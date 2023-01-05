ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K99

Can Fireflies Be Found in Colorado?

It's common to see lightning bugs glowing low in the sky during the summertime in the midwest and eastern portions of the country, but do these little, luminous insects exist in Colorado?. Although their population is limited, fireflies can actually be found throughout Colorado. And while these insects were first...
COLORADO STATE
K99

This Small Town Has Been Named the Ugliest City In Colorado

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that's good news for the folks who live in Colorado's ugliest city. Colorado has a lot of beautiful towns like Breckenridge, Estes Park, and Crested Butte that the state can be extremely proud of. However, if we are being honest, our colorful state has its share of towns that leave a lot to be desired. I could name a few, but I certainly don't want to offend people that live in one of those awful places.
COLORADO STATE
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Road In Colorado”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

Colorado is a state with a rich history and a diverse landscape, ranging from the bustling city of Denver to the vast, open wilderness of the Rocky Mountains. With such a varied and storied past, it's no surprise that the state is home to a number of haunted roads, each with its own chilling tale to tell. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Colorado:
COLORADO STATE
travellemming.com

5 Colorado Area Codes in 2023 (With Map)

As of 2023, Colorado has 5 area codes. The area codes in Colorado are:. I’m a Colorado local and in this guide, I overview the five Colorado area codes used today, plus a map of the area codes. The majority of these are used in the Denver area, while two area codes service other areas of the state.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Marijuana From 710 Labs Recalled Over Mold and Yeast Levels

Marijuana grown by Jolet Ventures, which does business as 710 Labs, is being recalled over potentially unsafe levels of mold and yeast. According to a January 5 notice issued by the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division, the recalled recreational marijuana, a strain named Rainbow Belts, was sold at six dispensaries located in Aurora, Boulder, Denver and Lakewood. Every container of the recalled marijuana includes the Jolet Ventures cultivation license number, 403R-00132, and harvest batch number, 20220927-RAINBOW BELTS-H.
DENVER, CO
weather5280.com

Denver weather: How likely is snow today & Saturday

The latest surge in moisture is primarily impacting the mountains today and Saturday, as we discussed yesterday in our post focusing on the Atmospheric River and just how much water Colorado will receive from it this time. Within that post we discussed the potential for a little bit of moisture...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Employee stabbed at Barnes & Noble in Boulder

A Barnes & Noble employee was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing, according to the Boulder Police Department. A Barnes & Noble employee was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing, according to the Boulder Police Department. Snow chance for Front Range, mountains...
BOULDER, CO
Natasha Lovato

Ski train helps DougCo residents skip mountain traffic

(Douglas County, Colo.)Amtrak Winter Park Express is back for the 2023 season to help skiers avoid the headache of Interstate 70 ski traffic. Anyone looking to enjoy skiing, snowboarding, or tubing can enjoy traveling stress-free. The Winter Park Express departs from Union Station in Denver and drops passengers off on the slopes of the Winter Park Resort.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Plans for proposed reservoir move forward, Highway 287 to be relocated

Soon five miles of Highway 287 near Fort Collins will likely be submerged in water as more than a dozen northern Colorado towns and suppliers prepare to build Colorado's newest reservoir. Glade Reservoir is on track to be built just northwest of Fort Collins near Ted's Place in the coming years.  "The project is really necessary for northern Colorado," said Carl Brouwer, Project Director for Northern Water.  For decades now other states have been positioning themselves to secure water from Colorado's mountains. And, in the past thirty years, many local municipalities across the front range have also been entering the...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Brittany Anas

Outdoorsy boutique hotel coming to Estes Park

A gathering space at Trailborn Rocky Mountains, a new hotel opening near Rocky Mountain National Park later this year.Photo byTrailborn Rocky Mountains. (Estes Park, CO) A new boutique hotel brand rooted in the great outdoors will debut in Estes Park this spring.
ESTES PARK, CO
94.3 The X

Delicious ‘Chicken Salad Chick’ Finally Coming to Colorado – But Where?

They have 200 locations in 17 states east of Colorado and are finally moving out west. Started 15 years ago by a stay-at-home Mom, this place sounds and looks very tasty. It's the American dream: Coming up with your own idea for a business and it taking off like gangbusters. Chicken Salad Chick is one of those stories, and now Colorado will be seeing them popping up; first up: Northern Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Colorado’s Ringsby Family Lists Luxurious Denver Mansion For Sale

Before the NBA and Denver Nuggets existed in Colorado, there was a different league of professional basketball players. Founded in 1967, the Denver Rockets were a part of the American Basketball Association and sported orange and black uniforms on the court. From 1967 to 1974, the team was owned by J.W. "Bill" Ringsby (and his family), who also operated the Denver-based "Ringsby Rocket" Trucking System. The team's logo and colors matched those used in the family's trucking business.
DENVER, CO

