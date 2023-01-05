Read full article on original website
"Most Haunted Road In Colorado"- 5 Roads You Shouldn't Pass By At Night Or When You're Alone
Denver considers buying Stay Inn for homeless hotelDavid HeitzDenver, CO
The City of Golden Is Going to the DogsColorado JillGolden, CO
Denver Door Dash Driver 'Eats Food' from Bad Tippers in his Social Media Videos & then Trolls Commenters for Being CheapZack LoveDenver, CO
Update: Pregnant couple shot with pepper balls by Denver police may get $162,500 each, body-slammed man may get $75,000David HeitzDenver, CO
Can Fireflies Be Found in Colorado?
It's common to see lightning bugs glowing low in the sky during the summertime in the midwest and eastern portions of the country, but do these little, luminous insects exist in Colorado?. Although their population is limited, fireflies can actually be found throughout Colorado. And while these insects were first...
Is this a Vampire’s Grave in a Colorado Cemetery?
There are plenty of places in Colorado that are allegedly haunted. We have the notorious Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs, and even The Mesa Theater in Grand Junction, to name a few. However, one Colorado cemetery is said to not only be haunted but is...
This Small Town Has Been Named the Ugliest City In Colorado
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that's good news for the folks who live in Colorado's ugliest city. Colorado has a lot of beautiful towns like Breckenridge, Estes Park, and Crested Butte that the state can be extremely proud of. However, if we are being honest, our colorful state has its share of towns that leave a lot to be desired. I could name a few, but I certainly don't want to offend people that live in one of those awful places.
weather5280.com
Recent moisture improves Colorado's drought outlook; a check on snowpack across the West
Some good news to share from the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor report released on Thursday, and that is that now more than a third (39%) of Colorado has been removed from the Abnormally Dry or Drought classification categories as determined by the U.S. Drought Monitor, which is up from just 13.75% a week ago.
“Most Haunted Road In Colorado”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Colorado is a state with a rich history and a diverse landscape, ranging from the bustling city of Denver to the vast, open wilderness of the Rocky Mountains. With such a varied and storied past, it's no surprise that the state is home to a number of haunted roads, each with its own chilling tale to tell. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Colorado:
Colorado city among 'loneliest' places to live in America
A recent data analysis released by ChamberofCommerce.org took a look at America's loneliest major cities, with criteria based on the local share of one-person households. One place in Colorado made the cut to be ranked among the top 30 'loneliest' spots around the nation. Ranking 27th of more than 170...
travellemming.com
5 Colorado Area Codes in 2023 (With Map)
As of 2023, Colorado has 5 area codes. The area codes in Colorado are:. I’m a Colorado local and in this guide, I overview the five Colorado area codes used today, plus a map of the area codes. The majority of these are used in the Denver area, while two area codes service other areas of the state.
VIDEO: Rare moment as 5 mountain lions captured on camera in Colorado
Wildlife is never far in Colorado, and shocking footage captured in the Front Range town of Evergreen puts that on display. A video published by Denver7, courtesy of Doug Williams, shows at least five mountain lions walking near what appears to be a local home. It's rare to see this...
Westword
Marijuana From 710 Labs Recalled Over Mold and Yeast Levels
Marijuana grown by Jolet Ventures, which does business as 710 Labs, is being recalled over potentially unsafe levels of mold and yeast. According to a January 5 notice issued by the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division, the recalled recreational marijuana, a strain named Rainbow Belts, was sold at six dispensaries located in Aurora, Boulder, Denver and Lakewood. Every container of the recalled marijuana includes the Jolet Ventures cultivation license number, 403R-00132, and harvest batch number, 20220927-RAINBOW BELTS-H.
This Is The Best Place To Live In Colorado For 2023
For anyone thinking about moving to or around the Centennial State!
weather5280.com
Denver weather: How likely is snow today & Saturday
The latest surge in moisture is primarily impacting the mountains today and Saturday, as we discussed yesterday in our post focusing on the Atmospheric River and just how much water Colorado will receive from it this time. Within that post we discussed the potential for a little bit of moisture...
weather5280.com
Atmospheric River: how much moisture hits Colorado and Denver's next chance for snow
We've written about the wet weather pattern across the western US, especially with this latest storm slamming into California, but a lot of that water will not make it to Colorado, which leaves Denver's snow chances low for quite awhile. We discussed a favorable snowfall pattern for our mountains in...
Popular Old Town Hot Spot Has Been Shut Down, Staff Laid Off
Seemingly out of nowhere, one of the coolest places to hang out in Old Town Fort Collins has been shuttered by its parent company. This is the third place within nearly 30 years to occupy the space. One of the best things about this particular hot spot is the availability...
KDVR.com
Employee stabbed at Barnes & Noble in Boulder
A Barnes & Noble employee was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing, according to the Boulder Police Department. A Barnes & Noble employee was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing, according to the Boulder Police Department. Snow chance for Front Range, mountains...
You’ve got to see this Cute Colorado Pigeon in a Knitted Nest
At first glance, I thought this pigeon was in a knitted sweater, but I was wrong. It appears that this pigeon is in a cozy little knitted nest. You will also notice that there is some pink on the back of the pigeon. That is because this juvenile pigeon is...
Ski train helps DougCo residents skip mountain traffic
(Douglas County, Colo.)Amtrak Winter Park Express is back for the 2023 season to help skiers avoid the headache of Interstate 70 ski traffic. Anyone looking to enjoy skiing, snowboarding, or tubing can enjoy traveling stress-free. The Winter Park Express departs from Union Station in Denver and drops passengers off on the slopes of the Winter Park Resort.
Plans for proposed reservoir move forward, Highway 287 to be relocated
Soon five miles of Highway 287 near Fort Collins will likely be submerged in water as more than a dozen northern Colorado towns and suppliers prepare to build Colorado's newest reservoir. Glade Reservoir is on track to be built just northwest of Fort Collins near Ted's Place in the coming years. "The project is really necessary for northern Colorado," said Carl Brouwer, Project Director for Northern Water. For decades now other states have been positioning themselves to secure water from Colorado's mountains. And, in the past thirty years, many local municipalities across the front range have also been entering the...
Outdoorsy boutique hotel coming to Estes Park
A gathering space at Trailborn Rocky Mountains, a new hotel opening near Rocky Mountain National Park later this year.Photo byTrailborn Rocky Mountains. (Estes Park, CO) A new boutique hotel brand rooted in the great outdoors will debut in Estes Park this spring.
Delicious ‘Chicken Salad Chick’ Finally Coming to Colorado – But Where?
They have 200 locations in 17 states east of Colorado and are finally moving out west. Started 15 years ago by a stay-at-home Mom, this place sounds and looks very tasty. It's the American dream: Coming up with your own idea for a business and it taking off like gangbusters. Chicken Salad Chick is one of those stories, and now Colorado will be seeing them popping up; first up: Northern Colorado.
Colorado’s Ringsby Family Lists Luxurious Denver Mansion For Sale
Before the NBA and Denver Nuggets existed in Colorado, there was a different league of professional basketball players. Founded in 1967, the Denver Rockets were a part of the American Basketball Association and sported orange and black uniforms on the court. From 1967 to 1974, the team was owned by J.W. "Bill" Ringsby (and his family), who also operated the Denver-based "Ringsby Rocket" Trucking System. The team's logo and colors matched those used in the family's trucking business.
