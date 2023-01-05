ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

2d ago

I bet if meridian street or downtown area had the problem it would’ve been addressed immediately. Can’t have anyone visiting for a sports event seeing garbage not being cleaned up or living in one of those large homes or the governors mansion looking trashy!

Ron Baker
3d ago

Noticed the new drivers from Waste Mismanagement have also disconnected the Ray's trucks reverse gear beepers. Never saw a Ray's truck driving in reverse. Is that the safety issues? They should have a flag man and a sign cautioning pilgrims who find themselves in front of or behind a WM driver.

James Robertson
2d ago

Funny how WM says Rays trucks are unsafe, yet Rays labeled trucks are still reliably picking up our trash weekly.Seems like its WM blaming its problems on its acquisition.

WTHR

2023 500 Festival princess applications close at midnight

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana college students have until midnight Sunday to apply for the 2023 Indianapolis 500 Festival Princess Program. Each year, 33 college-aged women are selected as 500 Festival Princesses and serve as ambassadors of the 500 Festival, their hometowns, and their schools. To be considered, candidates must be...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Big warm up after major freeze

Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Big warm up after major freeze - CBS4 News at 5 - Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss. Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Big warm up after major freeze - CBS4 News at 5 - Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss. High School Basketball: January 6. Alexa Ross has...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Pets of the week for 1-7-23

FISHERS, Ind. — Our new 13 to the Rescue series will feature adoptable pets from local shelters each week. pets of the week from the Humane Society for Hamilton County for this week in the gallery below:. Brutus was homeless and alone before being brought into the animal shelter....
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

First Bober Tea & Mochi Dough in Indiana opens on Carmel’s Main Street

David Tang was searching for a perfect concept for his new business in the Carmel Arts & Design district. “We saw the popularity of the Bober Tea drinks,” Tang said. “We were looking for something with a wider variety of options in that department. Then Mochi donuts are something that I fell in love with in California. I wanted to have a place that combined the two. When I was out in California I tried three or four different places. The Bober Tea & Mochi Dough combination was the best tasting combination that we feel good introducing to our customers.”
CARMEL, IN
WLFI.com

Crews investigating a possible gas explosion in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Emergency crews are on seen of a suspected gas explosion on 28th Street in Lafayette. According to Lafayette Fire Department, one man was reported taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Later he was flown to an Indianapolis hospital. The extend of the injuries is unknown at this time.
LAFAYETTE, IN
Fox 59

Tracking wintry mix this weekend

Light drizzle and flurries continue to pass through the state but will be ending by mid-morning with drier air punching in. Light drizzle and flurries continue to pass through the state but will be ending by mid-morning with drier air punching in. FOX59 Morning News. Conner Prairie Adventure Camp sign...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 Mega Millions tickets worth $40,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Two tickets worth $40,000 were sold in Indiana for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in Anderson at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St., while the other one was purchased in Fort Wayne at Circle K #2248 located at 2304 Sherman Blvd.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Indiana weather turning up the heat next week

INDIANAPOLIS – Mixed precipitation and seasonal temperatures across Indiana this weekend. Periods of rain showers will enter to the south heading into Sunday. Areas of mixed precipitation will be possible through the weekend. In sections where it gets cool enough, pockets of light snow may be present on the north end of this system. Periods of rain will continue into Sunday.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

1 dead, 2 injured in east Indianapolis crash

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and two were injured in a crash on the east side of Indianapolis on Saturday night. The single-vehicle crash happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of East 32nd Street and North Emerson Avenue. IMPD said a man died at the scene....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

'It's still so confusing' | Avon couple questioned after their trash ends up in theater's dumpster

AVON, Ind. — For Katrina Meyer, having her trash collected every Tuesday has never been a problem. On Wednesday, she said her husband received an unusual voicemail message. "I listened to it, and they said that they were calling from Regal Shiloh Crossing 18 movie theater in Avon, and that they had found some of our trash in their dumpster and that we aren't allowed to dump there," said Meyer.
AVON, IN
WISH-TV

Outrage grows around conditions at closed Indianapolis restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members said Tuesday they aren’t done yet with the recently closed Jordan’s restaurant. A Marion County health inspector suspended the operating license for the restaurant on the northeast side, the Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 on Monday. The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

21st Amendment liquor stores changing ownership

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis-based liquor store chain is changing hands. 21st Amendment Inc. is selling all 20 of its locations to US Liquor Group LLC, a recently formed Indianapolis company, according to the Indianapolis Business Journal. On Tuesday, the Alcoholic Beverage Board of Marion County approved the transfer of 10 beer, wine and liquor package […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Back to seasonal; Tracking snow showers this afternoon

Temperatures today will hover in the middle 30s, as winds will create wind chills in the 20s, most of the day. Back to seasonal; Tracking snow showers this afternoon. Temperatures today will hover in the middle 30s, as winds will create wind chills in the 20s, most of the day.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Black librarian discusses why convention was pulled from Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A member of the National Conference of African American Librarians is blaming the Indianapolis Public Library’s Board of Trustees for its decision to cancel a conference scheduled for this summer in Indianapolis. “They’re supposed to be serving in the public interest, and it doesn’t seem...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Former Indianapolis TV anchor files to run for Zionsville Mayor

INDIANAPOLIS — A former Indianapolis television journalist has thrown his name into the Zionsville Mayoral race. John Stehr, who retired from WTHR Channel 13 in 2019, announced in October he planned to run for mayor of Zionsville on the Republican ticket. On Wednesday, Stehr filed official candidate paperwork with the Boone County Clerk.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
FOX59

Circle Centre Mall Chick-fil-A closes

INDIANAPOLIS — The Chick-fil-A located in the Circle Centre Mall closed up shop at the end of the year, according to Indianapolis Business Journal. The Chick-fil-A had been located in the mall’s third-floor food court but greeted customers of the new year with a “thank you” sign and an empty counter. IBJ reports the popular […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Police: Man producing fireworks killed in house explosion

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Lafayette man died Friday after a house exploded. Authorities have not shared the name of the man, who police say may have been producing fireworks when the explosion occurred just before 2:30 p.m. at a house on 28th Street, just three blocks east of Columbian Park.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

