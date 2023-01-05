Read full article on original website
2d ago
I bet if meridian street or downtown area had the problem it would’ve been addressed immediately. Can’t have anyone visiting for a sports event seeing garbage not being cleaned up or living in one of those large homes or the governors mansion looking trashy!
Ron Baker
3d ago
Noticed the new drivers from Waste Mismanagement have also disconnected the Ray's trucks reverse gear beepers. Never saw a Ray's truck driving in reverse. Is that the safety issues? They should have a flag man and a sign cautioning pilgrims who find themselves in front of or behind a WM driver.
James Robertson
2d ago
Funny how WM says Rays trucks are unsafe, yet Rays labeled trucks are still reliably picking up our trash weekly.Seems like its WM blaming its problems on its acquisition.
8 Indy developments to watch out for in 2023
Keep up with Indy's ever-changing landscape.
2023 500 Festival princess applications close at midnight
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana college students have until midnight Sunday to apply for the 2023 Indianapolis 500 Festival Princess Program. Each year, 33 college-aged women are selected as 500 Festival Princesses and serve as ambassadors of the 500 Festival, their hometowns, and their schools. To be considered, candidates must be...
Hoosiers across central Indiana say trash hasn't been collected for weeks
MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Hoosiers in Hendricks and Morgan counties say their uncollected trash has been piling up in front of their homes for weeks. "We can't get a hold of anybody. Nobody knows what to do," said Raymond Byrne of Mooresville. Byrne said it's been about three weeks since...
cbs4indy.com
Big warm up after major freeze
Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Big warm up after major freeze - CBS4 News at 5 - Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss. Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Big warm up after major freeze - CBS4 News at 5 - Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss. High School Basketball: January 6. Alexa Ross has...
Pets of the week for 1-7-23
FISHERS, Ind. — Our new 13 to the Rescue series will feature adoptable pets from local shelters each week. pets of the week from the Humane Society for Hamilton County for this week in the gallery below:. Brutus was homeless and alone before being brought into the animal shelter....
Current Publishing
First Bober Tea & Mochi Dough in Indiana opens on Carmel’s Main Street
David Tang was searching for a perfect concept for his new business in the Carmel Arts & Design district. “We saw the popularity of the Bober Tea drinks,” Tang said. “We were looking for something with a wider variety of options in that department. Then Mochi donuts are something that I fell in love with in California. I wanted to have a place that combined the two. When I was out in California I tried three or four different places. The Bober Tea & Mochi Dough combination was the best tasting combination that we feel good introducing to our customers.”
WLFI.com
Crews investigating a possible gas explosion in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Emergency crews are on seen of a suspected gas explosion on 28th Street in Lafayette. According to Lafayette Fire Department, one man was reported taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Later he was flown to an Indianapolis hospital. The extend of the injuries is unknown at this time.
Fox 59
Tracking wintry mix this weekend
Light drizzle and flurries continue to pass through the state but will be ending by mid-morning with drier air punching in. Light drizzle and flurries continue to pass through the state but will be ending by mid-morning with drier air punching in. FOX59 Morning News. Conner Prairie Adventure Camp sign...
cbs4indy.com
2 Mega Millions tickets worth $40,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Two tickets worth $40,000 were sold in Indiana for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in Anderson at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St., while the other one was purchased in Fort Wayne at Circle K #2248 located at 2304 Sherman Blvd.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana weather turning up the heat next week
INDIANAPOLIS – Mixed precipitation and seasonal temperatures across Indiana this weekend. Periods of rain showers will enter to the south heading into Sunday. Areas of mixed precipitation will be possible through the weekend. In sections where it gets cool enough, pockets of light snow may be present on the north end of this system. Periods of rain will continue into Sunday.
1 dead, 2 injured in east Indianapolis crash
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and two were injured in a crash on the east side of Indianapolis on Saturday night. The single-vehicle crash happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of East 32nd Street and North Emerson Avenue. IMPD said a man died at the scene....
'It's still so confusing' | Avon couple questioned after their trash ends up in theater's dumpster
AVON, Ind. — For Katrina Meyer, having her trash collected every Tuesday has never been a problem. On Wednesday, she said her husband received an unusual voicemail message. "I listened to it, and they said that they were calling from Regal Shiloh Crossing 18 movie theater in Avon, and that they had found some of our trash in their dumpster and that we aren't allowed to dump there," said Meyer.
WISH-TV
Outrage grows around conditions at closed Indianapolis restaurant
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members said Tuesday they aren’t done yet with the recently closed Jordan’s restaurant. A Marion County health inspector suspended the operating license for the restaurant on the northeast side, the Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 on Monday. The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road.
21st Amendment liquor stores changing ownership
INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis-based liquor store chain is changing hands. 21st Amendment Inc. is selling all 20 of its locations to US Liquor Group LLC, a recently formed Indianapolis company, according to the Indianapolis Business Journal. On Tuesday, the Alcoholic Beverage Board of Marion County approved the transfer of 10 beer, wine and liquor package […]
Fox 59
Back to seasonal; Tracking snow showers this afternoon
Temperatures today will hover in the middle 30s, as winds will create wind chills in the 20s, most of the day. Back to seasonal; Tracking snow showers this afternoon. Temperatures today will hover in the middle 30s, as winds will create wind chills in the 20s, most of the day.
WISH-TV
Black librarian discusses why convention was pulled from Indy
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A member of the National Conference of African American Librarians is blaming the Indianapolis Public Library’s Board of Trustees for its decision to cancel a conference scheduled for this summer in Indianapolis. “They’re supposed to be serving in the public interest, and it doesn’t seem...
Complaints filed against two Anderson apartment complexes for lack of heat,water
Residents at two apartment complexes in Anderson are dealing with no, heat, no water, exposed raw sewage and trash pile ups.
wrtv.com
Former Indianapolis TV anchor files to run for Zionsville Mayor
INDIANAPOLIS — A former Indianapolis television journalist has thrown his name into the Zionsville Mayoral race. John Stehr, who retired from WTHR Channel 13 in 2019, announced in October he planned to run for mayor of Zionsville on the Republican ticket. On Wednesday, Stehr filed official candidate paperwork with the Boone County Clerk.
Circle Centre Mall Chick-fil-A closes
INDIANAPOLIS — The Chick-fil-A located in the Circle Centre Mall closed up shop at the end of the year, according to Indianapolis Business Journal. The Chick-fil-A had been located in the mall’s third-floor food court but greeted customers of the new year with a “thank you” sign and an empty counter. IBJ reports the popular […]
Police: Man producing fireworks killed in house explosion
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Lafayette man died Friday after a house exploded. Authorities have not shared the name of the man, who police say may have been producing fireworks when the explosion occurred just before 2:30 p.m. at a house on 28th Street, just three blocks east of Columbian Park.
