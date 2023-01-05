SONOMA COUNTY – Emergency crews in Sonoma County responded to two incidents Thursday involving boats damaged by the massive atmospheric river storm that struck the Bay Area.Around 11:30 a.m., California State Parks alerted the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office about a sailboat at Bodega Harbor had run aground and was stuck on the rocks near Port Bodega. An investigation determined that the boat became dislodged from its anchor due to weather and sea conditions.A deputy with the Marine Unit went into the water to check the boat's hull and found it was leaking fuel and chemicals into the water. Crews with...

