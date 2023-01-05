Read full article on original website
Seattle, Washington
DUI Collision Involving Juvenile Driver Near North Admiral
Seattle Police responded to a two-vehicle collision where one of the drivers appeared to be trapped near the intersection of Southwest Hinds Street and Walnut Avenue Southwest Friday evening near the North Admiral neighborhood. At approximately 06:30 p.m., SPD officers arrived along with Seattle Fire Department personnel, who were on...
Moonlighting Snohomish County deputy resigns after being charged with organized retail theft
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A now-former Snohomish County deputy is charged with organized retail theft after allegedly stealing from a south Everett Home Depot over the course of several weeks, last summer. Jeremie Zeller, 46, of Lake Stevens was moonlighting as a security guard at the store at the...
Seattle, Washington
Man Stabbed Saturday Evening near Cedar Park
Seattle Police officers responded to a stabbing in the 13300 block of Lake City Way Northeast near the Cedar Park neighborhood. Just after 04:30 p.m. Saturday, officers arrived and spoke with a male victim who reported he was walking in the area when an unknown female suspect approached him. The female suspect screamed at the male and stabbed him several times in the upper right arm and chest area. The victim reported the altercation was unprovoked.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Police seize cache of fentanyl pills, meth, and firearms
EVERETT, Wash., January 7, 2022—Last week, the Everett Police Department’s Violent Crime Reduction Unit (VCRU) arrested 27-year-old Josiah Degenstein on outstanding warrants and seized a cache of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, firearms and ammunition. He was wanted in April of 2022 on 9 counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (UPF) out of Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office as well as had a Department of Corrections warrant.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Mill Creek police searching for 3 involved in home invasion
MILL CREEK, Wash., January 7, 2023—On Friday, Jan 6, at 9:55 p.m., the Mill Creek Police Department (MCPD) responded to a home invasion robbery in the 4100 block of 134th Pl. SE, Mill Creek. Several units from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and Lynnwood Police Department (LPD), including a K9 unit, assisted Mill Creek Officers.
kentreporter.com
Federal Way man arrested for theft of 18 vehicles, trailers, heavy equipment
A 45-year-old Federal Way man who allegedly stole heavy equipment and trailers from Eastern Washington and brought them back to Western Washington was recently arrested by the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. After a year-long investigation, officials recovered 18 vehicles, trailers, and pieces of heavy equipment from properties in...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Protest against opioid treatment facility dominates city council agenda
Dozens of concerned parents armed with signs and many questions formed a line in front of Lynnwood City Hall to protest a planned opioid treatment center that was under discussion at the Jan. 3 city council meeting. Key issues under scrutiny during the Jan. 3 meeting were the location’s proximity...
Whatcom parks ranger nearly run over as patrol vehicle is stolen
State Parks officials previously had refused to provide information about the arrest.
q13fox.com
One dead after car crashes into a pole in Tacoma, investigation underway
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in South Tacoma on Saturday. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at around 2:00 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of S 56th St. and S Washington St. for reports of a crash. When firefighters and officers arrived,...
Shoplifter arrested in Tukwila after parking next to police station
A man was arrested in Tukwila after shoplifting at a convenience store, then returning to his car that he parked next to the police station, according to the Tukwila Police Department. Officers were quick to respond when they received a call from the business next door, where they found the...
5 teens arrested at The Commons at Federal Way after strongarm robbery, driving stolen car
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Five teen males were arrested at The Commons at Federal Way Thursday afternoon after they were spotted driving a stolen car that was connected to a robbery. The vehicle was reported stolen out of the 2200 block of Franklin Avenue Northeast in the Eastlake neighborhood...
q13fox.com
'We're being rammed down our throats:' City, neighbors frustrated with new opioid treatment center in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Parents, business owners and city leaders say they were left in the dark about a new opioid treatment center opening at the end of the month. The clinic is still under construction, but it is already getting a lot of heat as residents say they have a few issues: transparency, its location and safety concerns as the proposed site sits in a residential area and near the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club.
Man stabbed with rusty screwdriver in the Rainier Valley
SEATTLE — A man in his 20s was stabbed in the forearm with a rusty screwdriver Thursday evening. Police were called to the 4200 block of South Chicago Street in Seattle’s Rainier Valley shortly after 5:30 p.m. and found the injured man. Seattle Fire Department medics treated the...
Five teens arrested for Ballard robbery, leading police on chase
Seattle police arrested five teen boys for an alleged robbery of a man in Ballard and fleeing to The Commons Mall in Federal Way. Around 12 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to an assault and robbery at the 6500 block of 15th Avenue NW, where they found a man with minor injuries. He reported the suspects had taken his cell phone, backpack, and other items. The suspects reportedly fled the scene in two stolen vehicles, according to police.
Seattle, Washington
Police Arrest Suspect in West Seattle Convenience Store Robbery
Police have arrested a 22-year-old man who robbed a West Seattle gas station at gunpoint last month. In that incident, on December 4th, the suspect paid for gas at a pump at the station in the 9200 block of 35th Avenue Southwest, then pulled up to the station’s convenience store. After entering the business, the suspect pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded cash before fleeing.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Mill Creek DV stabbing leaves woman in life-threatening condition
MILL CREEK, Wash., January 5, 2022—Officers with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call Wednesday morning, later it was determined a stabbing, at approximately 9:30 a.m., in the 1700 block of Bothell Everett Highway in Mill Creek. By the time officers...
Seattle, Washington
Police Arrest Man for Pointing Pellet Gun at Driver
Police arrested a man in Yesler Terrace early Friday morning after he pointed a realistic-looking pellet gun at a driver. Just before 5 a.m., the victim called police and said he’d been driving near 14th Avenue and East Yesler Way when the suspect walked up to his car, shined a flashlight and pointed a gun at him. The victim drove away and called 911.
Seattle, Washington
Police Seize Loaded Gun, Suspected Fentanyl After Chasing Dealer Through Westlake Park
Police seized a loaded handgun and suspected fentanyl from a 22-year-old man after officers spotted a man dealing narcotics downtown on Wednesday. Around 12:30 p.m., officers saw the man passing suspected fentanyl for cash at 3rd and Pike Street. When officers tried to contact the man he led them on a brief foot chase through Westlake Park, and tossed chairs and tables in the path of pursuing officers, only to stumble and fall to the ground.
Tacoma to pay $1.25M to man injured in high-speed police chase
The City of Tacoma has agreed to pay $1.25 million to a man injured in a high-speed police chase. The Tacoma News Tribune reports the suit alleged a Tacoma police officer initiated a dangerous and unnecessary pursuit in 2018. In his police report, officer Matthew Riche saw Rhoneasha Mitchell speeding...
KOMO News
Proposed microhome village in Pierce County drawing concern from neighbors
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Community members who live near Spanaway Lake are expressing concerns about a proposed microhome village that aims to house those who are experiencing homelessness and provide services. The project would ultimately house more than 200 people and would be built on land near Spanaway Loop Road...
