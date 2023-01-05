PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 70 in Plumas County has been reduced to one lane with traffic control after a rock slide Saturday. According to the Caltrans Quickmap for District 2, the rock slide took place approximately one mile east of the Feather River Bridge in Plumas County. One-way traffic control measures are in effect for the impacted stretch of the highway while crews work to clean up the slide. There is currently no estimate when work to clear the slide will be finished.

PLUMAS COUNTY, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO