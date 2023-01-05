Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
New student mural to decorate Art Center Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Anna Dong, an art student at Art Center Sarasota is working with the Boys and Girls Club of Manatee County to create a colorful new mural. The painted wall is being created along the west-facing side of the art building and is visible from the Bay’s mangrove path.
995qyk.com
Updated 2023 Busch Gardens Concert Lineup
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has revealed more of the acts that will perform live during the 2023 Food and Wine Festival. Concerts are included for annual pass members and individual day ticket holders, but you can buy upgrades for better seating. Musical performances on April 1, 16, 22-23 and 30 will be announced soon. And if you missed it, Busch Gardens is doing a BOGO deal for the next 2 weeks.
Bay News 9
St. Pete Comic Con returns for its second year
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Comic Con is back for its second year in St. Petersburg. When you’ve never gone to a comic con before there’s a lot of preconceived notions on what you’ll see. Maybe some Pokémon, Sayans or Sith lords but one thing that could...
srqmagazine.com
Sunshine State Theatre Presents Almost, Maine
This weekend, head down to Bradenton to catch Almost, Maine, from the Sunshine State Theatre. The production, which runs from Friday evening through Sunday, is not only the debut performance from Bradenton’s only professional nonprofit theater company but also the first play to be held at Oscura in old downtown.
The All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Florida That You Must Try
If you're ever craving some home-cooked comfort food there is absolutely no better place to find it than at Der Dutchman in Sarasota. This all-you-can-eat Amish buffet is filled with delicious food and is sure to satisfy your cravings.
Longboat Observer
Owen’s Fish Camp plans March opening in Lakewood Ranch
Although supply shortages have slowed down the construction of Owen’s Fish Camp at Center Point in Lakewood Ranch, co-owner Mark Caragiulo remains undaunted. “We’re taking our time, doing it right,” he said. Caragiulo said he hopes to open the restaurant in March, and his customers will find...
wild941.com
Concerts Coming To Tampa In 2023
I am loving all the shows that are coming to the Tampa Bay area this year! There are a couple on this list that spark my interest. Whats your favorite? Who are you most excited to see? I have yet to attend the Strawberry festival, so I am stoked about that event. Im sure there will be more concerts announced as the year goes on. Below are some of the ones that I am interested in. Get your tickets, and I’ll see you there!
fox13news.com
Imagine Clearwater hits construction milestone with new amphitheater in Coachman Park
CLEARWATER, Fla. - In Clearwater, the highest canopy piece is being placed on the city's ambitious new waterfront project. Friday, the city will celebrate a milestone in the Imagine Clearwater project as crews at the roof of a new 4,000-seat amphitheater in Coachman Park. The "topping out" ceremony will be held before noon.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Police, barber shop team up to give free kids’ cuts
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sometimes a haircut is more than just a haircut. That’s the attitude of Jetson Grimes, the owner of Jetson’s Creative Trends barber shop in Newtown. For years his shop has set aside one day to give kids in the community a chance to swing by for a cut free of charge.
sarasotamagazine.com
At Turmeric, Indian Cuisine Warms You From Within
Warm aromatic spices permeate the dining room at Turmeric. Hints of cinnamon, cardamom and clove hang in the air as Indian specialties pass through the dining room on their way to a hungry diner’s table. I’ve just stepped through the front door, and my mouth is already watering from the fragrance alone.
wild941.com
St. Petersburg Restaurants You Must Visit
This list is making me hungry. According to gettingstamped.com below are some of the top restaurants you must visit in St. Petersburg. As a St. Petersburg resident, I am always looking for good places to eat. Many of these places are also great to take a date to, and yes I treat men to a nice dinner sometimes as well. From steakhouses, to grilled cheese these are the best places to go eat in St. Pete!
Tarpon Springs teen carries on family tradition
Elena Gonatos is a junior at East Lake High school and says being the dove bearer is something she always dreamed about.
Mysuncoast.com
City of Venice seeking volunteers for 9th annual Make a Difference Day
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The 9th annual Make a Difference Day, a day of community service for volunteers of all ages, will be held in the City of Venice on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Volunteers will participate in landscaping, raking, cleaning and litter collection...
Longboat Observer
10 Sarasota events you simply can't miss in 2023
Sarasota is a city filled with life and events to satisfy your curiosity and hobbies. From art exhibits and concerts, to fireworks and pumpkin carving, There is something for everyone in every stage and phase of their lives. Mark your calendars because here are ten sarasota events you simply can’t miss this 2023.
Clancy’s Irish Sports Pub in Bradenton Does it Again! Congratulations!
The 15th annual “Shamrock Shiver” charity plunge proved to be a huge event. Put on every year by the folks at Clancy’s Irish Sports Pub in Bradenton, Florida on New Year’s Day it has become the “go-to” charity event to start the new year!
hernandosun.com
Florida agency warns venue over Drag Queen show
The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation has warned a Clearwater theater that hosting a holiday show featuring drag performers has put its license to operate in Florida at risk. In December, the Ruth Eckerd Hall, Inc. theater venue hosted a performance of “A Drag Queen Christmas” produced by...
wild941.com
This Tampa Donut Shop Is One Of The Best In America
All this week I have been writing about food, and it has made me one hungry girl. I have never been to this donut shop but I will be trying it out this weekend. According to yelp, Hole In One Donuts is one of the 50 best donut shops in America. There are so many donuts to choose from but guest who frequent the shop have made some recommendations. They say you must try the giant glazed cinnamon rolls, apple fritters and strawberry cake donuts.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota works to make extended outdoor dining permanent
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota and local restaurants are hoping to make outdoor dining in parking spaces a permanent fixture downtown. During the pandemic, restaurants were able to apply for a permit that would allow them to extend their dining area to the parking spaces outside of their buildings. This was made possible due to an emergency order allowing them to keep more distance between patrons.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Siesta Key Restaurants | Siesta Key, FL
Siesta Key, laden with white quartz sand beaches on the north end and fragile turtle nesting grounds on the south, is a little slice of tropical heaven just off Sarasota, Florida. At the time of writing, big developers are on the horizon, but it still holds its small-town beach-bum vibe, particularly during the off-season.
sarasotamagazine.com
Central Cocoanut Residents Are Fighting to Keep a Car Wash Out of Their Backyards
A Tommy’s Express Car Wash may be headed to a large parcel at 1716 N. Tamiami Trail, just north of downtown, and residents of the Central Cocoanut neighborhood are not happy. If you’re not familiar with Tommy's franchise, its buildings are characterized by flashy, primary colors and, in some...
