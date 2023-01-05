ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shingletown, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

actionnewsnow.com

Winter storm crashes tree into house

HAMILTON CITY, Calif. - One family had a close call Wednesday night when a tree fell on their house while they were sleeping. The homeowner, Steve Mayo, has lived in the Forest Ranch home for 26 years. Mayo told Action News Now he and his wife went to bed around...
HAMILTON CITY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Downed tree forced road closures in Paradise

PARADISE, Calif. - Elliot Road in Paradise between Maxwell Road and Clark Road was closed due to a tree blocking the road, bringing down power lines with it. As of 12 p.m., more than 850 people in Paradise are without power, according to the PG&E outage map. There is no estimated time of power being restored.
PARADISE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Highway 70 reduced to one lane after rock slide, traffic controls in place

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 70 in Plumas County has been reduced to one lane with traffic control after a rock slide Saturday. According to the Caltrans Quickmap for District 2, the rock slide took place approximately one mile east of the Feather River Bridge in Plumas County. One-way traffic control measures are in effect for the impacted stretch of the highway while crews work to clean up the slide. There is currently no estimate when work to clear the slide will be finished.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Large wave slams into a California home causing 'extensive damage'

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, California (KSBW) -- A large window completely destroyed, a patio wiped out, a home off Yankee Point Drive was left with ‘extensive damages’ Thursday. With waves reaching up to 50 feet from the Carmel Highlands to Pebble Beach, Monterey County officials say they are keeping a close eye on the swells. A home in the Carmel Highlands was slammed by a 50-foot wave according to CAL Fire, KSBW was able to get an exclusive inside look at the damages.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Local emergency proclamation issued in Butte County

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Butte County has issued a local emergency proclamation due to the ongoing storm hitting Northern California. “By issuing an emergency proclamation, we are taking proactive steps to ensure regulations that may hinder response and recovery efforts are waived,” said Andy Pickett, Butte County Chief Administrative Officer said. “The emergency proclamation also provides access to financial assistance opportunities for reimbursement of costs associated to response and recovery.”
actionnewsnow.com

Windy weather knocks down historic Chico tree

CHICO, Calif. - Heavy rainfall and windy weather this week caused a massive Heritage Oak Tree to fall in Chico. It fell near the alternative homeless camp site on the corner of Eaton and Cohasset Rd. The tree is known as Eaton Oak and is believed to be over 250...
CHICO, CA
ktbb.com

More than 33,000 without power as storm slams into California

(LOS ANGELES) -- With more than 15 million people across California under flood alerts, heavy rain will return to the state on Saturday after an overnight pause. Over 33,000 customers across California are without power as the state continues to be walloped by an ongoing atmospheric river. The state's coastal cities of Aptos and Capitola continue to deal with significant impacts from multiple rounds of rain and coastal flooding. Coastal roads have been partially washed away with many businesses and homes flooded.
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Chico crews see minimal damage after night of gusty wind

CHICO, Calif. - Chico crews were out cleaning up gutters and a handful of fallen trees, but they say they only got five calls in all. They say that’s due, in part, to an aggressive program they work at year-round to prevent big problems during big storms. “Over the...
CHICO, CA
KTLA

More heavy rain headed for Southern California

Another major storm is headed to Southern California this week, with threats of gusty winds, flooding and hazardous driving conditions. “The storm for Monday-Tuesday is looking stronger than our recent storm, with potentially damaging winds and heavy rain,” according to the National Weather Service. In Los Angeles and Ventura counties, rainfall is expected to begin […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
abc10.com

TIMELINE | Here's what to expect for the next storm hitting Northern California

CALIFORNIA, USA — The bomb cyclone finally made its anticipated appearance Wednesday evening dumping heavy rain along the California coastline and Bay Area. Although the valley did receive a healthy amount or rain, the storm's biggest concern was with the strong gusts. Valley gusts came in between 35-50 mph, while foothill spots saw up to 71 mph just outside Arnold.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET 17

Storm Updates: California battered by a series of storms

(KTXL) — A third atmospheric river drenched Northern California Wednesday and throughout the day on Thursday, leaving hundreds of trees toppled over, and impacting roadways across Northern California. Wednesday evening two people died in this atmospheric river in Northern California. — Click here for live updates. The director of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

People in Tehama County preparing for floods

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The current winter storm bringing heavy rainfall and wind to our area is expected to bring even more in the coming days. That is leading to active flood watches in Tehama County. People working at the Riverside Crossing Mobile Home and RV Park say they are...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
KDRV

Some storm damage awaits cleanup from atmospheric river, strong wind

SOUTHERN OREGON & NORTHERN CALIFORNIA -- Damaging winds and heavy rains in California have knocked out power to tens of thousands of customers, caused flash flooding and contributed to the deaths of at least two people. Authorities warned residents today to shelter at home in anticipation of flooded roads, toppled...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ca.gov

Lake Oroville Community Update - January 6, 2023

The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) is preparing for a series of storms in the next ten days that could potentially bring additional flooding to communities already inundated by recent downpours. The storm battering the state Wednesday was the third in a series of atmospheric river storms that have impacted Northern California in the space of a week.
OROVILLE, CA
abc10.com

Exceptional drought conditions wiped away by California winter storm series

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California has been slammed by consecutive storms, and this train of storms has no end in sight. The onslaught of rain and snow has caused extensive flooding in the Central Valley. The potential for dangerous, widespread flooding continues as more storms move in this weekend and beyond. Forecast rain amounts for the next seven days for the valley range from 3 to 6 inches and up to 8 inches for the foothills in Northern California.
CALIFORNIA STATE

