Solebury Township, PA

buckscountyherald.com

Durham Supervisors express concern over work on Landmark property

The new Durham Springs hasn’t even opened for business but it has already caused some strident vibes with Durham Township officials and neighboring property owners. Durham Township Supervisor Chairman Bartley E. Millett made it absolutely clear at the December supervisors meeting: Any work on the Durham Springs property on Lehnenberg Road has been done without township approval.
DURHAM TOWNSHIP, PA
wrnjradio.com

Gov. Murphy signs bill to speed up construction permitting process, makes progress on efforts to build more affordable housing in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Thursday signed A573, which makes several changes to the Uniform Construction Code (UCC) Act designed to speed up the construction permitting process. The bill codifies a three-day construction inspection turnaround from the date of the requested inspection and allows for developers to contract...
thesunpapers.com

‘I don’t want coal’ cleanup aimed at the Pinelands

The first Pinelands “I Don’t Want Coal” cleanup at Brendan T. Byrne State Forest took place on Dec. 17 to address the area’s harmful substances and nonrenewable energy resources – coal among them – and its overabundance of pesticides, pathogens and volatile organic compounds.
NEW JERSEY STATE
njspotlightnews.org

Many NJ residents still haven’t applied for Anchor property-tax relief

You could be among the thousands of New Jerseyans eligible for a state property-tax relief check, but time is running out for you to claim it. The latest Department of Treasury data shows a little over a million residents filed applications for Gov. Phil Murphy’s new Anchor property-tax relief program, out of a pool of roughly 2 million who are eligible.
Bensalem Times

Tomlinson sworn in for new term in state house

Rep. K.C. Tomlinson (R-Bucks) was recently sworn in to serve the people of the 18th District in the House of Representatives. She is serving her second full term, following a special election in March 2020. “It is an honor to continue working for the people of my community and Bucks...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania raising prices at all state liquor stores

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — As prices have been going up for everything from gasoline to eggs, another price hike is about to hit your wallets in Pennsylvania at all “Fine Wine and Good Spirits” stores The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) will be raising prices on various items across the state stores beginning January 15. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS New York

2025 New Jersey governor's race wide open with Murphy unable to run

NEW JERSEY -- New Jersey's next gubernatorial election is more than two years away, but potential contenders are already gearing up. Gov. Phil Murphy cannot run for a third consecutive term and politicians on both sides of the aisle are hinting they might be interested. "It's time to let someone else lead this special city, and for me to really think about what I want to do next," said Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop in a YouTube video announcing he won't seek reelection. Fulop, a Democrat, told CBS2 he is considering running for governor. "I am leaning in that direction, and wanted to give enough...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Democrats and a handful of Republicans picked the Pennsylvania House’s new speaker

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Pennsylvania House Democrats and a handful of Republicans joined together Tuesday to pick the chamber’s new speaker — but not the person most expected. State Rep. Mark Rozzi of Berks County, a survivor of childhood sexual abuse who...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MedCity News

2 Pennsylvania Health Systems Merge to Form $1B Entity

Butler Health System and Excela Health, both based in Pennsylvania, finalized their merger January 1. The two health systems have come together to form a five-hospital system that is now the third largest in western Pennsylvania, following UPMC and Allegheny Health Network. The new health system will generate more than...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
buckscountyherald.com

Shapiro: Men raided area gas station gaming machines to fund gun buys

Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced the arrests of Brandyn Warren and Antoine Laster for their involvement in the robbery of 25 Pennsylvania Skill gaming machines in gas stations and 7-Elevens in the Philadelphia area, including Bucks and Montgomery counties. While executing search warrants, agents from the Office of Attorney...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

