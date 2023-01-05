ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Mysuncoast.com

New student mural to decorate Art Center Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Anna Dong, an art student at Art Center Sarasota is working with the Boys and Girls Club of Manatee County to create a colorful new mural. The painted wall is being created along the west-facing side of the art building and is visible from the Bay’s mangrove path.
SARASOTA, FL
995qyk.com

Updated 2023 Busch Gardens Concert Lineup

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has revealed more of the acts that will perform live during the 2023 Food and Wine Festival. Concerts are included for annual pass members and individual day ticket holders, but you can buy upgrades for better seating. Musical performances on April 1, 16, 22-23 and 30 will be announced soon. And if you missed it, Busch Gardens is doing a BOGO deal for the next 2 weeks.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

St. Pete Comic Con returns for its second year

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Comic Con is back for its second year in St. Petersburg. When you’ve never gone to a comic con before there’s a lot of preconceived notions on what you’ll see. Maybe some Pokémon, Sayans or Sith lords but one thing that could...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
srqmagazine.com

Sunshine State Theatre Presents Almost, Maine

This weekend, head down to Bradenton to catch Almost, Maine, from the Sunshine State Theatre. The production, which runs from Friday evening through Sunday, is not only the debut performance from Bradenton’s only professional nonprofit theater company but also the first play to be held at Oscura in old downtown.
BRADENTON, FL
Longboat Observer

Owen’s Fish Camp plans March opening in Lakewood Ranch

Although supply shortages have slowed down the construction of Owen’s Fish Camp at Center Point in Lakewood Ranch, co-owner Mark Caragiulo remains undaunted. “We’re taking our time, doing it right,” he said. Caragiulo said he hopes to open the restaurant in March, and his customers will find...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
wild941.com

Concerts Coming To Tampa In 2023

I am loving all the shows that are coming to the Tampa Bay area this year! There are a couple on this list that spark my interest. Whats your favorite? Who are you most excited to see? I have yet to attend the Strawberry festival, so I am stoked about that event. Im sure there will be more concerts announced as the year goes on. Below are some of the ones that I am interested in. Get your tickets, and I’ll see you there!
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Police, barber shop team up to give free kids’ cuts

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sometimes a haircut is more than just a haircut. That’s the attitude of Jetson Grimes, the owner of Jetson’s Creative Trends barber shop in Newtown. For years his shop has set aside one day to give kids in the community a chance to swing by for a cut free of charge.
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

At Turmeric, Indian Cuisine Warms You From Within

Warm aromatic spices permeate the dining room at Turmeric. Hints of cinnamon, cardamom and clove hang in the air as Indian specialties pass through the dining room on their way to a hungry diner’s table. I’ve just stepped through the front door, and my mouth is already watering from the fragrance alone.
SARASOTA, FL
wild941.com

St. Petersburg Restaurants You Must Visit

This list is making me hungry. According to gettingstamped.com below are some of the top restaurants you must visit in St. Petersburg. As a St. Petersburg resident, I am always looking for good places to eat. Many of these places are also great to take a date to, and yes I treat men to a nice dinner sometimes as well. From steakhouses, to grilled cheese these are the best places to go eat in St. Pete!
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of Venice seeking volunteers for 9th annual Make a Difference Day

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The 9th annual Make a Difference Day, a day of community service for volunteers of all ages, will be held in the City of Venice on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Volunteers will participate in landscaping, raking, cleaning and litter collection...
VENICE, FL
Longboat Observer

10 Sarasota events you simply can't miss in 2023

Sarasota is a city filled with life and events to satisfy your curiosity and hobbies. From art exhibits and concerts, to fireworks and pumpkin carving, There is something for everyone in every stage and phase of their lives. Mark your calendars because here are ten sarasota events you simply can’t miss this 2023.
SARASOTA, FL
hernandosun.com

Florida agency warns venue over Drag Queen show

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation has warned a Clearwater theater that hosting a holiday show featuring drag performers has put its license to operate in Florida at risk. In December, the Ruth Eckerd Hall, Inc. theater venue hosted a performance of “A Drag Queen Christmas” produced by...
CLEARWATER, FL
wild941.com

This Tampa Donut Shop Is One Of The Best In America

All this week I have been writing about food, and it has made me one hungry girl. I have never been to this donut shop but I will be trying it out this weekend. According to yelp, Hole In One Donuts is one of the 50 best donut shops in America. There are so many donuts to choose from but guest who frequent the shop have made some recommendations. They say you must try the giant glazed cinnamon rolls, apple fritters and strawberry cake donuts.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota works to make extended outdoor dining permanent

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota and local restaurants are hoping to make outdoor dining in parking spaces a permanent fixture downtown. During the pandemic, restaurants were able to apply for a permit that would allow them to extend their dining area to the parking spaces outside of their buildings. This was made possible due to an emergency order allowing them to keep more distance between patrons.
SARASOTA, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Siesta Key Restaurants | Siesta Key, FL

Siesta Key, laden with white quartz sand beaches on the north end and fragile turtle nesting grounds on the south, is a little slice of tropical heaven just off Sarasota, Florida. At the time of writing, big developers are on the horizon, but it still holds its small-town beach-bum vibe, particularly during the off-season.
SIESTA KEY, FL

