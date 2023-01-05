Read full article on original website
Related
losalamosreporter.com
What Happened To The Community Development Advisory Board And Why
The Los Alamos County Community Development Advisory Board is expected to be up for discussion again soon despite the adoption in December by Los Alamos County Council an ordinance disbanding it following four years in place. The Los Alamos Reporter has been asked by people in the community to explain what happened at the end of the year to “sunset” the CDAB and why that 5-2 decision by Council may not be final. Probably the best way to show what happened is to write about what was said during the “final moments” of CDAB.
losalamosreporter.com
Questioning The Wisdom Of Creating Eight New Tennis Courts
I am not opposed to well-maintained tennis courts or additional courts, if needed, in the County. I do question the wisdom of creating eight new tennis courts. In their letter to the Los Alamos Reporter and the Los Alamos Daily Post of December 2, 2022, the Los Alamos Tennis Club directors and the Los Alamos Pickleball Club representative stated:
losalamosreporter.com
County COVID-19 Newsletter For Jan. 6 Available Online
Los Alamos County is LOW, but the XBB.1.5 variant is ramping up and the post-holiday spike in cases is starting to show – especially among our seniors. What should you do to stay healthy and safe as we head into the new year? Check out this week’s COVID-19 Community Newsletter for information and resources to help you navigate the latest concerns. Click here: https://conta.cc/3jZOcAF.
Los Altos Park project: Phase One nears completion
The city said it hopes the new softball complex will bring more revenue across the metro.
losalamosreporter.com
County: Electric Vehicles Charger Prep Work To Affect Municipal Building Parking Starting Tuesday
The portion of Iris Street enclosed in yellow in the above photo will be impacted by work in the northeast corner of the Municipal Building parking lot. Photo courtesy LAC. In preparation for the installation of a Level 3 EV fast charger in front of the Los Alamos County Municipal Building, a portion of the parking lot and a section of sidewalk on Iris St. will be closed for potholing operations beginning Tuesday. The work is expected to be completed no later than Friday, Jan. 20.
rrobserver.com
Defined Fitness opens at Hilltop Plaza
Defined Fitness opened a new location at Hilltop Plaza in Rio Rancho on Jan. 2. “The grand opening of the new Defined Fitness Hilltop Club on Jan. 2 marked a significant moment in Defined Fitness history as our first club opening in January in what we anticipate to be our largest year of growth in our 34-year history,” Defined Fitness Director of Marketing Maria Lamar said.
ksfr.org
ABQ City Council approves emergency Winter beds at Gibson Health Hub
The first shelter occupants at the Gibson Health Hub are slated to be sleeping overnight at the old hospital by next week, after the Albuquerque City Council voted 6-3 to pass EC-22-212, which will approve a contact to operate shelter services for those experiencing homelessness, including funding for emergency winter beds, phase one of the Gateway Center opening and a 24/7 receiving area.
losalamosreporter.com
Community Invited To Meet NNMC’s New President Hector Balderas
Northern New Mexico College is excited to introduce its new President, Hector Balderas, JD, CFE, to the Northern community. Board President Michael A. Martin and the Board of Regents invite the community to join them for Welcome Receptions at NNMC’s Española and El Rito campuses. Receptions will be held from 3 – 4 p.m. Jan. 10, in the Administration Building Rotunda on the Española campus and from 3 – 4 p.m. Jan. 18, at Alumni Hall on the El Rito campus. Please join NNMC in extending a warm welcome to President Balderas! Photo Courtesy NNMC.
KOAT 7
High-tech beer may be coming to New Mexico soon
Los Alamos National Laboratory and local breweries are teaming up to make beer even better. They use a process called low-energy ultrasonic separation. According to LANL project manager James Coons, it’s been a brewing process coming for a while. "We started off about 12 years ago looking at ways...
losalamosreporter.com
Acting Superintendent Jennifer Guy Responds To Recent Letter By LAHS Student Olivia Hamilton
I was deeply sad to read Olivia Hamilton’s recent email. I appreciate her bravery in being willing to speak up. It is unacceptable that any person should have these experiences especially any of our children. Los Alamos Public Schools is committed to stopping racism and discrimination in our schools...
December sets new record for New Mexico recreational cannabis sales
"Sales are all over the place from edibles, vapes, concentrates, and every single piece of business is picking up," Grass Station General Manager Mike Dingess said.
