaf collection takes so long

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s the beginning of 2023, and some homeowners in parts of Greensboro are upset about late leaf collections dragging in from 2022. “It’s a great thing that the city has been doing it all these years, but it’s probably time to consider another solution,” said Jim Collins, a Greensboro resident. Currently, […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL

Family-owned Henderson businesses with a national presence are committed to community

This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance Economic Development. When most people think about Henderson, NC, the first things that come to mind are its great location, picturesque landscape, and a plethora of outdoor activities. While Henderson is known for its recreational lake assets and small-town charm, it has also proven to be a time-tested location where local businesses have been able to find national success. While some businesses are just discovering Henderson with its small-town atmosphere and convenient proximity to I-85 and major cities like Raleigh, many businesses have been calling Henderson home for generations such as Alumadock and Hoyle’s Tire and Axle. These businesses, both with national distribution, use their impact to give back to the community that helped them succeed.
HENDERSON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Person catches on fire at Burlington nursing home

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A person caught on fire after trying to smoke in a nursing home in Burlington. Burlington Fire responded to a call of a possible fire at Alamance Health Care Center on Hilton Road around 3:00 a.m. Saturday. Alamance County EMS were already at the scene evacuating residents.
BURLINGTON, NC
rhinotimes.com

County Adds Not 1, Not 2, Not 3, Not 4 – but 5 MWBE Positions In One Fell Swoop

Anyone who was worried that Guilford County government wasn’t taking a lack of minority-owned company participation in county contracts seriously enough can rest much easier now. On Thursday, Jan. 5, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, out of the blue, made the stunning move of creating five new county...
FOX8 News

Final piece of Greensboro Urban Loop could open this month

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you live or traverse northern and eastern Greensboro, you will have a much faster available route in the very near future. The final section of the Greensboro Urban Loop, aka Interstate 840 – the decades-in-the-making necklace that unites the pearls of Interstates 73, 40 and 85 with U.S. 421, U.S. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
alamancenews.com

After Burlington OKs incentives package, county commissioners will be asked later in Jan. to provide $630K for Alamance Foods expansion

Aside from the subsidies which Burlington’s city council signed off on this week, Alamance Foods has also secured a state-level job investment grant for up to $611,100, another $182,000 in state-sponsored job training, and it may be in the running for a state building reuse grant worth an additional $500,000.
BURLINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy