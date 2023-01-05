ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After Burlington OKs incentives package, county commissioners will be asked later in Jan. to provide $630K for Alamance Foods expansion

rhinotimes.com

County Adds Not 1, Not 2, Not 3, Not 4 – but 5 MWBE Positions In One Fell Swoop

Anyone who was worried that Guilford County government wasn’t taking a lack of minority-owned company participation in county contracts seriously enough can rest much easier now. On Thursday, Jan. 5, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, out of the blue, made the stunning move of creating five new county...
WRAL

Orange County's 2023 living wage announced

Orange County Living Wage (OCLW) announced Friday its updated living wages for 2023, impacting around 9,000 workers. The board announced the 2023 living wage for hourly workers is now $16.60 per hour or $15.10 for employers who pay least half of their employee's health insurance costs. North Carolina's current minimum...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro business owners react to State Street social district

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The point of a social district is to bring people and money to an area. In the past 24-hours, Greensboro City Council members shot down an expansion in downtown, which would’ve included Center City Park and the Tanger Center. Part of their reasoning was there aren’t any retail shops in that […]
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs19news

Five counties added to fire ant quarantine zone

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Five counties have been added to an existing quarantine zone that aims to slow the spread of several types of fire ants. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services tracks the Solenopsis invicta, Solenopsis richteri and hybrid species of fire ants, which pose a threat to crops and agricultural equipment and may impact livestock and wildlife.
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX8 News

Final piece of Greensboro Urban Loop could open this month

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you live or traverse northern and eastern Greensboro, you will have a much faster available route in the very near future. The final section of the Greensboro Urban Loop, aka Interstate 840 – the decades-in-the-making necklace that unites the pearls of Interstates 73, 40 and 85 with U.S. 421, U.S. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Forsyth County will take over animal shelter, unable to reach an agreement

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County plans to take over the animal shelter in April, officials announced Wednesday. This comes after the County and Humane Society couldn't agree on a new contract. In October of 2022, the Humane Society asked for $1.8 million to run the shelter or it...
chapelboro.com

Hillsborough Mayor Pro Tem Matt Hughes Shares Statement Following DWI Charge

Matt Hughes, a Town of Hillsborough commissioner and a leader in North Carolina’s Democratic Party, was recently arrested by Chapel Hill Police for driving while impaired. Records from the local police department reflect an incident during the early morning hours of Thursday, December 29. Hughes was seen at 1670 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, the Walgreens pharmacy off the popular road, at 3:18 a.m.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
FOX8 News

Guilford County school board to consider nominee for District 3 seat after rejecting GOP’s last nominee, but will it be the same person?

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The Guilford County Board of Education on Tuesday night will consider – for the second time – a candidate to fill its open seat from District 3. You may recall that on Dec. 13 the board rejected the nomination of teacher Michael Logan to fill the seat vacated when Republican Pat […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Closed landmark deli in Oberlin Village faces uncertain future

A landmark deli and grocery on Raleigh's Oberlin road now faces an uncertain future after closing last November. It's roots go back more than a 100 years in the historically black community. A landmark deli and grocery on Raleigh's Oberlin road now faces an uncertain future after closing last November....
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Parts of Silas Creek Parkway to remain closed into the weekend in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Parts of Silas Creek Parkway will remain closed through Friday and the rest of the weekend, according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities Department. The closure is currently affecting the southbound lanes of Silas Creek Parkway in between the intersections of Miller Street and Lockland Avenue. The closures began in the area […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

