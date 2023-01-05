Read full article on original website
Related
Dear Abby: My daughter is an unfit mother
DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have always had a big hand in helping our daughter “Lauren” raise her three kids, ages 5, 10 and 15. She has moved in with us and out many times. About a year ago, she decided she would not do it again. Instead, she moved in with a boyfriend. The kids tried it there but told us, “We don’t want to live there.” They don’t feel safe because there are so many strangers and so many parties there. My daughter decided to let the kids live full time with us, and she now visits us...
Dear Abby: I got sober and lost my friends
DEAR ABBY: I recently went out to a bar with some friends. I was the designated driver because I no longer drink. I had a drinking problem, but I have been sober for almost seven years. The majority of the people I socialize with are supportive of my sobriety — except one. I have been good friends with a guy for several years. The problem is his girlfriend. She keeps mocking me for not drinking. She thinks it’s all in my head and has said so to my face. I usually ignore her, but on this particular night, when it was...
Dear Abby: My half-sister hates me
DEAR ABBY: I have been trying to develop a relationship with my half-sister, and I’m getting very mixed messages. She is mostly polite and distant. But then there are times she’ll disinvite me from her child’s birthday party or “unfriend” me on Facebook, etc. She explains later that she did it out of anxiety, and she seems worried about being hurt. She has an excuse every time I ask to get together. see also Dear Abby: I’m cheating on my wife with a co-worker I know she’s affected by our father dying of cancer when she was young (she was 10 or 11),...
4 Common Habits a Couples Therapist Is Begging You To Stop for the Sake of Your Relationship
With some reflection on a current or past relationship, you might be able to guess a few of the worst things to say or do to a partner—like name-call or criticize them in an argument, or offer up an ultimatum. But many of the bad habits that can break down a relationship over time are far less obvious or intentional in action.
Mom Refusing To Spend $355 on Friend's Lavish Birthday Backed: 'Not Coming'
"Should I even need to explain my personal financial situation in such detail to people over a glorified birthday party?" said the poster on Mumsnet.
Dear Abby: My mother-in-law is mean to my children
DEAR ABBY: My husband is the oldest of five, with four younger adult sisters. Many people ask if he’s the “favorite” since he’s the firstborn and the only male, but it couldn’t be further from the truth. My mother-in-law favors her daughters to the point of almost ignoring my husband. When it comes to grandchildren, she’s obsessed with her daughters’ children and pretty much ignores our children’s existence. She visits the others 10 times for every one visit to ours. When my husband has spoken to her about it, she says she just “doesn’t see it.” Our children have been hurt...
Five signs that your relationship isn’t working, according to a therapist
A sex and relationship therapist has revealed the signs a relationship might be on the rocks - including partners not having ‘their back ‘ and not asking them questions.Lauren Consul, 34, has revealed the five signs a relationship is on the demise - including not maintaining curiosity about your partner and your words and actions not aligning.She said that some couples can feel like roommates as they “lose curiosity and stop asking questions”.Lauren said getting stuck in the content during arguments, rather than talking about the deeper underlying meaning of the argument.She says being unwilling to take responsibility for the...
Dear Abby: I found out my grandpa’s shocking secret
DEAR ABBY: While doing some genealogy research during the pandemic, I came across my maternal grandfather’s death certificate. I knew he had died at a fairly young age during the Depression. But I was shocked to learn that he had committed suicide by carbon monoxide poisoning in his car in the garage of their home. His little restaurant was not doing well, and money was scarce. I imagine he was desperate and depressed. My mother had anxiety issues, which may have been the result of her father’s suicide or a genetic issue. Should I share this information with my adult children?...
Dear Abby: My daughter married a narcissist
DEAR ABBY: My daughter is married to a textbook narcissist. He’s controlling, easily offended and creates drama out of the most innocent scenarios. There is never enough you can do for him, and he never gets enough praise. We have put up with him for the sake of a relationship with my daughter and three grandchildren. My daughter adores him and goes along with everything he dishes out. She has no friends except online. He alienated all her friends and has tried to distance her from her family as well. Before her marriage she had many friends and enjoyed an active...
Dear Penny: Can My Lazy Husband Take My Pension if We Divorce?
A couple, together 20 years but not really a couple anymore, is together because they can’t afford to get a divorce. She retired after 30 years of hell from her employer and gets a pension. Both get Social Security. Is he entitled to any of her pension when he didn't earn it?
Dear Abby: My fiancee insists on bringing her parents on our honeymoon
DEAR ABBY: My wife and I have assisted a local youngster who was abandoned at birth and bounced through foster care. We helped him finish college and start his first job. Here’s the problem: “Samuel” has become engaged to an attractive, professional woman my wife and I both like. However, he just told us she insists upon bringing her parents on the honeymoon. Her parents feel strongly that they should go, even to the extent of arguing with Samuel about it. I have never heard of anything like this. His fiancee is 28 years old. I’m very wary about it. What...
How to Know If Your Partner is ‘Quiet Quitting’ Your Relationship
The first two months of 22-year-old Harshit Prajapati’s relationship when he was 18 felt straight out of a romance novel — from going on regular dates and having profound conversations to finding ways to make each other feel special, it felt like he had met his soul mate.
Pregnant Woman Horrified After Family Disappointment Over Unborn Child's Gender
What is a person to do when a gender reveal goes horribly wrong?. Photo byPhoto by Tony Luginsland on UnsplashonUnsplash. Though people have been having babies since the beginning of time, something that has grown in popularity is the gender reveal party.
My son-in-law began to lose weight – doctors thought it was cancer but the truth was even worse
A HEARTBROKEN dad has told how his son-in-law died suddenly on New Year's Day from an incurable rare disease. Jason Tolson, 30, had been complaining of muscle aches, hair loss and joint pain and was rapidly losing weight. He was taken to hospital six weeks ago after his health deteriorated...
Wife on home visits: "My husband's family stays each weekend; I have to clean and cook for 5"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having your relatives visit once in a while can be overwhelming, particularly if there's more than one person staying overnight in your home. But when you get visits every weekend from several people, stress can add up, and it will tell on the relationship between spouses.
Narcissistic Parenting
Narcissistic parenting is a style of parenting characterized by a parent’s exaggerated sense of self-importance, need for admiration, and lack of empathy. Narcissistic parents are often excessively critical of their children and are quick to point out their flaws. They may also withhold love and affection from their children as a way to control them.
psychologytoday.com
The Key to Good Intimacy
Intimacy helps you feel connected in your relationship. The key to true intimacy is communication. There are 10+ steps one can take to improve communication and thereby intimacy. Intimacy is an important part of relationships. In John Gottman’s research, he found that couples have better connection and relationship satisfaction when...
Woman uninvites her husband from her birthday trip to spend the time with his sister instead
Pyramids In Egypt Under A Blue SkyPhoto byOsama ElsayedonUnsplash. When you want to go on a special trip, if you are married you generally will take along your partner. However, there are some that would rather spend this time with a friend and that can cause some issues.
Reddit user asks if she was wrong to wear 'colossally large' engagement ring to a relative's engagement party
A Reddit user recently sought advice on the social media site about the proper etiquette concerning her engagement ring at another family member's engagement party. Here's what happened.
intheknow.com
Girlfriend ‘overspent’ on family vacation, refuses to go on another one: ‘It was a disaster’
A woman doesn’t want to go on vacation with her boyfriend’s family again. She explained the situation on Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum. Her boyfriend’s family booked a chalet in 2021. It was supposed to be no more than £300 per person. But things couldn’t have gone worse.
Comments / 0