Rock Hill, SC

WLTX.com

Quick start leads Tennessee to 43-point blowout over South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Olivier Nkamhoua scored a season-high 21 points on 10-of-10 shooting as No. 8 Tennessee used a quick start to blow out South Carolina 85-42. Nkamhoua hit all five of his attempts in Tuesday night's win over Mississippi State and continued his perfect run against the Gamecocks.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Clemson claims top spot in ACC with 75-74 win over Pitt

PITTSBURGH — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chase Hunter scored 17 points, Hunter Tyson and PJ Hall added double-doubles and Clemson rallied late to beat Pittsburgh 75-74 on Saturday in a showdown for the top spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Tigers (13-3, 5-0), who have won five straight...
CLEMSON, SC
coladaily.com

Dutch Fork running back Jarvis Green named S.C. Gatorade Player of the Year

Jarvis Green continued his transition to boys’ basketball at Dutch Fork High School on Friday, as honors from football continue to be bestowed upon him. Gatorade named the Clemson University signee its 2022 South Carolina Football Player of the Year. The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguished Green as South Carolina’s best high school football player.
IRMO, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former South Carolina RB Rashad Amos announces transfer commitment

Former South Carolina RB Rashad Amos has found his new team. Less than a week after it was reported that Amos was entering the transfer portal, Amos has revealed he will continue his college football career in the MAC. Amos tweeted that he is committed to Miami (Ohio). Amos, out...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Lucas welcomes new Gamecocks to Columbia

For all the talk about who’s left the South Carolina Gamecocks football team, it’s worth a reminder: Several highly-rated prospects reported to campus on Wednesday. Defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Sterling Lucas played a significant part in recruiting a few of them, including Desmond Umeozulu, Monteque Rhames, Grayson Howard and Maurice Brown. Umeozulu and Rhames will join Lucas’ position group.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Associated Press

South Carolina's Beamer gets big raise in new contract

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer has more than doubled his salary for next season with a new contract worth more than $33 million over the next five years. The school’s board of trustees approved the agreement Friday. It boosts Beamer’s salary next season to $6.125 million, up from the $2.75 million he was set to make under the deal he signed two seasons ago. The 45-year-old Beamer took over a two-win team from 2020 and had consecutive winning season, finishing his debut year in 2021 with the program’s first bowl victory in four years before going 8-5 this past season — and closing the regular season with unlikely victories over a pair of top-10 opponents in Tennessee and Clemson. Beamer received a two-year extension that carries him through 2027. He’ll get a raise of $250,000 each year of the agreement.
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jason Brown, former South Carolina QB, announces latest transfer destination

Jason Brown was a member of the South Carolina Gamecocks football program in 2021 before deciding to transfer to Virginia Tech for the 2022 season. He’ll end his lengthy college football career in the same place it began: in the FCS ranks. Brown announced on his Twitter account on Thursday evening that he had committed to Jackson State:
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Clemson will have two veteran defensive lineman back for 2023

CLEMSON, S.C. — There have been a few departures from Clemson's defensive line as the likes of Bresee and Murphy are now gearing up for the NFL Draft. But on Friday, a pair of Tiger defensive linemen announced they are coming back for one final ride in 2023. Tyler...
CLEMSON, SC
heraldadvocate.com

Bulldogs win Chesterfield Christmas Tournament

CHESTERFIELD – The Marlboro County High School Boys’ Basketball team won the Chesterfield Christmas Tournament on Dec. 28-30. “We went 3-0,” said Head Basketball Coach Demetrius Knox. “It was a good turnout for us.”. The team played McBee High on the first day and Cheraw...
CHESTERFIELD, SC
WYFF4.com

Man in South Carolina wins $300,000 with lottery ticket

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The saying “the early bird gets the worm” holds true for a South Carolina lottery player. Early one morning a Greenville man brought home a lottery ticket to scratch and won $300,000. He says he woke up his still sleeping wife with the exciting...
GREENVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

Eagles add Columbia to 2023 tour

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Eagles announced they’re coming to Columbia in the spring. The band’s ‘Hotel California’ tour added an additional show at the Colonial Life Arena. The band will play on March 30, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m....
COLUMBIA, SC
wgac.com

Two Confirmed Tornado Touchdowns Wednesday in South Carolina

The National Weather Service has confirmed two EF-0 tornadoes passed through Lexington County during a series of storms in South Carolina Wednesday morning. The first twister hit southwest of south Congaree around 10:45 a.m., resulting in wind gusts up to 75 mph. The tornado was 50 yards wide and traveled just under three miles before dissipating. Officials think the tornado traveled between Cathy Lane and Old Orangeburg Road. Trees were uprooted and branches were scattered throughout the area, but no injuries were reported.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

Three tornadoes touchdown in Lexington County

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The National Weather Service office in Columbia has confirmed a third tornado that occurred in Lexington County on Wednesday. At 10:44 a.m., an EF-0 tornado with peak winds of 75 miles per hour was tracked across central Lexington county. The National Weather Service has stated that the tornado likely began in a wooded area between Cathy Lane and Old Orangeburg Road. The tornado then continued east-southeast where it would eventually dissipate near Greenwood Drive. The EF-0 tornado produced sporadic damage across its 2.9-mile path, such as uprooting trees and snapping large branches.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Domestic dispute leads to woman's death in South Carolina, police say

GREENWOOD, S.C. — A woman was found shot to death inside an Upstate apartment on Tuesday, according to Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox. Sox has identified the victim as Latoya Cynthia Coleman, 41, of Charlotte, North Carolina. The shooting happened around 5 p.m. at the University Commons Apartments on...
GREENWOOD, SC

