DEVELOPING: Columbus Government Center evacuated
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Government Center is being evacuated, Mayor Skip Henderson confirms. The center evacuated as of 10:25 a.m. due to a fire alarm. This building houses courts as well as some city government offices, including the mayor’s office. There is no further information available at this time. WRBL News 3 will […]
Red Light Safety Program expands in Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Phenix City expanded its Red Light Safety Program by adding additional cameras to monitor traffic and keep the roads safer at busy intersections. The city contracted Verra Mobility, a third-party company, to maintain the camera systems and infrastructure. Since implementing the program and installing cameras about 10 years ago, Phenix City […]
Piedmont Columbus Regional, Georgia DPH, The Food Mill give out free health info, fresh produce
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Friday, Piedmont Columbus Regional, the Georgia Department of Public Health and The Food Mill teamed up to do a pop-up event, said Tenaya Stecker, the mobile farmers market director for The Food Mill. Two vehicles owned by Piedmont Healthcare and The Food Mill stood in a parking lot at the […]
BREAKING: Homicide investigation underway in North Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Saturday night homicide investigation is underway in North Columbus. Multiple units from the Columbus Police Department are on the scene. The entire area is blocked off with crime scene tape. Muscogee County Coroner, Buddy Bryan has confirmed a homicide at Springcreek Village at 8082 Veterans Parkway near Williams Road. This […]
WTVM
Heavy police presence on Hawthrone Dr. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is a heavy police presence on Hawthrone Drive in Columbus. Several squad cars with the Columbus Police Department have been spotted in the 2900 block of Hawthrone Drive. There is no official word for the presence at this time. However, crime scene tape is up...
COLUMBUS: Police presence near Floyd Road and Hunter Road
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — There is police presence near the corner of Floyd and Hunter Road. Police tape is surrounding a vehicle located in front of the “Da Grill King.” This is a developing story. Stick with WRBL News 3 on-air and online as more details become available.
Sunday Conversation: First Baptist Church Senior Pastor Jimmy Elder offers his prayer for Columbus in the new year
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Sunday Conversation continues into 2023 with First Baptist Church Senior Pastor Jimmy Elder. He talks about the community he now calls home and what is so unique about Columbus. Elder also shares his prayer for Columbus going into the new year.
Alabama man killed when van collides with truck and overturns
An Alabama man was killed Friday night whe the van in which he was riding struck a truck and overturned, Alabama troopers said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:51 p.m. Friday, and claimed the life of an Opelika, Alabama, man. Gudiel A. Lopez, 26, was fatally injured when the...
WTVM
Columbus Police Department issuing fines for false alarms
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is cracking down on people who make false alarms. Police say they had been responding to about 20,000 calls on average, but those numbers are falling. The False Alarm Reduction Program, or FARP, is in place to decrease the number of police...
Phenix City adds additional red light cameras to Crawford Road, Opelika Road intersection
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Phenix City officials contracted with Verra Mobility to add additional red light cameras at the intersection of Crawford Road and Opelika Road, according to the City of Phenix City. The expansion is part of Phenix City’s Red Light Traffic Safety Program. The city says the program aims to enforce red […]
CPD and MCSO aid statewide operation targeting gang activity resulting in several local arrests
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS), along with over 100 state, federal, local agencies conducted warrant searches, 4th Ademendment searches, parol searches, and field interview with multiple verified gang members across Georgia between Dec. 5-9, 2022. The statewide operation resulted in the following: The Columbus Police Department and the Muscogee […]
WTVM
Escaped Alabama inmate captured on Mahan Drive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An escaped Alabama inmate has been captured on Mahan Drive in Columbus. On Jan. 3, 53-year-old Linwood Harris escaped from police custody during a work detail in Montgomery. The suspect stole a vehicle and then fled the area. Police say on Jan. 5, after a patrol...
Alabama father killed, 3 injured in crash near Auburn
A Friday evening crash near Auburn killed one man and injured three others, officials said. Gudiel A. Lopez, of Opelika, died at the scene of the crash on U.S. 280, two miles east of Auburn, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Lopez was a passenger in a Ford van...
WTVM
One person injured in Columbus shooting on Hawthorne drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Late Friday night, there was a heavy police presence on Hawthorne Drive, in Columbus. Multiple squad cars with the Columbus Police Department were spotted along the 2900 block of Hawthorne Drive. According to authorities, one male was injured and is in critical condition. The male victim...
WTVM
Harris County holds first commissioner meeting of new year
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - During the first commissioner meeting of 2023, Scott Lightsey was seated as the new commissioner for District 1, Rob Grant was seated as a continuing commissioner for District 2, and Greg Gantt was seated as the new commissioner for District 3. Commissioner Lightsey’s, Gantt’s, and Grant’s...
WTVM
Uptown Columbus announces a series of spring events
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus is excited to announce a robust spring event schedule. Returning to this year’s event lineup are several local favorites. Uptown’s Spring Food Truck Festival, Riverfest, and Uptown’s Beer and Wine Festival are amongst the returning festivals, this spring. On April 1,...
WTVM
16-year-old Columbus high schooler dead after accidental shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The family of a 16-year-old boy in Columbus who accidentally shot himself says they’re struggling to not just cope with his death but also to pay for his funeral. While working to make ends meet, the victim’s father says he’s dedicated the rest of HIS...
WTVM
Lee County Humane Society waiving fees due to pet overflow
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Humane Society is at maximum capacity and needs your help fostering or adopting their dogs at the shelter to avoid having to euthanize them. The shelter had nine intakes - seven strays and two surrenders just yesterday. Due to the overcrowding, many...
WEATHER UPDATE: 3 tornadoes confirmed in Georgia
Atlanta is waking up Wednesday to the same heavy rain it fell asleep to, but it won’t last all day.
CPD conducts DUI detail resulting in over 20 DUI’s and 30 arrests
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – During December 2022, the Columbus Police Department’s Bureau of Patrol Services conducted a DUI detail on nine pre-selected dates, where officers patrolled several locations in Columbus and conducted multiple traffic stops. The DUI detail resulted in the following: According to CPD, the primary goal of the DUI detail is to educate […]
