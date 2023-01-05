Read full article on original website
Highway 175 Closes as the Waters of the Russian River Rise
As of 5:00 p.m. today, Caltrans has confirmed that State Route 175, the east-west corridor between Hopland and Lake County, has closed due to flooding. The earliest estimate for reopening is Monday, January 9 around 11:00 a.m. In the last few hours, multiple major thoroughfares in Mendocino County have been...
Oak Tree Cracks in Half Blocking Hopland’s University Road
Hopland firefighters and Mendocino County Roads staff are hard at work this afternoon after a large oak tree fell and fell across Hopland’s University Road. The California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicates the incident began around 11:19 a.m. when an oak tree, described as four feet in diameter, fell and blocked the roadway.
Floodwaters from the Garcia River Close Highway 1 North of Point Arena
Caltrans has announced that Highway 1 has closed north of Point Area after the Garcia River breached its banks and flooded the roadway. Caltrans estimates the earliest the roadway will reopen is sometime next week. This closure is one of a handful in Mendocino County that is commonplace during times...
Lake Mendocino Rising: Winter Storms Ease Drought Concerns But Renew Fears of Flood
On a soggy weekend, all eyes are on Lake Mendocino, the rapidly filling reservoir behind Coyote Dam north of Ukiah. The surging east fork of the Russian River is fast filling up the lake, promising to end three years of drought conditions with current levels on Saturday reaching close to 100 percent of the target water supply level for the coming year, according to local and state water officials.
Winter weather resources for Mendocino County and beyond: flooding, power outages, road closures, and essential info
MENDOCINO Co., 1/7/23 — For more than six years here The Mendocino Voice, we’ve provided breaking news on wildfires, power shutoffs, floods, road closures, and other emergency situations. Beyond updates on current conditions, we’ve published information on preparedness and prevention, compiled resources for people who endure both the immediate hazards of natural disasters, and the ensuing economic crisis and mental duress that can come with these emergencies.
Somehow a Hatchback Found Itself Atop a Lake County Roundabout
The risks of the road are ever-present for North Coast residents. But, sometimes the results of a traffic accident are not scary or tragic, but just plain wacky. Today, just before 1:00 p.m., a Nissan Sentra hatchback approached the roundabout in the Lake County town of Nice where State Route 20 intersects with the Nice-Lucerne Cutoff.
More Wild Weather Coming: County of Mendocino Warns Russian River and Navarro River Will Flood
Additional significant winter weather events are projected to impact Mendocino County over the weekend and into next week. Significant additional rainfall is forecast across the County along with moderate to high winds. Recent rainfall events have left the soil very saturated, making it more likely that trees will fall. Residents should be prepared for potential power outages, avoid nonessential travel, and are urged to take necessary precautions immediately. It is highly advisable to have a supply of food, water, medications, fuel for generators, and other essential items on hand.
Russian River Valley braces to evacuate as nearly 40 feet of water is projected to flood the area
Communities along the Russian River Valley are gearing up to evacuate as another stormy weekend lies ahead.
Flash Flood Watch for the Area of the August Complex in Parts of Trinity County and Mendocino County
According to the National Weather Service in Eureka at 10:55 a.m., “A flash flood watch has been issued for the August Complex in southern Trinity county and northeast Mendocino county from 4pm Saturday through 7am Sunday. This highlights the potential for Debris Flow in heavy rain and thunderstorms.”. The...
Despite delayed Russian River flood risk, evacuation warnings remain in place
SONOMA COUNTY -- Officials in Sonoma County on Friday reminded residents living along the Russian River that an evacuation warning for the area from Healdsburg to Jenner remains in effect.The evacuation warning was originally issued by the Sonoma County Sheriff early Wednesday evening as the bomb cyclone storm began dumping rain on the region.On Friday, officials said the current forecast predicts the Russian River will reach 32 feet on Sunday night. The following round of rain beginning Monday is expected to possibly raise the river's level to 39 feet or higher Tuesday night after 7 p.m. Residents are advised...
