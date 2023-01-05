ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Augusta Free Press

The mayor resigns, a whistleblower was fired: What’s going on in Staunton?

The surprise resignation of Staunton Mayor Andrea Oakes was the first of two stories involving the Queen City that has tongues in local political circles wagging. The second is the move by the city to fire a city employee who in September had raised concerns about the city’s administration of federal Community Development Block Grant funds, alleging that a Pennsylvania-based consultant contracted by the city to assist in the distribution of the funds meant to assist low-income city residents is to blame for the bulk of those dollars going unspent.
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Augusta County announces new director of community development

Doug Wolfe, an engineer for Augusta County since 2003, has been selected as the county’s new Director of Community Development. Wolfe’s new position will begin Feb. 16, 2023, following the retirement of John Wilkinson, who served as director for seven years. According to a press release, Wolfe will...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Highest-paying management jobs in Staunton

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Staunton-Waynesboro, VA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

No opening date available for Waynesboro-Augusta Health Department

There is no official location or opening date for the Waynesboro-Augusta Health Department at this time. When the 211 W. 12th Street location closed in July, the Central Shenandoah Health District said they hoped to reopen in Spring 2023 after a renovation or relocation of the facility. “CSHD is actively...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WSLS

Amherst County students remembered after Nelson County incident

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County is mourning the loss of two students following a tragedy in Nelson County over winter break. Three bodies were found after a vehicle was discovered in the Rockfish River on Dec. 27, according to police. 11-year-old Jasiah Davis and 17-year-old Christopher Doss were...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg drug conspiracy dismantled, leader sentenced

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A North Carolina resident was sentenced to 27.5 years in prison for distributing and conspiring with dozens of others to distribute drugs into Lynchburg and the greater Central Virginia region, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia. Former Lynchburg resident Jermel...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank holds market at Harrisonburg High School

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Blue Ridge Area Food Bank teamed up with Harrisonburg High School for their “Good Food School Market”. It’s a farmer’s market-style event where students, their families, staff, faculty, and the community can get fresh produce and shelf-sustainable food items for free. They say...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Edinburg man creates ‘Explore Shenandoah County’ app

EDINBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An Edinburg man is preparing to launch a free mobile app that could help boost tourism in Shenandoah County. Beecher Bowers, owner of Shenandoah Valley 360 a virtual tour and photography company, has created the ‘Explore Shenandoah County’ App. “In doing aerial tours and...
EDINBURG, VA
WHSV

Manufactory Collective coming to Harrisonburg in spring

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Small business owners and entrepreneurs in the Valley will soon have a space available to them focusing on access to storage, manufacturing, and production space. “This is really about supporting manufacturing businesses helping them thrive helping them grow, helping them scale and really start to create...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

UVA fire rescue responds to reports of smoke

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA and Charlottesville Fire Rescue and Police Department responded to the main building of the University hospital to investigate after a report of seeing smoke. UVA Emergency Management tweeted that there was no evidence of a fire and the patient care areas were unaffected.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

CAVA offering safe space for Black and African Americans to gain support

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Counseling Alliance of Virginia is offering a support group for Black and African Americans called The Breathing Room. These virtual meetings are free for anyone wanting to join a comforting space and share their feelings. People can discuss racial trauma, oppression, and create awareness on aggressions they have endured.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

