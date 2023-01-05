ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paveletzke’s bucket wins it for Wofford

By Pete Yanity
WSPA 7News
MACON, Ga. – Jackson Paveletzke’s last-second basket boosted the Wofford Terriers over the Mercer Bears 53-52 on Wednesday night.

The Terriers improve to 9-7 on the season, 1-2 in the Southern Conference, while the Bears fall to 7-9 and 0-3.

Paveletzke spun in the lane and hit a fade away jumper with his right hand with .7 seconds remaining. He led the Terriers with 12 points.

B.J. Mack’s driving basket with just under six minutes to play gave the Terriers a 47-46 lead. Mack finished with eight points. Messiah Jones’ lay-up put Wofford ahead 49-46 at the 5:04 mark gave Wofford a three-point lead but the Terriers eventually found themselves down by three with 2:54 to go on a lay-up by the Bears’ Jalyn McCreary.

Two free throws by Mack with 47 seconds remaining and his rebound of a Luis Hurtado miss with 16 seconds remaining set-up Paveletzke’s heroics.

Wofford returns home Saturday for a 7pm contest against The Citadel in the second half of the Ingles SoCon Game Of The Week doubleheader on the CW62.