Evacuation Warnings Issued For Russian River Valley Ahead of Likely Weekend Flooding
The entire Bay Area is once again under a Flood Watch starting on Saturday, as two more storm systems head into the region, and low-lying areas along the Russian River are now under evacuation warnings. On Thursday evening, the Sonoma County Operational Area Emergency Operations Center issued an evacuation warning...
Sonoma County, Dry Creek tribe poised to extend agreement banning casinos near Petaluma for another decade
A longstanding agreement between Sonoma County and the Dry Creek Rancheria Band of Pomo Indians is poised to be extended another decade, preventing the tribe from building a casino near Petaluma’s southern border until at least 2035. “We have come a long way in our intergovernmental relationships and this...
Flooding is expected to get worse in North Bay, Russian River
The flooding is expected to get worse along the Russian River in the North Bay's Guerneville. Tom Vacar keeps an eye on the rising water.
Update: Sonoma County Sheriff issues evacuation warning along Russian River
SONOMA -- The Sonoma County Sheriff issued an evacuation warning for the area along the Russian River from Healdsburg to Jenner Wednesday night, according to authorities.The sheriff's Twitter account posted the warning shortly after 5 p.m. According to the Sonoma County Sheriff, the current forecast predicts the river will crest at 33 feet on Thursday night, January 5, into the early hours on Friday, January 6. The river is predicted to recede below flood stage on Friday afternoon. However, the river is predicted to flood again at 40 feet the night of Sunday, January 8, into Monday, January 9. The sheriff...
Crews respond quickly to reports of storm-damaged boats in Bodega Bay, Petaluma
SONOMA COUNTY – Emergency crews in Sonoma County responded to two incidents Thursday involving boats damaged by the massive atmospheric river storm that struck the Bay Area.Around 11:30 a.m., California State Parks alerted the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office about a sailboat at Bodega Harbor had run aground and was stuck on the rocks near Port Bodega. An investigation determined that the boat became dislodged from its anchor due to weather and sea conditions.A deputy with the Marine Unit went into the water to check the boat's hull and found it was leaking fuel and chemicals into the water. Crews with...
Photo essay: High surf, large swells follow storm in Mendocino County
MENDOCINO Co, CA, 1/5/23 — If ever there was a day to avoid the beach in Mendocino County, this Thursday is the one. On the heels of another atmospheric river storm sweeping through California Wednesday, Mendocino and the North Coast now face unusually high surf and large swells. The...
Wild Waves Continue to Batter the North Coast (Video)
Wild weather is once again battering the coastal areas from Mendocino County north at least to the Oregon border. During the last week, Shelter Cove Fire Department reported “dangerous surf conditions” along their coastline. They posted on their Instagram account, “Waves have already damaged 4 homes and can easily wash people and pets off the rocks. The BLM day use areas and beaches have [been] temporarily closed by SCFD until the dangerous conditions subside.”
One Dies After Vehicle Overturns Northeast of Point Arena
We bring sad news this morning after a traffic accident resulted in a fatality around 7:45 a.m. on Mountain View Road. Initial reports indicated a pickup truck was overturned on the 41000 block of Mountain View Road where a party was reportedly trapped in the vehicle and required extrication. When...
Power outages reported across portions of Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Thousands of Lake County residents were out of power on Wednesday and into Thursday as the result of the powerful winter storm hitting the region. Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s online outage center included a map that showed many areas of California were impacted by outages as a result of the stormy weather.
[UPDATE 10:15 p.m.: NB 101 Closed at Mendo/Sonoma Line] Highways and Byways Throughout the Emerald Triangle and Beyond
Most major highways are open but there are numerous reports of small road hazards. However, Highway 101 is closed north of Trinidad and Highway 1 is closed in south Mendocino County. But that could change as the storm’s full force is just now slamming into the area. Many local...
