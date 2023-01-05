Read full article on original website
WLTX.com
Quick start leads Tennessee to 43-point blowout over South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Olivier Nkamhoua scored a season-high 21 points on 10-of-10 shooting as No. 8 Tennessee used a quick start to blow out South Carolina 85-42. Nkamhoua hit all five of his attempts in Tuesday night's win over Mississippi State and continued his perfect run against the Gamecocks.
WLTX.com
Clemson claims top spot in ACC with 75-74 win over Pitt
PITTSBURGH — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chase Hunter scored 17 points, Hunter Tyson and PJ Hall added double-doubles and Clemson rallied late to beat Pittsburgh 75-74 on Saturday in a showdown for the top spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Tigers (13-3, 5-0), who have won five straight...
coladaily.com
Dutch Fork running back Jarvis Green named S.C. Gatorade Player of the Year
Jarvis Green continued his transition to boys’ basketball at Dutch Fork High School on Friday, as honors from football continue to be bestowed upon him. Gatorade named the Clemson University signee its 2022 South Carolina Football Player of the Year. The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguished Green as South Carolina’s best high school football player.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former South Carolina RB Rashad Amos announces transfer commitment
Former South Carolina RB Rashad Amos has found his new team. Less than a week after it was reported that Amos was entering the transfer portal, Amos has revealed he will continue his college football career in the MAC. Amos tweeted that he is committed to Miami (Ohio). Amos, out...
Lucas welcomes new Gamecocks to Columbia
For all the talk about who’s left the South Carolina Gamecocks football team, it’s worth a reminder: Several highly-rated prospects reported to campus on Wednesday. Defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Sterling Lucas played a significant part in recruiting a few of them, including Desmond Umeozulu, Monteque Rhames, Grayson Howard and Maurice Brown. Umeozulu and Rhames will join Lucas’ position group.
WLTX.com
A hire that was criticized initially pays off for all parties involved
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On paper it was a gamble. Shane Beamer had never been an offensive or defensive coordinator but in December of 2020, he was named the new head football coach at South Carolina. Hiring an up-and-coming assistant was a departure of the previous hires of Muschamp, Spurrier...
South Carolina's Beamer gets big raise in new contract
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer has more than doubled his salary for next season with a new contract worth more than $33 million over the next five years. The school’s board of trustees approved the agreement Friday. It boosts Beamer’s salary next season to $6.125 million, up from the $2.75 million he was set to make under the deal he signed two seasons ago. The 45-year-old Beamer took over a two-win team from 2020 and had consecutive winning season, finishing his debut year in 2021 with the program’s first bowl victory in four years before going 8-5 this past season — and closing the regular season with unlikely victories over a pair of top-10 opponents in Tennessee and Clemson. Beamer received a two-year extension that carries him through 2027. He’ll get a raise of $250,000 each year of the agreement.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jason Brown, former South Carolina QB, announces latest transfer destination
Jason Brown was a member of the South Carolina Gamecocks football program in 2021 before deciding to transfer to Virginia Tech for the 2022 season. He’ll end his lengthy college football career in the same place it began: in the FCS ranks. Brown announced on his Twitter account on Thursday evening that he had committed to Jackson State:
Westside hires Lane as new head football coach
Westside High School has hired Brian Lane as their new head football coach.
WLTX.com
Clemson will have two veteran defensive lineman back for 2023
CLEMSON, S.C. — There have been a few departures from Clemson's defensive line as the likes of Bresee and Murphy are now gearing up for the NFL Draft. But on Friday, a pair of Tiger defensive linemen announced they are coming back for one final ride in 2023. Tyler...
heraldadvocate.com
Bulldogs win Chesterfield Christmas Tournament
CHESTERFIELD – The Marlboro County High School Boys’ Basketball team won the Chesterfield Christmas Tournament on Dec. 28-30. “We went 3-0,” said Head Basketball Coach Demetrius Knox. “It was a good turnout for us.”. The team played McBee High on the first day and Cheraw...
WYFF4.com
Man in South Carolina wins $300,000 with lottery ticket
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The saying “the early bird gets the worm” holds true for a South Carolina lottery player. Early one morning a Greenville man brought home a lottery ticket to scratch and won $300,000. He says he woke up his still sleeping wife with the exciting...
WYFF4.com
Upstate school district offers free education degrees through new program
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — There is a shortage of certified educators in South Carolina that needs to be addressed, and Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) is taking steps to address the need. According to the Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention and Advancement (CERRA) 2022-23 South Carolina Annual...
WIS-TV
Eagles add Columbia to 2023 tour
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Eagles announced they’re coming to Columbia in the spring. The band’s ‘Hotel California’ tour added an additional show at the Colonial Life Arena. The band will play on March 30, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m....
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor Violations
Investigation reveals that the restaurant group violated the child labor hours of work in their locations at Greenville, Irmo, Columbia, Laurens, Orangeburg, Newberry, Piedmont, Seneca, and Walhalla.
Michelin to host job fair in Spartanburg
Michelin will host a job fair Friday in Spartanburg.
wgac.com
Two Confirmed Tornado Touchdowns Wednesday in South Carolina
The National Weather Service has confirmed two EF-0 tornadoes passed through Lexington County during a series of storms in South Carolina Wednesday morning. The first twister hit southwest of south Congaree around 10:45 a.m., resulting in wind gusts up to 75 mph. The tornado was 50 yards wide and traveled just under three miles before dissipating. Officials think the tornado traveled between Cathy Lane and Old Orangeburg Road. Trees were uprooted and branches were scattered throughout the area, but no injuries were reported.
WLTX.com
Three tornadoes touchdown in Lexington County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The National Weather Service office in Columbia has confirmed a third tornado that occurred in Lexington County on Wednesday. At 10:44 a.m., an EF-0 tornado with peak winds of 75 miles per hour was tracked across central Lexington county. The National Weather Service has stated that the tornado likely began in a wooded area between Cathy Lane and Old Orangeburg Road. The tornado then continued east-southeast where it would eventually dissipate near Greenwood Drive. The EF-0 tornado produced sporadic damage across its 2.9-mile path, such as uprooting trees and snapping large branches.
WYFF4.com
Domestic dispute leads to woman's death in South Carolina, police say
GREENWOOD, S.C. — A woman was found shot to death inside an Upstate apartment on Tuesday, according to Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox. Sox has identified the victim as Latoya Cynthia Coleman, 41, of Charlotte, North Carolina. The shooting happened around 5 p.m. at the University Commons Apartments on...
Woman dies in Laurens Co. crash
The Laurens County Coroner's Office has identified the passenger that died in a crash on Thursday.
