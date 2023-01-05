ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HipHopDX.com

Snootie Wild: Man Charged With Murder Of Memphis Rapper

Snootie Wild’s murder case is gaining some traction as a man has been arrested and charged with allegedly shooting and killing the Memphis rapper back in February. The incident transpired in Houston, Texas at around 2 a.m. local time on February 25, when a woman called the police claiming her car was stuck in a ditch and that Snootie (real name LePreston Porter) had drawn a gun on her as multiple people attempted to help her with her car.
RadarOnline

REVEALED: 'Gangsta's Paradise' Rapper Coolio Died Without Will In Place, 7 Children Likely To Get Fortune

Coolio had no will in place at the time of his death. The Gangsta's Paradise rapper left no official word on how he wanted to divvy up his fortune among his seven children when he suddenly passed away in September, RadarOnline.com has learned.Coolio died intestate, meaning there was no will set up. According to documents obtained by The Blast, the late musician's manager filed a probate to start the process of getting his estate appraised.The Fantastic Voyage rapper's estate is believed to be over $300k, which allegedly includes his “personal property and demand deposit accounts, financial accounts, insurance policies, and...
BlackAmericaWeb

7 Of Coolio’s Children To Inherit His Estate After Rapper Passes Away Without A Will

Back in September, the Hip-Hop world lost renowned “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper Coolio, who died at age 59 of causes still yet to be determined while visiting a friend in Los Angeles. Now, the late West Coast rapper’s assets are set to be divided between seven of his reported 10 children. According to Mirror, Coolio, whose […] The post 7 Of Coolio’s Children To Inherit His Estate After Rapper Passes Away Without A Will appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Vibe

Snoop Dogg Reveals Why Nipsey Hussle Refused ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Role

Snoop Dogg has revealed that he wanted Nipsey Hussle to portray him in the 2015 film Straight Outta Compton. The 51-year-old rap legend recently appeared on the 85 South Show, during which he recalled the N.W.A. members’ attempt to track down Nipsey after offering him the role, but with no success. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Steph Curry, And More Named In Bored Ape NFT LawsuitSnoop Dogg And Master P Forced To Rename 'Snoop Loopz' CerealSnoop Dogg Launches Members-Only Death Row Inmate Program Exclusively On eBay “They was doing Straight Outta Compton movie right? So Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, all...
Vibe

Ari Lennox Says ‘Age/Sex/Location’ Tour Will Be Her Last

Last week, Dreamville artist Ari Lennox announced that she will no longer be hitting stages to support her albums after she wraps up her forthcoming Age/Sex/Location tour. The “POF” singer took to her Twitter account on Thursday (Dec. 22) revealing her plans to quit performing live across the world for her nationwide and international fans. More from VIBE.comWatch Ari Lennox's First Performances of "POF" And "Waste My Time"K. Michelle Announces 2023 Dates For 'I'm The Problem' TourLaTocha Scott Of Xscape Ditched Tour To Take On Solo Deal, Kandi Claims “Age Sex Location will be my last tour,” she wrote without much of...
thesource.com

Today In Hip Hop History: 43 Years Ago Sugar Hill Gang’s ‘Rapper’s Delight’ Becomes Hip-Hop’s First Top 40 Hit

On today’s date, 43 years ago, “Rapper’s Delight” became Hip-Hop’s first Top 40 single. “Rapper’s Delight” was released by Englewood, New Jersey’s Sugarhill Gang in August of 1979. As one of Hip Hop’s earliest relics, this single, written by The Cold Crush Brothers’ own Grandmaster Caz, is credited with bringing the art of rap to a multicultural mainstream audience.
thehypemagazine.com

Rapper RockstarRican Turns His Childhood Dream Into Reality

Climbing to the top with his project titled, ‘Born 2 Win’ is none other than RockstarRican !, The Virginia rapper lays it all out on this project as he raps and reminisces about his feelings and experiences with life. Solidifying his place in the music industry through his raging lyrics and musical production, RockstarRican isn’t stopping there. In fact, he wants to use his position as an artist to capitalize on his growth in being more than just a rapper.