KRQE News 13
KRQE Newsfeed: String of shootings, Traffic laws, Breezy, Santa Fe restaurant reopened, Santa Fe adoption event
[1] Police investigate shootings at homes, offices of Albuquerque elected officials – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating at least four recent shootings at the homes and an office of two Bernalillo County commissioners and two state senators. APD says the shootings occurred on four separate days over the past month, with the latest happening on Thursday morning. During a news conference about the case Thursday, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller revealed that the fourth shooting happened at the office of newly appointed state Senator Moe Maestas. Thursday night, officials released additional information related to a possible, fifth shooting.
KRQE News 13
Santa Fe Animal Shelter holds ‘Name Your Own Price’ adoption event
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is hosting a “Name Your Own Price” adoption event. Officials say the promotion is trying to alleviate the already overcrowded shelter by allowing people looking to bring home a new pet, to name the price they want to pay for the adoption.
Santa Fe Reporter
NM Paintings Stolen En Route to Santa Fe
The Boulder, Colorado police department is asking for the public’s help in tracking down the culprits who stole paintings worth more than $400,000 off an art moving truck last month. Three of them were painted by members of the Taos Society of Artists and sold recently during the Bonhams auction of the collection of G. Andrew Bjurman, a collector of Southwestern art. Those paintings were: “View of the Taos Pueblo” by Joseph Henry Sharp (1859-1953), which sold for approximately $38,000; “Taos Pueblo at Night” by Eanger Irving Couse (1866-1936), which sold for nearly $71,000 (and was owned by Gerald Peters Gallery in Santa Fe at one point in its history); and “Laguna Pueblo” by Ernest Martin Hennings (1886-1956), which sold for about $20,000. The other stolen paintings were Elaine de Kooning’s “Untitled (Madrid Series #3)” and Jane Freilicher’s “Burnett’s Barn.” According to Channel 9 news in Colorado, employees of the company transporting the art, who had come from Los Angeles, found the five paintings stolen after they spent the night in a hotel in Boulder and someone cut the padlock on their truck. Boulder Police Public Information Officer Dionne Waugh tells SFR the three Taos Society of Artists paintings were headed to new owners in Santa Fe—private owners and a gallery—none of whom wish to be identified. The other two were headed to Colorado owners. “We do know the people who bought them would really like to have their art,” Waugh said. “That’s what most important to them.” The FBI is assisting in the investigation. Anyone with any information about the crime is asked to call Detective R. Montano-Banda at (303) 441-1906 and reference case 22-12364.
losalamosreporter.com
Frontiers In Science Presents Talks By Adam Atchley On Wildfire, Water And Climate Change
Adam Atchley will speak in Los Alamos, Santa Fe and Albuquerque on how scientific tools help us to predict and respond to fire behavior. Photo Courtesy LANL. Frontiers in Science presents Adam Atchley and a look at how scientific tools and expertise empower society to better predict and respond to fire behavior in complex conditions. Join this free public talk in Albuquerque (Wednesday, Jan. 11), Santa Fe (Thursday, Jan. 12) and Los Alamos (Friday, Jan. 13).
KRQE Newsfeed: Rent assistance program, Safe Outdoor Spaces, Quiet weather, Eviction issues, Balloon event
Wednesday’s Top Stories Wednesday’s Five Facts [1] Federal money running out for rent relief, utility assistance program – State legislators will soon determine if a program that’s given relieve to thousands of New Mexicans during the pandemic will come to an end. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program is running out of federal funds. In a […]
losalamosreporter.com
Racism, Ableism And Homophobia Increasing At Los Alamos Public Schools
As a person of color within Los Alamos High School I’ve experienced first hand racism within our community before. And on multiple occasions in and outside of school. While being a freshman in LAHS this year, the racism, ableism, and homophobia within our schools has begun to increase. Ever...
What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 6 – Jan. 12
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 6 – 12. Albuquerque Jan. 6 – ABQ Artwalk – The Albuquerque Art walk brings together various local artists, businesses and more. The event is free to attend and runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 6 – Dinner & a movie @ Pac Rim Cafe […]
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque students win model airplane world champion title
Local students are soaring to greatness after their hard work paid off on the world stage. From Albuquerque all the way to Romania, students put their skills to the test. Three local teens competed this past week in the World Championships for Indoor Duration Model Aircraft. Albuquerque students win model...
New Bernalillo County Sheriff outlines crime fighting priorities
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Days after taking office, Bernalillo County’s new Sheriff John Allen is outlining his administration’s priorities. Allen and his new executive staff held a news conference Friday morning, discussing a myriad of topics including pausing the department’s involvement in a reality TV show to how the sheriff is considering dealing with issues surrounding […]
Comments / 0