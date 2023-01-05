Read full article on original website
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
NJ Teacher Creates Selfie Wall at Gentlemen's Club After Viral Inappropriate Pic LeakBridget MulroyPhiladelphia, PA
Popular family-owned restaurant set to open new Pennsylvania location this monthKristen WaltersEmmaus, PA
Washington Crossing Sites RestoredGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Forks Township Fire Department battles New Year’s Day blazeLauren JessopForks Township, PA
Facing 'emergent structural needs,' NJDOT begins work on rotting I-80 wall panels
KNOWLTON — A contractor began laying down concrete barriers along Interstate Route 80 in the Delaware Water Gap Thursday to create work space for the repair and possible replacement of four concrete panels which are part of the retaining wall which holds I-80 against the base of Mount Tammany.
buckscountyherald.com
Durham Supervisors express concern over work on Landmark property
The new Durham Springs hasn’t even opened for business but it has already caused some strident vibes with Durham Township officials and neighboring property owners. Durham Township Supervisor Chairman Bartley E. Millett made it absolutely clear at the December supervisors meeting: Any work on the Durham Springs property on Lehnenberg Road has been done without township approval.
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs bill to speed up construction permitting process, makes progress on efforts to build more affordable housing in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Thursday signed A573, which makes several changes to the Uniform Construction Code (UCC) Act designed to speed up the construction permitting process. The bill codifies a three-day construction inspection turnaround from the date of the requested inspection and allows for developers to contract...
New Jersey Department of Agriculture identifies three counties in need of gypsy moth treatment
There are eight towns across the New Jersey counties of Burlington, Cape May, and Ocean where treatment to combat the gypsy moth is being recommended by the State Department of Agriculture. All together, the NJDA said in a statement that there is 5,100 acres of residential and county owned properties...
thesunpapers.com
‘I don’t want coal’ cleanup aimed at the Pinelands
The first Pinelands “I Don’t Want Coal” cleanup at Brendan T. Byrne State Forest took place on Dec. 17 to address the area’s harmful substances and nonrenewable energy resources – coal among them – and its overabundance of pesticides, pathogens and volatile organic compounds.
njspotlightnews.org
Many NJ residents still haven’t applied for Anchor property-tax relief
You could be among the thousands of New Jerseyans eligible for a state property-tax relief check, but time is running out for you to claim it. The latest Department of Treasury data shows a little over a million residents filed applications for Gov. Phil Murphy’s new Anchor property-tax relief program, out of a pool of roughly 2 million who are eligible.
Tomlinson sworn in for new term in state house
Rep. K.C. Tomlinson (R-Bucks) was recently sworn in to serve the people of the 18th District in the House of Representatives. She is serving her second full term, following a special election in March 2020. “It is an honor to continue working for the people of my community and Bucks...
Report: New Jersey has worst fiscal health in the nation
(The Center Square) — New Jersey has the worst fiscal health in the nation, with billions of dollars in debt and not enough money to cover bills, according to a watchdog report. The latest Financial State of the States 2022 report from Truth in Accounting, placed the Garden State...
Pennsylvania raising prices at all state liquor stores
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — As prices have been going up for everything from gasoline to eggs, another price hike is about to hit your wallets in Pennsylvania at all “Fine Wine and Good Spirits” stores The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) will be raising prices on various items across the state stores beginning January 15. […]
Beach town in sand dunes battle sues New Jersey for $21M
NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A beach town that is defying New Jersey’s order not to shore up its eroding sand dunes is suing the state for $21 million. That’s how much North Wildwood says it spent over the past decade on trucking sand in as part of an ultimately futile effort to hold back the waves.
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
2025 New Jersey governor's race wide open with Murphy unable to run
NEW JERSEY -- New Jersey's next gubernatorial election is more than two years away, but potential contenders are already gearing up. Gov. Phil Murphy cannot run for a third consecutive term and politicians on both sides of the aisle are hinting they might be interested. "It's time to let someone else lead this special city, and for me to really think about what I want to do next," said Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop in a YouTube video announcing he won't seek reelection. Fulop, a Democrat, told CBS2 he is considering running for governor. "I am leaning in that direction, and wanted to give enough...
New Jersey Globe
No designated survivor when Murphy delivers State of the State address
When Gov. Phil Murphy delivers his State of the State address on Tuesday – his first in-person since the start of the pandemic and the protest at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 – he’ll do so without a designated survivor. A cataclysmic event at the...
Could Democratic votes make a Republican speaker? It happened in N.J.
New Jersey’s Tom Kean Jr. has been held hostage by the Republican Party’s chaotic fight over who should be speaker, delaying a swearing-in ceremony that would finally make him a congressman representing the 7th District. But in his home state, a similar fight over a speaker played out...
Democrats and a handful of Republicans picked the Pennsylvania House’s new speaker
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Pennsylvania House Democrats and a handful of Republicans joined together Tuesday to pick the chamber’s new speaker — but not the person most expected. State Rep. Mark Rozzi of Berks County, a survivor of childhood sexual abuse who...
New Jersey witness photographs V-shaped object with flashing light
A New Jersey witness at Brielle reported watching and photographing a silent, hovering V-shaped object with a single flashing red light at 7:40 p.m. on December 29, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
MedCity News
2 Pennsylvania Health Systems Merge to Form $1B Entity
Butler Health System and Excela Health, both based in Pennsylvania, finalized their merger January 1. The two health systems have come together to form a five-hospital system that is now the third largest in western Pennsylvania, following UPMC and Allegheny Health Network. The new health system will generate more than...
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped object
A Pennsylvania witness at Orefield reported watching a massive, black-colored, cigar-shaped object heading east overhead at 6:25 a.m. on December 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
buckscountyherald.com
Shapiro: Men raided area gas station gaming machines to fund gun buys
Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced the arrests of Brandyn Warren and Antoine Laster for their involvement in the robbery of 25 Pennsylvania Skill gaming machines in gas stations and 7-Elevens in the Philadelphia area, including Bucks and Montgomery counties. While executing search warrants, agents from the Office of Attorney...
Lehigh County brewery nabs two awards in statewide poll after month-long vote
A month ago, Ron Beitler watched as Breweries in Pennsylvania’s annual reader poll amassed over 10,000 votes on its first day. A month and 100,000 votes later, Beitler and his brewery, Rising River Brewing Co., nabbed two awards from the popular craft beer blog’s Best of Pennsylvania Craft Beer Readers’ Choice Awards.
