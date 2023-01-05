Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Winter storm crashes tree into house
HAMILTON CITY, Calif. - One family had a close call Wednesday night when a tree fell on their house while they were sleeping. The homeowner, Steve Mayo, has lived in the Forest Ranch home for 26 years. Mayo told Action News Now he and his wife went to bed around...
actionnewsnow.com
Downed tree forced road closures in Paradise
PARADISE, Calif. - Elliot Road in Paradise between Maxwell Road and Clark Road was closed due to a tree blocking the road, bringing down power lines with it. As of 12 p.m., more than 850 people in Paradise are without power, according to the PG&E outage map. There is no estimated time of power being restored.
Rain-soaked Californians warned of more flooding ahead
The National Weather Service is advising Californians to prepare for more flooding as a massive storm system is expected to reach the Bay Area on Monday.
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 70 reduced to one lane after rock slide, traffic controls in place
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 70 in Plumas County has been reduced to one lane with traffic control after a rock slide Saturday. According to the Caltrans Quickmap for District 2, the rock slide took place approximately one mile east of the Feather River Bridge in Plumas County. One-way traffic control measures are in effect for the impacted stretch of the highway while crews work to clean up the slide. There is currently no estimate when work to clear the slide will be finished.
In 1997, California was devastated by historic floods
If you lived in the Bay Area in 1997, one memory probably jumps to mind: flooding.
actionnewsnow.com
Large wave slams into a California home causing 'extensive damage'
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, California (KSBW) -- A large window completely destroyed, a patio wiped out, a home off Yankee Point Drive was left with ‘extensive damages’ Thursday. With waves reaching up to 50 feet from the Carmel Highlands to Pebble Beach, Monterey County officials say they are keeping a close eye on the swells. A home in the Carmel Highlands was slammed by a 50-foot wave according to CAL Fire, KSBW was able to get an exclusive inside look at the damages.
actionnewsnow.com
Local emergency proclamation issued in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Butte County has issued a local emergency proclamation due to the ongoing storm hitting Northern California. “By issuing an emergency proclamation, we are taking proactive steps to ensure regulations that may hinder response and recovery efforts are waived,” said Andy Pickett, Butte County Chief Administrative Officer said. “The emergency proclamation also provides access to financial assistance opportunities for reimbursement of costs associated to response and recovery.”
California braces for another week of heavy rain amid outages, flooding, deaths
More atmospheric rivers will plummet the West with heavy rain and wind again next week. What is atmospheric rain? How much rain with California receive next week?
actionnewsnow.com
Windy weather knocks down historic Chico tree
CHICO, Calif. - Heavy rainfall and windy weather this week caused a massive Heritage Oak Tree to fall in Chico. It fell near the alternative homeless camp site on the corner of Eaton and Cohasset Rd. The tree is known as Eaton Oak and is believed to be over 250...
GV Wire
Overnight Storm Brought 106 MPH Wind Gust. Thunderstorms Forecast for Valley.
Wednesday’s overnight storm brought wind gusts peaking at 40 to 45 mph across the Valley and a mighty gust of 106 mph that was recorded at 10:13 p.m. at the Grapevine’s peak on Interstate 5, National Weather Service meteorologist Bill South said Thursday. The atmospheric river that took...
ktbb.com
More than 33,000 without power as storm slams into California
(LOS ANGELES) -- With more than 15 million people across California under flood alerts, heavy rain will return to the state on Saturday after an overnight pause. Over 33,000 customers across California are without power as the state continues to be walloped by an ongoing atmospheric river. The state's coastal cities of Aptos and Capitola continue to deal with significant impacts from multiple rounds of rain and coastal flooding. Coastal roads have been partially washed away with many businesses and homes flooded.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico crews see minimal damage after night of gusty wind
CHICO, Calif. - Chico crews were out cleaning up gutters and a handful of fallen trees, but they say they only got five calls in all. They say that’s due, in part, to an aggressive program they work at year-round to prevent big problems during big storms. “Over the...
More heavy rain headed for Southern California
Another major storm is headed to Southern California this week, with threats of gusty winds, flooding and hazardous driving conditions. “The storm for Monday-Tuesday is looking stronger than our recent storm, with potentially damaging winds and heavy rain,” according to the National Weather Service. In Los Angeles and Ventura counties, rainfall is expected to begin […]
abc10.com
TIMELINE | Here's what to expect for the next storm hitting Northern California
CALIFORNIA, USA — The bomb cyclone finally made its anticipated appearance Wednesday evening dumping heavy rain along the California coastline and Bay Area. Although the valley did receive a healthy amount or rain, the storm's biggest concern was with the strong gusts. Valley gusts came in between 35-50 mph, while foothill spots saw up to 71 mph just outside Arnold.
KGET 17
Storm Updates: California battered by a series of storms
(KTXL) — A third atmospheric river drenched Northern California Wednesday and throughout the day on Thursday, leaving hundreds of trees toppled over, and impacting roadways across Northern California. Wednesday evening two people died in this atmospheric river in Northern California. — Click here for live updates. The director of...
actionnewsnow.com
People in Tehama County preparing for floods
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The current winter storm bringing heavy rainfall and wind to our area is expected to bring even more in the coming days. That is leading to active flood watches in Tehama County. People working at the Riverside Crossing Mobile Home and RV Park say they are...
klcc.org
California is getting drenched. So why can't it save water for the drought?
A bomb cyclone hit California this week, knocking out power, downing trees, and dumping massive amounts of water. Some California residents are watching this precious H20 wash away and wondering, why can't we save the water for times when we desperately need it?. The state grapples with drought, but it's...
KDRV
Some storm damage awaits cleanup from atmospheric river, strong wind
SOUTHERN OREGON & NORTHERN CALIFORNIA -- Damaging winds and heavy rains in California have knocked out power to tens of thousands of customers, caused flash flooding and contributed to the deaths of at least two people. Authorities warned residents today to shelter at home in anticipation of flooded roads, toppled...
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - January 6, 2023
The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) is preparing for a series of storms in the next ten days that could potentially bring additional flooding to communities already inundated by recent downpours. The storm battering the state Wednesday was the third in a series of atmospheric river storms that have impacted Northern California in the space of a week.
abc10.com
Exceptional drought conditions wiped away by California winter storm series
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California has been slammed by consecutive storms, and this train of storms has no end in sight. The onslaught of rain and snow has caused extensive flooding in the Central Valley. The potential for dangerous, widespread flooding continues as more storms move in this weekend and beyond. Forecast rain amounts for the next seven days for the valley range from 3 to 6 inches and up to 8 inches for the foothills in Northern California.
Comments / 0