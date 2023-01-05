ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

WLTX.com

Clemson claims top spot in ACC with 75-74 win over Pitt

PITTSBURGH — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chase Hunter scored 17 points, Hunter Tyson and PJ Hall added double-doubles and Clemson rallied late to beat Pittsburgh 75-74 on Saturday in a showdown for the top spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Tigers (13-3, 5-0), who have won five straight...
WLTX.com

Clemson will have two veteran defensive lineman back for 2023

CLEMSON, S.C. — There have been a few departures from Clemson's defensive line as the likes of Bresee and Murphy are now gearing up for the NFL Draft. But on Friday, a pair of Tiger defensive linemen announced they are coming back for one final ride in 2023. Tyler...
