Parts of Silas Creek Parkway to remain closed into the weekend in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Parts of Silas Creek Parkway will remain closed through Friday and the rest of the weekend, according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities Department. The closure is currently affecting the southbound lanes of Silas Creek Parkway in between the intersections of Miller Street and Lockland Avenue. The closures began in the area […]
WRAL
New lanes on the horizon for 2023
The new year will bring some new lanes for Wake County drivers on one of the busiest interchanges. The Interstate 40 widening project plans to have more sections of the project completed. The North Carolina Department of Transportation has been working on the widening project since 1998, but the state...
Business 85 crash downs power lines, shuts down highway in both directions in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Interstate 85 business was closed in both directions after a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred near the exit for National Highway/NC 68 in Davidson County. The crash caused power lines to be downed across both the north and southbound sides […]
triad-city-beat.com
Winston-Salem city council approves installation of 25 license-plate cameras throughout the city
The CityBeat is a nonprofit-funded position reporting on Winston-Salem and Greensboro city council and all city business. These pieces are free to be republished with attribution to Triad City Beat. On Tuesday evening Winston-Salem City Council unanimously approved an agreement with Flock Safety, a company known for its surveillance technology.
VIDEO: Car overturns in crash on Johnson Street, near Interstate 74 in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A car was overturned in a crash on Johnson Street on Saturday. The crash occurred on Johnson Street at the West Interstate 74 junction. The High Point Police Department reports that no life-threatening injuries were sustained in the crash. It is not clear what led to the crash at this […]
WXII 12
Tractor trailer overturned on US 52, road partially closed
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police have closed part of U.S. 52 at University Parkway due to over turned tractor and trailer Saturday morning. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers said this happened on the right southbound lane and entrance ramp to...
A portion of Main Street to close in Kernersville, takes effect Friday
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A portion of Main Street will be closed in Kernersville Friday. The southbound lanes of Main Street will be closed at Salem Parkway and Old Winston Road for maintenance. The road closures will start at 9 a.m. and they are expected to reopen at 4 p.m.
Burlington fire called to nursing home after resident smokes cigarette while on medical oxygen
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Burlington Fire Department responded to a fire call at a nursing home on Saturday morning. Firefighters came to a nursing care facility on the 1900 block of Hilton Road in Burlington after getting a report of a possible building fire. Fire crews responded to the scene in three minutes and […]
sandhillssentinel.com
Pedestrian airlifted after being struck by vehicle
A pedestrian was airlifted to an area hospital on Friday after she was struck by a vehicle in Southern Pines. The accident occurred in front of the Arts Council of Moore County just before 6:30 p.m. and left the pedestrian with trauma that required immediate treatment. According to authorities on...
Structure fire causes road closures in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Keep this in mind for your morning commute. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive between East Florida Street and Dale Street is closed today due to a structure fire, City of Greensboro reports on Thursday, Jan. 5. Officials say the road will be closed until further notice.
WXII 12
Nursing facility caught on fire after resident attempted to smoke inside
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Fire Department said a nursing care patient was severely burned after they attempted to smoke cigarettes while on medical oxygen. Crews said they responded to a possible building fire on Hilton Road at approximately 3:00 a.m. Saturday. They said this happened at a large nursing...
Greensboro business owners react to State Street social district
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The point of a social district is to bring people and money to an area. In the past 24-hours, Greensboro City Council members shot down an expansion in downtown, which would’ve included Center City Park and the Tanger Center. Part of their reasoning was there aren’t any retail shops in that […]
Greensboro homeowners want to know why leaf collection takes so long
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s the beginning of 2023, and some homeowners in parts of Greensboro are upset about late leaf collections dragging in from 2022. “It’s a great thing that the city has been doing it all these years, but it’s probably time to consider another solution,” said Jim Collins, a Greensboro resident. Currently, […]
WRAL
Family-owned Henderson businesses with a national presence are committed to community
This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance Economic Development. When most people think about Henderson, NC, the first things that come to mind are its great location, picturesque landscape, and a plethora of outdoor activities. While Henderson is known for its recreational lake assets and small-town charm, it has also proven to be a time-tested location where local businesses have been able to find national success. While some businesses are just discovering Henderson with its small-town atmosphere and convenient proximity to I-85 and major cities like Raleigh, many businesses have been calling Henderson home for generations such as Alumadock and Hoyle’s Tire and Axle. These businesses, both with national distribution, use their impact to give back to the community that helped them succeed.
Person catches on fire at Burlington nursing home
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A person caught on fire after trying to smoke in a nursing home in Burlington. Burlington Fire responded to a call of a possible fire at Alamance Health Care Center on Hilton Road around 3:00 a.m. Saturday. Alamance County EMS were already at the scene evacuating residents.
cbs17
Car crashes into pole during chase with NC troopers, road blocked in Wake County near I-540
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car crashed into a utility pole during a chase with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol late Friday in Wake County near Interstate 540, officials said. The incident happened around 10:05 p.m. near the intersection of Fox Road and Ives Court, which is just...
rhinotimes.com
County Adds Not 1, Not 2, Not 3, Not 4 – but 5 MWBE Positions In One Fell Swoop
Anyone who was worried that Guilford County government wasn’t taking a lack of minority-owned company participation in county contracts seriously enough can rest much easier now. On Thursday, Jan. 5, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, out of the blue, made the stunning move of creating five new county...
Final piece of Greensboro Urban Loop could open this month
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you live or traverse northern and eastern Greensboro, you will have a much faster available route in the very near future. The final section of the Greensboro Urban Loop, aka Interstate 840 – the decades-in-the-making necklace that unites the pearls of Interstates 73, 40 and 85 with U.S. 421, U.S. […]
2 arrested for robbery at gunpoint in North Carolina church parking lot
Moore County deputies announced Friday that they have arrested two people after a robbery in a church parking lot.
alamancenews.com
After Burlington OKs incentives package, county commissioners will be asked later in Jan. to provide $630K for Alamance Foods expansion
Aside from the subsidies which Burlington’s city council signed off on this week, Alamance Foods has also secured a state-level job investment grant for up to $611,100, another $182,000 in state-sponsored job training, and it may be in the running for a state building reuse grant worth an additional $500,000.
