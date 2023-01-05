Read full article on original website
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersNew Albany, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Reports – Williams to return for 2023 seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State strength & conditioning assistant leaving to lead S&C for Sun Belt program
A member of Ohio State’s coaching staff officially joined another program. Quinn Barham will be working with a different team next season. Barham was Ohio State’s Assistant Director of Strength and Conditioning since Jan. 2016. Barham has now joined the staff at Coastal Carolina and had the assistant tag taken out of his name.
Ohio State Football: Ryan Day is on the hot seat
The Ohio State football team has done a lot of good with Ryan Day as their head coach. He has made the College Football Playoff in three of the four seasons he’s led the program. He led the team to the National Championship Game in 2020 as well. 2022...
Michigan Daily
Michigan falls to Iowa, 94-85, allowing most points of the season
When a high-powered offense clashes with a staunch defense, there’s always a good chance fireworks will erupt. As the No. 14 Michigan women’s basketball team hosted No. 16 Iowa, an eruption was precisely what the Wolverines were hoping to avoid. And for the first 15 minutes of play, it looked like Michigan (13-3 overall, 3-2 Big Ten) might be able to do that. But by the time the dust settled — and the Hawkeyes (12-4, 4-1) took over — the Wolverines’ defense faltered in a 94-85 loss.
Michigan Daily
The Daily men’s basketball beat predicts Michigan-Michigan State
The Michigan men’s basketball team heads to East Lansing Saturday looking to defend its 3-0 conference record against arch rival Michigan State. With the Spartans riding a five game win streak and in-state bragging rights on the line for both sides, The Daily’s men’s basketball beat predicts the outcome:
Michigan Daily
Checking in on Michigan before the USNTDP exhibition
Before the second half of its season officially gets underway, the No. 7 Michigan hockey team will get a chance to tune up in Friday’s exhibition contest against the U.S. National Team Development Program. But as the Wolverines return to the ice, the lineup they roll out will significantly differ.
Maryland, No. 24 Ohio State meet after tough losses
Losing by a lot or a little, it doesn’t matter to Maryland coach Kevin Willard. It’s perhaps a healthy way
Michigan Daily
Bufkin’s defensive strides key to Michigan’s ongoing success
As the Michigan men’s basketball team set up on defense against Penn State, sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin was emphatically calling out to his teammates and directing the unit. His leadership wasn’t unexpected, but where he was leading from was — the scorer’s table. Standing at the...
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths- The Ohio State University: Not “a failed presidency,” by itself, but a failing university
Author’s note: occasionally in Columbus and especially by OSU football fans, I am alleged to be anti-OSU. Nothing could be farther than the truth—I strive since 2004 for students, faculty colleagues, and highly qualified staff, none of whom receive the respect and rewards they deserve. That remains my goal.
Eleven Warriors
Jason Moore, Lincoln Kienholz and Brandon Inniss Named Gatorade Players of the Year, Peyton Woodyard to Commit Saturday
A trio of Ohio State signees were named Gatorade Players of the Year on Friday. Five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss was named the top player in Florida, four-star quarterback Lincoln Kienholz earned those honors in South Dakota and Jason Moore was selected as Maryland’s Gatorade Player of the Year as the top high school football player in every state was honored.
Michigan Daily
This time around, Michigan hopes to contain Caitlin Clark at Crisler
Caitlin Clark is coming to town. The nation’s third-leading scorer is bringing the rest of No. 16 Iowa with her, of course, but the bulk of the basketball world’s focus is on Clark — as it has been for the past two-and-a-half years. There’s good reason for...
Breaking: Ohio State's Miyan Williams Announces Decision On His Future
Ohio State will lose quarterback CJ Stroud to the 2023 NFL Draft this off-season, so it's vital for the Buckeyes that a few veteran leaders stick around for another year. Luckily, Ryan Day is getting his wish. Ohio State running back Miyan Williams will not be departing to the NFL with ...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Massive Return
On Thursday afternoon, the Ohio State Buckeyes received some great news about a key player. Running back Miyan Williams, who came up big for the Buckeyes after TreVeyon Henderson went down with injury, is coming back for another season. In a post on Twitter, Williams confirmed he'll be back for Ohio State in 2023.
Ohio State basketball: Buckeyes lose Zed Key with shoulder sprain
Ohio State basketball saw a pair of starters get hurt early in the first half against No. 1 Purdue. Buckeyes forward Zed Key left the game early in the first quarter with a shoulder sprain and it was announced by the team he would not return. Key has suffered from shoulder issues this season. After Ohio State played Duke on Nov. 30, Zey was seen with ice and a wrap around his shoulder.
WATCH: All-American Bowl Day 2 Practice Film of Ohio State QB Lincoln Kienholz
SAN ANTONIO — 247Sports is on-site at the 2023 All-American Bowl, which is the premier high school All-Star Game featuring the top class of 2023 prospects from across the country. Here is some footage from day two of Pierre (SD) T.F. Riggs four-star quarterback and Ohio State signee Lincoln Kienholz.
Delaware Gazette
OSU facility back on track
Plans for construction of the highly-anticipated Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center facility in Powell are back on track as Powell City Council listened to an ordinance for an amended final development plan during Tuesday’s meeting. The facility, which is to be located on approximately 30 acres at 7071...
New Sheetz location coming to central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is expanding with a new location in central Ohio. Sheetz will open its 21st Columbus location on Tuesday near Polaris Fashion Place at 920 Polaris Pkwy. The company said the new spot opens to the public at 8 a.m. with free self-serve coffee and […]
Michigan Daily
From the Editors: The Michigan Daily takes on two Editors-in-Chief
We write to you, as a team, excited, ambitious and humbled to announce that this year, The Michigan Daily will have two Editors-in-Chief. We believe this is a vital and necessary step for The Daily’s future. Since 2020, The Daily has expanded its top leadership team by one role each year. Under former Editor-in-Chief Claire Hao, the position of a Digital Managing Editor was created to edit and manage the increasingly prolific digital sections of our paper. In the fall of 2022, with the election of former Editor-in-Chief Paige Hodder, the single position of Managing Editor was split into a team of two editors.
NBC4 Columbus
Bills CB: Damar Hamlin awake at hospital
Suspect sought in 2020 killing of teen in north Columbus. Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for information to help solve the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in September of 2020. Woman hospitalized after being shot in head, leg. A woman was taken to a local hospital after being...
Record-Herald
Longtime hairstylist celebrates retirement
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — December 31 marked the last day of business for one of the community’s staples, Cindy’s Hair Creations, owned by Cindy Lemaster. For 56 years, Lemaster has worked a fulfilling and memorable career in the cosmetology industry. She started her journey in 1966, earning...
3 Places To Get Greek Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places. If you're in central Ohio, you should consider visiting this restaurant. To start, customers say you can't go wrong with the saganaki (flaming goat cheese) or avgolemono, which is a creamy and delicious chicken, lemon, and rice soup. As for entrees, check out the lamb chops (which are charbroiled and marinated in olive oil, lemon, and Greek herbs), pastitsio (a Greek-style lasagna with meat sauce, spices, and grated cheeses that's topped with a bechamel sauce), and lamb Parnassos (a wine and lamb stock stew with lamb, fresh tomato, onion, mushroom, and zucchini). If you have room for dessert, check out the Greek custard or baklava.
