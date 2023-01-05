Read full article on original website
Rapper Theophilus London ‘missing’ with urgent plea from family after Kanye West collaborator ‘last heard from in July’
RAPPER Theophilus London has been reported missing after his family says they haven’t seen or been in contact with him for months. Those close to London, 35, said they haven’t heard from him since July. A missing person’s report was filed on Tuesday after the musician’s family traveled...
Theophilus London shared heartbreaking last post weeks before rapper mysteriously disappeared after ‘Skid Row sighting’
MISSING rapper Theophilus London shared a heartbreaking post about the late Virgil Abloh before he mysteriously disappeared. London was reported missing this week, with his family saying they have not seen or been in contact with the star for months. A missing person’s report was filed on Tuesday, with London's...
Rapper Reported Missing by Family Found Safe
Rapper Theophilus London, who was reported missing in Los Angeles by his family in late December, was found safe, according to his cousin.
HipHopDX.com
Snootie Wild: Man Charged With Murder Of Memphis Rapper
Snootie Wild’s murder case is gaining some traction as a man has been arrested and charged with allegedly shooting and killing the Memphis rapper back in February. The incident transpired in Houston, Texas at around 2 a.m. local time on February 25, when a woman called the police claiming her car was stuck in a ditch and that Snootie (real name LePreston Porter) had drawn a gun on her as multiple people attempted to help her with her car.
REVEALED: 'Gangsta's Paradise' Rapper Coolio Died Without Will In Place, 7 Children Likely To Get Fortune
Coolio had no will in place at the time of his death. The Gangsta's Paradise rapper left no official word on how he wanted to divvy up his fortune among his seven children when he suddenly passed away in September, RadarOnline.com has learned.Coolio died intestate, meaning there was no will set up. According to documents obtained by The Blast, the late musician's manager filed a probate to start the process of getting his estate appraised.The Fantastic Voyage rapper's estate is believed to be over $300k, which allegedly includes his “personal property and demand deposit accounts, financial accounts, insurance policies, and...
Rapper Big Scarr's Cause Of Death Revealed
A family member has come forward with details that led to his death.
musictimes.com
Gangsta Boo Net Worth Revisited Amid Mysterious Cause of Death: 'Queen of Memphis' Title Justified?
Rapper Gangsta Boo, a former member of Three 6 Mafia, has passed away. She was 43. At the beginning of 2023, the hip-hop and rap community has lost yet another individual. When speaking to FOX13 in Memphis, DJ Paul verified the tragedy. It was announced that Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, also...
7 Of Coolio’s Children To Inherit His Estate After Rapper Passes Away Without A Will
Back in September, the Hip-Hop world lost renowned “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper Coolio, who died at age 59 of causes still yet to be determined while visiting a friend in Los Angeles. Now, the late West Coast rapper’s assets are set to be divided between seven of his reported 10 children. According to Mirror, Coolio, whose […] The post 7 Of Coolio’s Children To Inherit His Estate After Rapper Passes Away Without A Will appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
musictimes.com
Gangsta Boo Cause of Unexpected Death: Three 6 Mafia Rapper Dead at 43 on New Year's Day
The Hip Hop community just lost one of the biggest stars, Gangsta Boo. The rapper is considered one of the pioneers of female rap and is often referred to as the Queen of Memphis. According to several reports, Gangsta Boo, born Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, was found dead by a neighbor...
Snoop Dogg Reveals Why Nipsey Hussle Refused ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Role
Snoop Dogg has revealed that he wanted Nipsey Hussle to portray him in the 2015 film Straight Outta Compton. The 51-year-old rap legend recently appeared on the 85 South Show, during which he recalled the N.W.A. members’ attempt to track down Nipsey after offering him the role, but with no success. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Steph Curry, And More Named In Bored Ape NFT LawsuitSnoop Dogg And Master P Forced To Rename 'Snoop Loopz' CerealSnoop Dogg Launches Members-Only Death Row Inmate Program Exclusively On eBay “They was doing Straight Outta Compton movie right? So Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, all...
Memphis rapper Big Scarr dies at 22 as Gucci Mane confirms his passing with touching Instagram post
Memphis rapper Big Scarr has died at the age of 22. The musician was reported dead by The Shaderoom on Thursday, and his passing was confirmed by rapper Gucci Mane.
Body cam footage reveals shocking moment police threaten to shoot unarmed L.A. rapper Feezy Lebron
Rapper Feezy Lebron has identified himself as the driver sitting in his vehicle in Los Angeles on December 31 on his cell phone when two deputies ordered him to exit and threatened to shoot.
Takeoff’s Killing Sparks Estate Battle Over Slain Rapper’s $26 Million Fortune
The slain rapper's parents want control of his fortune. The post Takeoff’s Killing Sparks Estate Battle Over Slain Rapper’s $26 Million Fortune appeared first on NewsOne.
Ari Lennox Says ‘Age/Sex/Location’ Tour Will Be Her Last
Last week, Dreamville artist Ari Lennox announced that she will no longer be hitting stages to support her albums after she wraps up her forthcoming Age/Sex/Location tour. The “POF” singer took to her Twitter account on Thursday (Dec. 22) revealing her plans to quit performing live across the world for her nationwide and international fans. More from VIBE.comWatch Ari Lennox's First Performances of "POF" And "Waste My Time"K. Michelle Announces 2023 Dates For 'I'm The Problem' TourLaTocha Scott Of Xscape Ditched Tour To Take On Solo Deal, Kandi Claims “Age Sex Location will be my last tour,” she wrote without much of...
Chilling text revealed after American architect, his fiancée & two family members disappeared in Mexico on Christmas
AN AMERICAN architect and his fiancée still haven't been found nearly two weeks after they went missing in Mexico. Jose Gutierrez, 31 — who lives in Cincinnati, Ohio — flew to the Mexican state of Zacatecas to celebrate the holidays with his fiancee Daniela Marquez, 31. The...
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: 43 Years Ago Sugar Hill Gang’s ‘Rapper’s Delight’ Becomes Hip-Hop’s First Top 40 Hit
On today’s date, 43 years ago, “Rapper’s Delight” became Hip-Hop’s first Top 40 single. “Rapper’s Delight” was released by Englewood, New Jersey’s Sugarhill Gang in August of 1979. As one of Hip Hop’s earliest relics, this single, written by The Cold Crush Brothers’ own Grandmaster Caz, is credited with bringing the art of rap to a multicultural mainstream audience.
Chance The Rapper on the Making of His New Album, Festival in Ghana and Changing Hip-Hop
Ending a three-year gap since The Big Day album, Chance The Rapper is ready to pop back out with a new album, a festival in Africa and a whole lot of inspiration from political activist Marcus Garvey. Interview: Kemet High. Editor’s Note: This story will appear in the Winter 2022...
thehypemagazine.com
Rapper RockstarRican Turns His Childhood Dream Into Reality
Climbing to the top with his project titled, ‘Born 2 Win’ is none other than RockstarRican !, The Virginia rapper lays it all out on this project as he raps and reminisces about his feelings and experiences with life. Solidifying his place in the music industry through his raging lyrics and musical production, RockstarRican isn’t stopping there. In fact, he wants to use his position as an artist to capitalize on his growth in being more than just a rapper.
Gangsta Boo, Memphis Rap Legend, Dead At 43
It's unclear the cause of death for the rapper, who was born Lola Chantrelle Mitchell.
