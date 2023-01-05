Soon five miles of Highway 287 near Fort Collins will likely be submerged in water as more than a dozen northern Colorado towns and suppliers prepare to build Colorado's newest reservoir. Glade Reservoir is on track to be built just northwest of Fort Collins near Ted's Place in the coming years. "The project is really necessary for northern Colorado," said Carl Brouwer, Project Director for Northern Water. For decades now other states have been positioning themselves to secure water from Colorado's mountains. And, in the past thirty years, many local municipalities across the front range have also been entering the...

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO